MCC extends NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Reporting till Sept 26 by 8 PM; Details Here

Sep 26, 2025, 19:31 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MCC has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting deadline to September 26, 2025 at 8 PM. The extension was implemented following requests from students who missed the original deadline.

MCC will close the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting today, September 26, 2025 by 8 PM.
Key Points

  • MCC will close the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting today, September 26, 2025 by 8 PM.
  • Students will need to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in to know the details.
  • Candidates are advised by the board to download their allotment list for counselling.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting deadline to today, September 26, 2025 till 8 PM. The decision was taken on the request of multiple students who missed the deadline to report on the MCC portal.

Around 31,877 candidates were allotted seats in government, government-aided, and private medical and dental colleges. This included 2,420 upgraded seats from Round 1, while top scorers retained their original seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting Official Notice

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 reporting deadline extension 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Reporting previous deadline 

September 25, 2025

Reporting revised deadline 

September 26, 2025 by 8 PM

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Event 

Date(s) 

Round 2 seat allotment release date 

September 17, 2025

Round 2 Reporting previous deadline 

September 25, 2025

Round 2 Reporting revised deadline 

September 26, 2025 by 8 PM

Round 3 counselling start date 

September 27, 2025

Round 2 Choice filling 

September 30 and October 5

Round 2 Choice Locking facility 

October 5, 2025 from 4 PM - 11:55 PM

Round 1 & 2 Seat resignation dates 

September 19, 2025 from 2 PM - September 24, 2025 till 6 PM

Colleges must submit all admissions via the MCC portal within the stipulated timeline. The admissions of candidates who fail to comply will be considered "Null & Void" with no scope of rectification.

