Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Begins Today, Enter Choices at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 24, 2025, 09:23 IST

Karnataka PGCET 2025 first round option entry window opens today. Candidates can enter the choices for the allotment round from 11 am on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check complete schedule here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Begins Today
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Begins Today
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Karnataka PGCET Choice filling process begins at 11 am on the official website
  • Login using the CET number to enter the choices for round 1 seat allotment
  • Karnataka PGCET 2025 option entry open until September 28

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka PGCET 2025 option entry process today, September 24, 2025. According to the schedule provided, the option entry link will be activated by 11 AM today. Eligible candidates must submit their choices for the first allotment round through the link available.

As per the given schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 first round mock allotment result will be available on September 29, 2025. Candidates will be allotted seats based on the options entered in the allotment round. 

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 option entry link will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also enter their choices for the first allotment round through the direct link given here. 

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry - Click Here (Available at 11 AM)

Steps to Complete the Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Process

The link for candidates to enter the choices for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 first round allotment result will be available online. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Click on Karnataka PGCET 2025 in the admission section

Step 3: Click on the option entry link

Step 4: Enter the CET number to login

Step 5: Click on the option entry link

Step 6: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 7: Save and click on submit

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Schedule

Check the schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2025 option entry process

Events

Dates

Option Entry Process 

September 24 to 28, 2025

Mock allotment result

September 29 after 2 PM

Priovision to change options entered

September 29 5 PM to October 3, 2025, 11 AM

First round provisional allotment result

October 3, 2025 after 5 PM

First round final allotment result

October 4, 2025 after 4 PM

Related Stories

Also Read: ICAI CA January 2026 Examination Schedule Out: Check Foundation, Inter and Final Exam Dates at icai.org

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News