CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Applications Live, Apply at cbse.gov.in

- Eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship scheme at cbse.gov.in
- Last date for application and renewal is October 23
- Class 10 students studying in CBSE schools are eligible to apply
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025:The Central Board of Secondary Education has commenced the application process for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to avail the scholarship incentives can apply for the same through the link on the official website. Candidates who are already part of the scheme can renew their applications online.
According to the official notification shared, the last date for eligible candidates to submit their applications is October 23, 2025. The Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application link is available on the official website cbse.gov.in.
Who can Apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025?
As per the details provided the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 is applicable for students who have cleared their class 10 exam in 2025 from CBSE board and are currently enrolled in class 11 at CBSE schools. Candidates who cleared the CBSE class 10 exams in 2024 can renew their scholarship applications for 2025.
Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Eligibility Criteria
As per the official notification, students applying for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 must have cleared their CBSE 10th exams with a minimum of 70% marks and must be continuing their education in class 11 at CBSE schools
The renewal of scholarships will depend on the promotion of students to the next class provided they have secured a minimum of 70% marks in the exams.
Steps to Apply for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025
The link to register for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the applications
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE board
Step 2: scroll down to the scholarships section
Step 3: Click on the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 link
Step 4: Enter the login credentials
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Save the details and click on submit
