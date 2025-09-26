Assam HSLC 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Submit Applications at site.sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC Registration 2025: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has extended the deadline for candidates to register for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exams 2026. As per the revised schedule, the last date to register for the annual exam is October 21, 2025.

According to the details on the official notification, “in view of the closure of schools and offices due to the forthcoming Durga Puja vacation. The last date for Form Fill-up of the HSLC Examination, 2026 has been extended up to 21st October, 2025. The last date for submission of payment is 24th October, 2025.

Assam HSLC 2026 Registration - Click Here

Assam HSLC 2026 Application Process

Students eligible to appear for the HSLC Exam in 2026 can check here the steps to register for the exams

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Assam Board