APSC JE Notification 2025 Out at apsc.nic.in , Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released recruitment notification for Junior Engineer under Public Health Engineering Department. A total of 187 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 13, 2025. The online application link will be activated on August 14, 2025 at https://apsc.nic.in. The last date for payment of examination fee is September 13, 2025. You will get all the crucial details about the APSC JE recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links. APSC Recruitment 2025 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the 187 Junior Engineer posts in different discipline is available on the official website of the APSC. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below. APSC Recruitment 2025 Download PDF APSC JE 2025 Important Date The online application process for these posts will commence from August 14, 2025.You can follow the schedule given below. Particulars Details Opening date for submission of application August 14, 2025 Last date for submission of application September 13, 2025 Last date for payment of application fee September 15, 2025 APSC JE 2025 Vacancy Details A total of 187 various posts for Junior Engineer (Civil) are available under the Public Health Engineering Department. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.

Discipline No. of Posts Junior Engineer (Civil) 160 Junior Engineer(Mechanical) 10 Junior Engineer (Chemical) 10 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 07 Education Qualification: Candidates should have 3 years Diploma specifically in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE. Check the notification link for details of the eligibility on the official website. How To Apply For APSC 2025 Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online registration system on the official website. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website https://apscrecruitment.in.

Step 2: Click on the link APSC recruitment 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide the required details.

Step 4: Submit the application form.

Step 5: Submit the required documents.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.