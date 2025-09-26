CBSE Official Notice on Submission of LOC till September 30; Schedule Here

Key Points
- CBSE has issued an official notice reminding schools to submit LOC till September 30, 2025
- The LOC will determine the eligibility of students to appear for the annual board exams 2026.
- The portal will reopen for submission with late fee on October 3, 2025.
CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official notification to remind students and affiliated schools to complete and submit the Class 10 and 12 List of Candidates (LOC) for annual board examinations 2026. The last date to submit the details is September 30, 2025. The official notice states, “The portal for submission of LOC will close down on 30/09/2025 at 11.59.59 p.m. for all activities and will only be activated for any activity on 03/10/2025.”
The portal for LOC submission will close on September 30, 2025 without late fee, however it will reopen on October 3, 2025 for submission with late fee. As per the tentative class 10, 12 CBSE Exam 2026 schedule, the exams are set to begin from February 17, 2025.
CBSE Submission of LOC Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates and schedule of the submission of LOC on the official CBSE website as per the notification:
|
Event
|
Schedule (without late fee)
|
Schedule (with late fee)
|
Submission of LOC (all modes of fee payment except challan)
|
August 29, 2025 - September 30, 2025
|
October 3 - 11, 2025
|
Submission of LOC (fee paid through challan)
|
August 28, 2025 - September 22, 2025
|
October 3 - 8, 2025
CBSE Official Notice on Submission of LOC till September 30, 2025
CBSE Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Released
The CBSE board has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026, with main exams beginning on February 17, 2026.
In the recent development, the CBSE board will conduct class 10 exams twice a year. The first phase will be compulsory for all students, while the second phase is optional for those seeking to improve scores or reduce exam stress.
