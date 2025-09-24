Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Begins Today, Enter Choices at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka PGCET 2025 option entry process today, September 24, 2025. According to the schedule provided, the option entry link will be activated by 11 AM today. Eligible candidates must submit their choices for the first allotment round through the link available.

As per the given schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 first round mock allotment result will be available on September 29, 2025. Candidates will be allotted seats based on the options entered in the allotment round.

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 option entry link will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also enter their choices for the first allotment round through the direct link given here.

