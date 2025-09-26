BSEB Inter Exam 2027: Class 11 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at biharboardexam.com

Key Points
- BSEB Intermediate exam 2027 registration window extended for class 11students
- Last date to register for intermediate 2027 exam is October 9
- Complete registration process at biharboardexam.com
BSEB Class 11 Registration 2025: According to the latest notification issued, the Bihar School Examination Board has given an extension for the submission of BSEB Class 11 registrations for 2027 examinations. Now, the last date for eligible candidates to register for the BSEB Inter 2027 exams is October 9, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the exams must make sure to complete the registration process within the extended deadline provided.
इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2027 (सत्र 2025 - 2027) के लिए राज्य के शिक्षण संस्थानों में 11वीं कक्षा में पढ़ रहे विद्यार्थियों का ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म भरने हेतु दिनांक 09.10.2025 तक की अवधि विस्तार करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard pic.twitter.com/QkIvOlwHK7— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 25, 2025
All students enrolled in class 11 in schools affiliated to the board must complete the registration process through the official portal on the website - biharboardexam.com. The board has notified all principals and school heads to complete the registration process for eligible candidates within the extended deadline.
BSEB Class 11 Registrations 2027 - Steps to Follow
Those registering for the BSEB Intermediate 2027 exams can follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official portal for exam registration
Step 2: Click on BSEB Intermediate 2027 exam registration link
Step 3: Enter the user name and password to login
Step 4: Enter all candidate details
Step 5: Submit the registration fee
Step 6: Save and submit
