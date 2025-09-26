CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

West Bengal Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification Soon for 13,421 Posts - Conforms Education Minister Bratya Basu

By Manish Kumar
Sep 26, 2025, 15:11 IST

West Bengal Teacher Recruitment 2025: West Bengal government has announced to recruit 13,421 teachers. The government will release an official notification to recruit 13,421 teachers just after the Durga Puja. Check details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

West Bengal Teacher Recruitment 2025: If you are preparing for Government Teacher posts then you have a good chance to smile. Yes, the West Bengal government has announced to recruit 13,421 teachers. The government will release an official notification to recruit 13,421 teachers just after the Durga Puja. Candidates wish to become government teacher will be able to grab the opportunity. The State Education Minister Bratya Basu informed the news in a post on X.

The X posts says that, "Good news for the teacher candidates of Bengali youth in the upcoming autumn! Under the initiative of Honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, 13,421 vacancies are to be filled. West Bengal State Primary Education Sansad is going to issue notification! The Council will start this recruitment process only after Pooja! Best wishes to all the job candidates!"

 

It is expected that the recruitment process will be commenced soon after the Durga Pooja. The Council will release the detailed recruitment notification which will provide all the details including important dates, selection process, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit and others.

Candidates having educational qualification as West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET)and others can wait for these major Teacher Recruitment Drive launched across the state.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News