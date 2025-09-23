ICAI CA January 2026 Examination Schedule Out: Check Foundation, Inter and Final Exam Dates at icai.org

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: ICAI has announced the January 2026 examination schedule for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams 2026. According to the schedule released, ICAI CA Foundation Exam January 2026 will be held from January 18 to 25, 2026. ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Group 1 and Group 2 Exams will be conducted from January 5 to 17, 2026.

Candidates interested in applying for the ICAI A January 2026 exams can register for the same from November 3, 2025. The last date to submit the applications without a late fee is November 16, 2025, and the last date with a late fee is November 19, 2025.

As per the official notification, no examination is scheduled on 14th January 2026 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal festivals being celebrated across India.