SSC CGL Tier-2 Result 2019-2020 (Download PDF): 43896 Candidates Shortlisted, Check Marks/Know the Cutoff Categorywise & Postwise

SSC CGL Tier-2 Result 2019-2020 (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-2 2019-20 Exam held from 15th Nov to 18th Nov 2020 in online mode and Tier-2 Descriptive Paper on 22nd November 2020 at various centres across the country. Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper).

The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for the further selection process. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator- Grade II and for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer(AAO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator-Gr. II.

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks

As the Tier-II (Paper I & Paper II) Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission. Since Paper III & Paper IV of Tier II were conducted in single shifts, no normalization has been done in respect of Paper III & Paper IV.

As per provision of the Notice of Examination, only those candidates have been considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage, who have scored minimum marks in each paper of Tier-II as follows:

(i) UR: 30%,

(ii) OBC/EWS: 25%

(iii) Others: 20%.

Category wise cut-off marks and the number of candidates getting qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) are as follows:

SSC CGL Tier 2020 Cut-off Marks for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer DOWNLOAD PDF-List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of AAO (List-1) Category Cut-Off Marks [Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+IV)] Candidates Available General 517.46992 596* EWS 504.58172 339 OBC 456.79650 836 SC 422.99783 364 ST 377.74693 196 OH- PwD 449.20099 36 HH- PwD 385.70577 31 Other-PwD 306.93200 20 Total 2418

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above 669-OBC, 226-SC, 91-ST, 269-EWS, 16-OH, 06-HH and 02-Others Pwd candidates qualifying at UR cut- off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL Tier 2020 Cut-off Marks for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and and Statistical Investigator Gr. II Download PDF - List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of JSO/Stat.Investigator Gr.II (List-2) Category Cut-Off Marks [(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II+III)] Candidates Available General 488.00000 307* EWS 457.41940 361 OBC 423.83991 605 SC 359.87503 376 ST 343.80764 188 OH- PwD 422.28761 10 HH- PwD 302.89152 8 VH- PwD 320.64089 29 Other-PwD 375.17063 3 Total 1887

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates shown above 405-OBC, 100-SC, 30-ST, 253-EWS, 03-OH and 03-VH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL Tier 2020 Cut-off Marks for the posts OTHER THAN Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer & Statistical Investigator (Gr. II):

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Cut-Off Marks for the posts OTHER THAN Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer & Statistical Investigator (Gr. II) Download PDF - List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for all posts other than AAO/JSO/Stat. Investigator Gr.II (List-3) Category Cut-Off Marks [(Tier 1+Tier-II (Paper I+II)] Candidates Available General 528.38462 8674* EWS 466.42205 6904 OBC 478.82303 14664 SC 434.68407 6864 ST 405.12641 3493 ESM 365.98601 1424 OH- PwD 392.96950 610 HH- PwD 259.90917 538 VH- PwD 422.76404 211 Other-PwD 120.00000 149 Total 43531

*In addition to the UR candidates shown above 5931-OBC, 654-SC, 157-ST, 2899-EWS, 25-OH, 16-VH and 14-ESM candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories

Note-I: After excluding common candidates in all three lists, 43,896 candidates have been shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive paper).

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Viewing of Marks & Final Answer Keys from 28th Feb 2021

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of Tier-II Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 28th Feb 2021 for a period of one month.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates in the Tier-II Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Commission together with the marks of the Tier-II examination after the declaration of the result of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper).