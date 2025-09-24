Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Begins Today, Enter Choices at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points
- Karnataka PGCET Choice filling process begins at 11 am on the official website
- Login using the CET number to enter the choices for round 1 seat allotment
- Karnataka PGCET 2025 option entry open until September 28
Karnataka PGCET 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka PGCET 2025 option entry process today, September 24, 2025. According to the schedule provided, the option entry link will be activated by 11 AM today. Eligible candidates must submit their choices for the first allotment round through the link available.
As per the given schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 first round mock allotment result will be available on September 29, 2025. Candidates will be allotted seats based on the options entered in the allotment round.
The Karnataka PGCET 2025 option entry link will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also enter their choices for the first allotment round through the direct link given here.
Steps to Complete the Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Process
The link for candidates to enter the choices for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 first round allotment result will be available online. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices.
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on Karnataka PGCET 2025 in the admission section
Step 3: Click on the option entry link
Step 4: Enter the CET number to login
Step 5: Click on the option entry link
Step 6: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Schedule
Check the schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2025 option entry process
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Option Entry Process
|
September 24 to 28, 2025
|
Mock allotment result
|
September 29 after 2 PM
|
Priovision to change options entered
|
September 29 5 PM to October 3, 2025, 11 AM
|
First round provisional allotment result
|
October 3, 2025 after 5 PM
|
First round final allotment result
|
October 4, 2025 after 4 PM
