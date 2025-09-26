MCC extends NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Reporting till Sept 26 by 8 PM; Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting deadline to today, September 26, 2025 till 8 PM. The decision was taken on the request of multiple students who missed the deadline to report on the MCC portal.

Around 31,877 candidates were allotted seats in government, government-aided, and private medical and dental colleges. This included 2,420 upgraded seats from Round 1, while top scorers retained their original seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting Official Notice

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: