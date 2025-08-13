APSC JE Salary 2025: Grade Pay, In-Hand Salary, Job Profile

APSC JE Salary: The Assam Public Service Commission aims to fill 187 vacancies for Junior Engineer posts under the Public Health Engineering Department in different disciplines, including Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, and Electrical. It is a promising career opportunity for an engineering diploma holder seeking a rewarding and stable job. The selected candidates will be entitled to an attractive APSC JE salary, grade pay, and other allowances admissible to their post. The starting salary of a Junior Engineer at APSC will include basic pay of Rs 14000 plus applicable allowances. All the interested applicants should also review the job requirements to identify their suitability for the post. Further details about the APSC Junior Engineer salary structure are discussed below for the clarity of the candidates.

Check the Assam PSC JE Official Notification 2025 APSC JE Salary 2025 The Assam Public Service Commission has released the APSC JE salary details in the official notification PDF. The APSC Junior Engineer position is a respectable position that offers stability, lucrative pay, and long-term benefits. It draws a huge number of applicants every year, making the role more competitive. Those who are eyeing this designation should be well aware of the Assam PSC JE salary and job profile to understand the financial benefits, growth potential and duties related to this position. Most importantly, knowing all these aspects of the APSC Junior Engineer salary in advance will help candidates avoid any dissatisfaction or surprises after joining the services. Assam PSC JE Salary Structure The APSC JE salary structure is designed to ensure employees are fairly compensated for their responsibilities and skills. It covers key components like basic pay, pay scale, grade pay, pay level, gross pay, net pay, in-hand salary, and other crucial information. The salary of an Assam Junior Engineer will fall under the pay scale of Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 70,000. Check the breakdown of the Assam PSC JE salary structure tabulated below:

Particular Details Pay Scale Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 70,000 Pay Band Pay Band- 2 Basic Pay Rs. 14,000 Grade Pay Rs. 8,700 APSC JE Salary in Hand The APSC JE salary in hand is the net amount derived after subtracting deductions from the total of basic pay and allowances. Initially, candidates appointed as Junior Engineers in APSC will receive basic pay of Rs 14,000, which will eventually increase up to Rs 70,000, depending on their experience and performance. Moreover, they will also receive grade pay of Rs 8,700, along with various allowances in their monthly salary. APSC JE Salary Per Month The APSC JE salary per month is the combination of fixed pay and allowances, excluding applicable deductions like tax, PF, etc. APSC JE salary is structured according to pay band 2, with the pay scale ranging between Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 70,000. The selected candidates will also enjoy grade pay of Rs 8,700 and allowances admissible to this designation.

APSC JE Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the appointed JEs will also receive various perks, allowances, and benefits applicable to the Assam State Government employees every month. These lucrative allowances increase the overall monthly pay and contribute to the enhanced standard of living of the employees. The list of allowances included in the Assam PSC JE salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances (DA)

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

Travel Allowances (TA)

Medical Allowances

Provident Fund (PF)

Other Allowances APSC JE Job Profile APSC Junior Engineer is primarily responsible for ensuring the smooth functioning of the assigned project. The key roles and responsibilities included in the Assam PSC JE Job Profile are shared below: To create, analyse, and handle the project plan and design.

To ensure that the proper quality and safety standards are maintained during the construction work.

To create and submit progress reports of the project to the senior engineers.

To handle resources and materials needed for the project.