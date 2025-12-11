Odisha BSE 10th Exam Date 2026: Download Matric Time Table PDF

Odisha BSE 10th Exam Date 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the Odisha Matric Exam Date 2026. The Class 10 board exams will be held from 19 February to 2 March 2026. This important news was shared by the BSE President in a press meeting.

Students can check and download the Odisha 10th Exam Time Table 2026 from the official website bseodisha.ac.in, once released. The exams will be conducted in pen and paper mode, which means students will write their answers on paper in the exam hall.

Once the PDF is available, students will be able to download the Odisha 10th Exam Time Table 2026 easily from here and start their exam preparation on time. Check this article for Odisha Class 10th Exam Routine 2026.

Odisha BSE 10th Exam Date 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the following table for Odisha Class 10th Timetable 2026 details: