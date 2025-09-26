West Bengal Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification Soon for 13,421 Posts - Conforms Education Minister Bratya Basu

West Bengal Teacher Recruitment 2025: If you are preparing for Government Teacher posts then you have a good chance to smile. Yes, the West Bengal government has announced to recruit 13,421 teachers. The government will release an official notification to recruit 13,421 teachers just after the Durga Puja. Candidates wish to become government teacher will be able to grab the opportunity. The State Education Minister Bratya Basu informed the news in a post on X.

The X posts says that, "Good news for the teacher candidates of Bengali youth in the upcoming autumn! Under the initiative of Honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, 13,421 vacancies are to be filled. West Bengal State Primary Education Sansad is going to issue notification! The Council will start this recruitment process only after Pooja! Best wishes to all the job candidates!"