JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

SSC CGL Tier-2 Result 2019-2020 (Download PDF): 43896 Candidates Shortlisted, Check Marks/Know the Cutoff Categorywise & Postwise

SSC CGL Tier-2 Result 2019-2020 (Download PDF): In this article, we are going to provide you the analysis of SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Results announced on 19th Feb 2021. So let’s have a look at the SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Result Analysis and Cut-Off Marks for various posts under different categories.

Created On: Feb 24, 2021 10:47 IST
SSC CGL Tier-2 Result 2019-2020 (Download PDF): 43896 Candidates Shortlisted, Check Marks/Know the Cutoff Categorywise & Postwise
SSC CGL Tier-2 Result 2019-2020 (Download PDF): 43896 Candidates Shortlisted, Check Marks/Know the Cutoff Categorywise & Postwise

SSC CGL Tier-2 Result 2019-2020 (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-2 2019-20 Exam held from 15th Nov to 18th Nov 2020 in online mode and Tier-2 Descriptive Paper on 22nd November 2020 at various centres across the country. Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper).

Get Latest Updates on SSC CGL 2021 Exam

The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for the further selection process. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator- Grade II and for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer(AAO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator-Gr. II.

Check SSC CGL 2021 Eligibility Criteria

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks

As the Tier-II (Paper I & Paper II) Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission. Since Paper III & Paper IV of Tier II were conducted in single shifts, no normalization has been done in respect of Paper III & Paper IV.

Know the Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020-21: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

As per provision of the Notice of Examination, only those candidates have been considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage, who have scored minimum marks in each paper of Tier-II as follows:

(i) UR: 30%,

(ii) OBC/EWS: 25%

(iii) Others: 20%.

Also Read:

Check 9488 Vacancies for SSC CGL 2020 Recruitment

Check SSC Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Category wise cut-off marks and the number of candidates getting qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) are as follows:

SSC CGL Tier 2020 Cut-off Marks for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer

DOWNLOAD PDF-List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of AAO (List-1)

Category

Cut-Off Marks

[Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+IV)]

Candidates Available

General

517.46992

596*

EWS

504.58172

339

OBC

456.79650

836

SC

422.99783

364

ST

377.74693

196

OH- PwD

449.20099

36

HH- PwD

385.70577

31

Other-PwD

306.93200

20

Total

 

2418

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above 669-OBC, 226-SC, 91-ST, 269-EWS, 16-OH, 06-HH and 02-Others Pwd candidates qualifying at UR cut- off have been shown under their respective categories.

Know the SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

SSC CGL Tier 2020 Cut-off Marks for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II:  

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and and Statistical Investigator Gr. II

Download PDF - List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of JSO/Stat.Investigator Gr.II (List-2)

Category

Cut-Off Marks

[(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+III)]

Candidates Available

General

488.00000

307*

EWS

457.41940

361

OBC

423.83991

605

SC

359.87503

376

ST

343.80764

188

OH- PwD

422.28761

10

HH- PwD

302.89152

8

VH- PwD

320.64089

29

Other-PwD

375.17063

3

Total

 

1887

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above 405-OBC, 100-SC, 30-ST, 253-EWS, 03-OH and 03-VH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

5 Daily Routine Practices for cracking SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

SSC CGL Tier 2020 Cut-off Marks for the posts OTHER THAN Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer & Statistical Investigator (Gr. II):  

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks for the posts OTHER THAN Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer & Statistical Investigator (Gr. II)

Download PDF - List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for all posts other than AAO/JSO/Stat. Investigator Gr.II (List-3)

Category

Cut-Off Marks

[(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II)]

Candidates Available

General

528.38462

8674*

EWS

466.42205

6904

OBC

478.82303

14664

SC

434.68407

6864

ST

405.12641

3493

ESM

365.98601

1424

OH- PwD

392.96950

610

HH- PwD

259.90917

538

VH- PwD

422.76404

211

Other-PwD

120.00000

149

Total

 

43531

*In addition to the UR candidates shown above 5931-OBC, 654-SC, 157-ST, 2899-EWS, 25-OH, 16-VH and 14-ESM candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories

Get SSC CGL 2020-21 Study Material for Free

Note-I: After excluding common candidates in all three lists, 43,896 candidates have been shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive paper).

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Viewing of Marks & Final Answer Keys from 28th Feb 2021

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of Tier-II Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 28th Feb 2021 for a period of one month.

Click here to get SSC 2021 Result Calendar

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates in the Tier-II Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Commission together with the marks of the Tier-II examination after the declaration of the result of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper).
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next