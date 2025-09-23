Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 171 Managerial posts at indianbank.bank.in - Apply Online Begins

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Notification: Indian Bank has released a notice for the recruitment of 171 Specialist Officer posts across the country. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for different Managerial posts including Chief Manager - Information Technology, Senior Manager -
Information Technology, Manager - Corporate Credit Analyst, Senior Manager - Risk Management, Manager - Data Analyst, Manager - Chartered Accountant and others. The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before October 13, 2025.
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Notifictaion PDF
The Indian Bank has released the detailed official notification for the recruitment of Sspecialist Officer posts on its official website.You can get all the crucial details about the SO Recruitment drive including eligibility criteria, selection process, application procedure, and salary scale. Candidates can download the official notification pdf from the provided direct link below.
|Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
Indian Bank Recruitment 2025 Overview
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 171 vacancies are to be filled across the country. You can get here all the details including eligibility, selection process, vacancies and others given below-
|
Organisation
|
Indian Bank
|
Exam Name
|
RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS - 2025
|
Post Name
|
Specialist Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|
171
|
Last Date
|
October 13, 2025
|
Mode of Recruitment
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
https://www.indianbank.bank.in/
How to Apply for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online as per the following process:
- Go to the official website of Indian Bank - indianbank.in
- Visit the 'Career' Section
- Now, go to 'Candidates to visit the Bank’s website www.indianbank.bank.in and click on the careers page and then click on Recruitment of Specialist Officers - 2025' and click on 'Click here for Registration'
- Click on 'New Registration'
- Provide the details
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation