Optical Illusion Test: You have 20/20 vision if you can spot the bottle in 5 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Sep 26, 2025, 19:52 IST

Test your eyes! Only those with 20/20 vision can find the hidden bottle in this optical illusion picture in 5 seconds. Can you? Attempt now!

Find the hidden bottle
Optical illusions are one of the most popular puzzles that are ruling the web space nowadays. These seemingly tricky images test how the human visual system perceives the surroundings. These illusions provide powerful insights into how our brain processes the visual information received by our eyes. 

Optical illusions can also enhance your observation skills, thereby making your eyesight sharper. Studies have shown that regularly practicing these puzzles can enhance cognitive abilities, including memory, attention, and perception. 

These puzzles are an excellent medium for relieving stress and can enhance brain function.

Do you have 20/20 vision with a knack for finding cleverly hidden objects?

Let’s find out with this puzzle challenge now!

Optical Illusion Test: Find the Bottle

find the bottle

Source: Brightside

The image shared above depicts a colourful macaw hanging upside down from a branch. 

Hiding within the picture is a bottle.

Can you spot the bottle in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Optical illusion puzzles are simple tools to test your observation skills.

Regularly practising them can be highly beneficial for the brain and eyes.

If you are among the selected puzzle solvers with the sharpest eyes, you will be the first to find the hidden bottle.

Check the image carefully.

The bottle has blended well with the surroundings, but if you are observant enough, you can spot it quickly.

Once you have seen it, you cannot unsee it. 

Have you found the bottle?

People with excellent visual skills can find the bottle in the shortest time.

Time is running out.

You need to look at the image attentively to find the bottle.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now!

A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the hidden bottle within the time limit.  

You have the sharpest eyes.

Those who couldn’t find the starfish can check out the solution below.

Optical Illusion Test: Solution

The bottle can be seen on the wings of the macaw; it is of the same colour as its wings.

find the bottle solved

Now, share this with colleagues, friends, and family and see who finds the bottle first.

Also, if you want to improve your brain’s capacity, do make sure to check out some more handpicked challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

