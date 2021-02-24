SSC CGL Tier-2 Result 2019-2020 (Download PDF): 43896 Candidates Shortlisted, Check Marks/Know the Cutoff Categorywise & Postwise
SSC CGL Tier-2 Result 2019-2020 (Download PDF): In this article, we are going to provide you the analysis of SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Results announced on 19th Feb 2021. So let’s have a look at the SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Result Analysis and Cut-Off Marks for various posts under different categories.
SSC CGL Tier-2 Result 2019-2020 (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-2 2019-20 Exam held from 15th Nov to 18th Nov 2020 in online mode and Tier-2 Descriptive Paper on 22nd November 2020 at various centres across the country. Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper).
The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for the further selection process. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator- Grade II and for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer(AAO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator-Gr. II.
SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks
As the Tier-II (Paper I & Paper II) Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission. Since Paper III & Paper IV of Tier II were conducted in single shifts, no normalization has been done in respect of Paper III & Paper IV.
As per provision of the Notice of Examination, only those candidates have been considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage, who have scored minimum marks in each paper of Tier-II as follows:
(i) UR: 30%,
(ii) OBC/EWS: 25%
(iii) Others: 20%.
Category wise cut-off marks and the number of candidates getting qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) are as follows:
SSC CGL Tier 2020 Cut-off Marks for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer
DOWNLOAD PDF-List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of AAO (List-1)
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
[Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+IV)]
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
517.46992
|
596*
|
EWS
|
504.58172
|
339
|
OBC
|
456.79650
|
836
|
SC
|
422.99783
|
364
|
ST
|
377.74693
|
196
|
OH- PwD
|
449.20099
|
36
|
HH- PwD
|
385.70577
|
31
|
Other-PwD
|
306.93200
|
20
|
Total
|
|
2418
Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above 669-OBC, 226-SC, 91-ST, 269-EWS, 16-OH, 06-HH and 02-Others Pwd candidates qualifying at UR cut- off have been shown under their respective categories.
SSC CGL Tier 2020 Cut-off Marks for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and and Statistical Investigator Gr. II
Download PDF - List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of JSO/Stat.Investigator Gr.II (List-2)
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
[(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+III)]
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
488.00000
|
307*
|
EWS
|
457.41940
|
361
|
OBC
|
423.83991
|
605
|
SC
|
359.87503
|
376
|
ST
|
343.80764
|
188
|
OH- PwD
|
422.28761
|
10
|
HH- PwD
|
302.89152
|
8
|
VH- PwD
|
320.64089
|
29
|
Other-PwD
|
375.17063
|
3
|
Total
|
|
1887
Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above 405-OBC, 100-SC, 30-ST, 253-EWS, 03-OH and 03-VH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.
SSC CGL Tier 2020 Cut-off Marks for the posts OTHER THAN Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer & Statistical Investigator (Gr. II):
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks for the posts OTHER THAN Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer & Statistical Investigator (Gr. II)
Download PDF - List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for all posts other than AAO/JSO/Stat. Investigator Gr.II (List-3)
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
[(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II)]
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
528.38462
|
8674*
|
EWS
|
466.42205
|
6904
|
OBC
|
478.82303
|
14664
|
SC
|
434.68407
|
6864
|
ST
|
405.12641
|
3493
|
ESM
|
365.98601
|
1424
|
OH- PwD
|
392.96950
|
610
|
HH- PwD
|
259.90917
|
538
|
VH- PwD
|
422.76404
|
211
|
Other-PwD
|
120.00000
|
149
|
Total
|
|
43531
*In addition to the UR candidates shown above 5931-OBC, 654-SC, 157-ST, 2899-EWS, 25-OH, 16-VH and 14-ESM candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories
Note-I: After excluding common candidates in all three lists, 43,896 candidates have been shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive paper).
SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Viewing of Marks & Final Answer Keys from 28th Feb 2021
Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of Tier-II Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 28th Feb 2021 for a period of one month.
Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates in the Tier-II Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Commission together with the marks of the Tier-II examination after the declaration of the result of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper).