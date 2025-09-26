Optical Illusion Test: You have 20/20 vision if you can spot the bottle in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most popular puzzles that are ruling the web space nowadays. These seemingly tricky images test how the human visual system perceives the surroundings. These illusions provide powerful insights into how our brain processes the visual information received by our eyes.
Optical illusions can also enhance your observation skills, thereby making your eyesight sharper. Studies have shown that regularly practicing these puzzles can enhance cognitive abilities, including memory, attention, and perception.
These puzzles are an excellent medium for relieving stress and can enhance brain function.
Do you have 20/20 vision with a knack for finding cleverly hidden objects?
Let’s find out with this puzzle challenge now!
Find 3 Differences in the Karate Kid Pictures in 19 Seconds!
Optical Illusion Test: Find the Bottle
Source: Brightside
The image shared above depicts a colourful macaw hanging upside down from a branch.
Hiding within the picture is a bottle.
Can you spot the bottle in 5 seconds?
Your time starts now!
Optical illusion puzzles are simple tools to test your observation skills.
Regularly practising them can be highly beneficial for the brain and eyes.
If you are among the selected puzzle solvers with the sharpest eyes, you will be the first to find the hidden bottle.
Check the image carefully.
The bottle has blended well with the surroundings, but if you are observant enough, you can spot it quickly.
Once you have seen it, you cannot unsee it.
Have you found the bottle?
People with excellent visual skills can find the bottle in the shortest time.
Time is running out.
You need to look at the image attentively to find the bottle.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now!
A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the hidden bottle within the time limit.
You have the sharpest eyes.
Those who couldn’t find the starfish can check out the solution below.
You have HD eyes if you can spot the hidden frog in 6 seconds!
Optical Illusion Test: Solution
The bottle can be seen on the wings of the macaw; it is of the same colour as its wings.
Now, share this with colleagues, friends, and family and see who finds the bottle first.
Also, if you want to improve your brain’s capacity, do make sure to check out some more handpicked challenges from our recommended reading section below.
Recommended Reading
Only Those With 140+ IQ Can Find the Missing Number in 11 Seconds!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation