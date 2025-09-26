MCC extends NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Reporting till Sept 26 by 8 PM; Details Here

Key Points
- MCC will close the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting today, September 26, 2025 by 8 PM.
- Students will need to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in to know the details.
- Candidates are advised by the board to download their allotment list for counselling.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting deadline to today, September 26, 2025 till 8 PM. The decision was taken on the request of multiple students who missed the deadline to report on the MCC portal.
Around 31,877 candidates were allotted seats in government, government-aided, and private medical and dental colleges. This included 2,420 upgraded seats from Round 1, while top scorers retained their original seats.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting Official Notice
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting deadline extension
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Reporting previous deadline
|
September 25, 2025
|
Reporting revised deadline
|
September 26, 2025 by 8 PM
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Round 2 seat allotment release date
|
September 17, 2025
|
Round 2 Reporting previous deadline
|
September 25, 2025
|
Round 2 Reporting revised deadline
|
September 26, 2025 by 8 PM
|
Round 3 counselling start date
|
September 27, 2025
|
Round 2 Choice filling
|
September 30 and October 5
|
Round 2 Choice Locking facility
|
October 5, 2025 from 4 PM - 11:55 PM
|
Round 1 & 2 Seat resignation dates
|
September 19, 2025 from 2 PM - September 24, 2025 till 6 PM
Colleges must submit all admissions via the MCC portal within the stipulated timeline. The admissions of candidates who fail to comply will be considered "Null & Void" with no scope of rectification.
