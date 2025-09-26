Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: Check Complete Schedule of Vacations Here

Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: The Directorate of Education, Delhi has announced the schedule foir school holidays in government, government aided and private schools in the city. According to the schedule released, schools will be closed for Autumn Break from September 29 to October 1, 2025. It must be noted that schools will reopen on October 3, 2025 as October 2 is a public holiday for Gandhi Jayanti.

The notification issued has further reminded schools to ensure to complete their required working days. As per an earlier circular issued, schools must have atleast 220 working days for upper primary classes and 200 for primary classes every year. Schools heads have also been asked to ensure that the holidays do not reduce the required working days.

Delhi School Holidays 2025 - Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the Delhi School Autumn Holiday break below