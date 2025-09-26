CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Applications Live, Apply at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025:The Central Board of Secondary Education has commenced the application process for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to avail the scholarship incentives can apply for the same through the link on the official website. Candidates who are already part of the scheme can renew their applications online.

According to the official notification shared, the last date for eligible candidates to submit their applications is October 23, 2025. The Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application link is available on the official website cbse.gov.in.

Who can Apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025?

As per the details provided the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 is applicable for students who have cleared their class 10 exam in 2025 from CBSE board and are currently enrolled in class 11 at CBSE schools. Candidates who cleared the CBSE class 10 exams in 2024 can renew their scholarship applications for 2025.