Odisha BSE 10th Exam Date 2026: Download Matric Time Table PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 11, 2025, 16:00 IST

Odisha BSE 10th Exam Date 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the Odisha Matric Exam Date 2026. The Class 10 board exams will be held from 19 February to 2 March 2026. This important news was shared by the BSE President in a press meeting.

Students can check and download the Odisha 10th Exam Time Table 2026 from the official website bseodisha.ac.in, once released. The exams will be conducted in pen and paper mode, which means students will write their answers on paper in the exam hall.

Once the PDF is available, students will be able to download the Odisha 10th Exam Time Table 2026 easily from here and start their exam preparation on time. Check this article for Odisha Class 10th Exam Routine 2026.

Odisha BSE 10th Exam Date 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the following table for Odisha Class 10th Timetable 2026 details:

Particulars

Details

Name of Exam

Odisha Class 10th Board Exam 2026

Conducting Authority

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha

Academic Year

2025–2026

Exam Level

State Level

Class

10th (Matric)

Exam Dates

19 February to 2 March 2026

Mode of Examination

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Official Website

bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha BSE 10th Exam Date 2026

Students can check the following table for the Odisha 10th Exam Timetable 2026 for exam preparation:

Date & Day

Time

Subject

19/02/2026 (Thursday)

09:00 AM – 11:30 AM

First Language

21/02/2026 (Saturday)

09:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Second Language (English, Hindi, SEP & Odia for Handicapped, Environment & Population Education)

22/02/2026 (Sunday)

09:00 AM – 11:00 AM

TLV Practical

23/02/2026 (Monday)

09:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Third Language

23/02/2026 (Monday)

09:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Vocational Trades Theory (IT, RT, TH, PL, BW, AH, AM, EH, CN, FP, TC, AG-SC, AG-AW, AG-CG, HC-HT)

23/02/2026 (Monday)

09:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Vocational Trades Practical / TLV (Theory)

25/02/2026 (Wednesday)

09:00 AM – 11:30 AM

General Science

27/02/2026 (Friday)

09:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Social Science

02/03/2026 (Monday)

09:00 AM – 11:45 AM

Mathematics

Steps to Download Odisha BSE 10th Exam Date 2026

To download the Odisha Class 10th Datesheet 2026, students can follow the given steps for easy process:

Step 1: Go to the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the “Latest News / Notices” or “Downloads” section.

Step 3: Look for a link titled “Programme for Class 10 / High School Certificate 2026” or “Class 10 Time Table 2025-26.”

Step 4: Click the datesheet link, a PDF will open in a new tab.

Step 5: Click the download icon (down arrow) or right-click and choose “Save as” to store the PDF on your device.

Step 6: Open the saved file and verify subject-wise dates and exam timings.

Step 7: Print the datesheet or save a copy on your phone for quick reference during preparation.

Odisha Class 10th Timetable 2026 PDF

Students can click on the link below to download the Odisha Class 10th Timetable PDF 2026:

Odisha Class 10th Timetable 2026 PDF

As the Odisha Class 10th Timetable 2026 has been released, students should start their preparation for Odisha 10th Exam 2026 for better understanding and clearity.

Also check:

Odisha CHSE 12th Timetable 2026

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

