ICAI CA January 2026 Examination Schedule Out: Check Foundation, Inter and Final Exam Dates at icai.org

- CA foundation, intermediate and final January 2026 exam schedule out
- Foundation exams from January 18 to 24, 2026
- Intermediate and final exams from January 6 to 17, 2026
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: ICAI has announced the January 2026 examination schedule for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams 2026. According to the schedule released, ICAI CA Foundation Exam January 2026 will be held from January 18 to 25, 2026. ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Group 1 and Group 2 Exams will be conducted from January 5 to 17, 2026.
Candidates interested in applying for the ICAI A January 2026 exams can register for the same from November 3, 2025. The last date to submit the applications without a late fee is November 16, 2025, and the last date with a late fee is November 19, 2025.
As per the official notification, no examination is scheduled on 14th January 2026 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal festivals being celebrated across India.
ICAI CA January 2026 Official Notification - Click Here
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule
Check below the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final examination January 2026 schedule below.
Students preparing for the January 2026 ICAI CA Examinations can check the examination schedule below
|Exam
|Dates
|Foundation Exam
|18th, 20th, 22nd & 24th January 2026
|Intermediate Exam
|Group 1 - 6th, 8th & 10th January 2026
|Group 2 - 12th, 15th & 17th January 2026
|Final Exam
|Group 1 - 5th, 7th & 9th January 2026
|Group 2 -11th, 13th & 16th January 2026
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Date and Time
The ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams for the January 2026 session will begin on January 5, 2026. Check the date and time for each exam below.
|Examination
|Paper(s)
|Exam. Timings (IST)
|Duration
|Foundation
|Paper 1 & 2
|2 PM to 5 PM
|3 Hours
|Paper 3 & 4*
|2 PM to 4 PM
|2 Hours
|Intermediate
|All Papers
|2 PM to 5 PM
|3 Hours
|Final
|Paper 1 to 5
|2 PM to 5 PM
|3 Hours
|Paper 6
|2 PM to 6 PM
|4 Hours
|Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT
|All*
|2 PM to 6 PM
|4 Hours
|Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination
|All*
|2 PM to 5 PM
|3 Hours
ICAI CA Exam 2026 Application Schedule
The link for students to register for ICAI CA examinations will be available at icai.org. Registrations will begin from November 3, 2025. Check the complete schedule here.
|Events
|Exam Date
|Commencement of submission of online examination application forms
|3rd November 2025
|Last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fee)
|16th November 2025
|Last date for submission of online examination application forms (with late fee of ₹ 600/- or US $ 10)
|19th November 2025
|Students seeking change of examination city / medium, the correction window for the examination forms already filled will be available during the dates mentioned
|20th November 2025 [Thursday] To 22nd November 2025 [Saturday]
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Fee
Check the examination-wise fee submission for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam January 2026 below
|Intermediate Course Examination
|For Indian Centre(s)
|Single Group / Unit (All except 2)
|₹ 1500/-
|Both Groups / Unit 2
|₹ 2700/-
|For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)
|Single Group / Unit (All except 2)
|US$ 325
|Both Groups / Unit 2
|US$ 500
|For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)
|Single Group / Unit (All except 2)
|INR ₹ 2200
|Both Groups / Unit 2
|INR ₹ 3400
|Final Course Examination
|For Indian Centre(s)
|Single Group
|₹ 1800/-
|Both Groups
|₹ 3300/
|For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)
|Single Group
|US$ 325
|Both Groups
|US$ 550
|For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)
|Single Group
|INR ₹ 2200
|Both Groups
|INR ₹ 4000
|Foundation Course Examination
|For Indian Centre(s)
|₹ 1500/-
|For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)
|US$ 325
|For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre(s)
|INR ₹ 2200
|INTERNATIONAL TAXATION – ASSESSMENT TEST (INTT -AT)
|₹ 2000/-
|INSURANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT (IRM) TECHNICAL EXAMINATION
|₹ 2000/-
