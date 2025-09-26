IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Applications Live, Apply at cbse.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 26, 2025, 15:11 IST

CBSE has opened the application and renewal process for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025. Candidates eligible to apply for the scholarship scheme must submit the applications before October 23 at cbse.gov.in. Get details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship scheme at cbse.gov.in
  • Last date for application and renewal is October 23
  • Class 10 students studying in CBSE schools are eligible to apply

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025:The Central Board of Secondary Education has commenced the application process for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to avail the scholarship incentives can apply for the same through the link on the official website. Candidates who are already part of the scheme can renew their applications online. 

According to the official notification shared, the last date for eligible candidates to submit their applications is October 23, 2025. The Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application link is available on the official website cbse.gov.in. 

Who can Apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025?

As per the details provided the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 is applicable for students who have cleared their class 10 exam in 2025 from CBSE board and are currently enrolled in class 11 at CBSE schools. Candidates who cleared the CBSE class 10 exams in 2024 can renew their scholarship applications for 2025. 

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 - Click Here

Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notification, students applying for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 must have cleared their CBSE 10th exams with a minimum of 70% marks and must be continuing their education in class 11 at CBSE schools 

The renewal of scholarships will depend on the promotion of students to the next class provided they have secured a minimum of 70% marks in the exams. 

Steps to Apply for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025

The link to register for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE board

Step 2: scroll down to the scholarships section

Related Stories

Step 3: Click on the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 link

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Save the details and click on submit

Also Read: CBSE Datesheet 2026 Out: Download Tentative Subject-wise Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Here

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News