SSC MTS Answer Key 2023: Download PDF for Tier 1 Exam Set A, B, C, and D

SSC mts 2023 Answer Key: Check the answer marked through the SSC CHSL answer key 2023 PDF provided by the experts to calculate their marks.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission is conducting the online exam for Multi Tasking Staff Posts. The exam is being held at various locations of the country. MTS Exam was started on May 2, 2023 and will be continued till June 20, 2023. The official answer key link will be available on the official website in the first week or second week of July 2023.

SSC MTS Answer Key PDF

Meanwhile, the candidates who have attended the SSC MTS Exam on May 2 and 3 can memory based question answer key in this article. It will also help the students who will be appearing in the SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam in the coming weeks as they can check the type and difficulty level of the questions.

SSC MTS Memory Based Answer Key PDF Download Here

SSC MTS Paper 1 Answer Key Overview

Name of the Exam Authority Staff Selection Commission Multi Tasking Staff Exam Exam Name Multi Tasking Staff Examination 2022 Exam Mode Online Vacancies 12523 Level National Level Languages English, Hindi SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam Date May 2 to May 19, 2023, and June 13 to 20, 2023 SSC MTS Paper 1 Duration 1 Hour 30 Minutes Shifts 3

SSC MTS Answer Key Date 2023



Once the answer key is published, the candidates will be able to check the official answers to the questions asked in the exam. The commission usually releases the answer key within 2 weeks after the conduct of the exam. Hence, the answer key along with the candidate’s reponse sheet link will be activated in the first or second week of July.

SSC MTS Answer Key Objection Link

The objections will be invited from the candidates through online mode. Candidates would not satisfy with any answer may raise their representation with the payment of Rs. 100/-.

Steps to Download SSC MTS Official Answer Key 2023

The candidates can download the section-wise answer key of the online exam with the help of the steps provided below, once available.

Step 1: Go to the website of SSC-ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link PDF

Step 3: Scroll down the PDF and click on the answer key link

Step 4: The link will redirect you to login page where you are required to enter your details

Step 5: After login, you can check the official solition to all questions and your response.

Step 6: You can also raise an objection, if any, with the payment of Rs. 100/-

SSC MTS Result 2023

The commission will prepare a list of candidates who clear the online exam. SSC MTS Result PDF will be uploaded on the official website of the commission.