CBSE Official Notice on Submission of LOC till September 30; Schedule Here

CBSE 2025: The CBSE has issued a reminder for students and affiliated schools to submit the Class 10 and 12 List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2026 board examinations. The deadline for submission without a late fee is September 30, 2025, the portal will reopen on October 3, 2025 for submissions with a late fee.

Key Points CBSE has issued an official notice reminding schools to submit LOC till September 30, 2025

The LOC will determine the eligibility of students to appear for the annual board exams 2026.

The portal will reopen for submission with late fee on October 3, 2025.

CBSE Submission of LOC Important Dates The following table carries the important dates and schedule of the submission of LOC on the official CBSE website as per the notification: Event Schedule (without late fee) Schedule (with late fee) Submission of LOC (all modes of fee payment except challan) August 29, 2025 - September 30, 2025 October 3 - 11, 2025 Submission of LOC (fee paid through challan) August 28, 2025 - September 22, 2025 October 3 - 8, 2025 CBSE Official Notice on Submission of LOC till September 30, 2025 CBSE Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Released The CBSE board has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026, with main exams beginning on February 17, 2026. In the recent development, the CBSE board will conduct class 10 exams twice a year. The first phase will be compulsory for all students, while the second phase is optional for those seeking to improve scores or reduce exam stress.