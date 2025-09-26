BSEB Inter Exam 2027: Class 11 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at biharboardexam.com

BSEB Class 11 Registration 2025: According to the latest notification issued, the Bihar School Examination Board has given an extension for the submission of BSEB Class 11 registrations for 2027 examinations. Now, the last date for eligible candidates to register for the BSEB Inter 2027 exams is October 9, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the exams must make sure to complete the registration process within the extended deadline provided.

All students enrolled in class 11 in schools affiliated to the board must complete the registration process through the official portal on the website - biharboardexam.com. The board has notified all principals and school heads to complete the registration process for eligible candidates within the extended deadline.

BSEB Class 11 Registrations 2027 - Steps to Follow

Those registering for the BSEB Intermediate 2027 exams can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official portal for exam registration

Step 2: Click on BSEB Intermediate 2027 exam registration link

Step 3: Enter the user name and password to login

Step 4: Enter all candidate details

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

Step 6: Save and submit

