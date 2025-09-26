CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: Check Complete Schedule of Vacations Here

Sep 26, 2025, 08:51 IST

Delhi Directorate of Education has announced the autumn break schedule for schools in the city. Holidays will be applicable for all government, government aided and private schools in Delhi. Check list here. 

Delhi School Autumn Break 2025
Key Points

  • Delhi schools to be closed in the last week of September for Autumn Break
  • Schools in Delhi closed from September 29 to October 1
  • Schools to reopen on Oct 3 after Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Oct 2

Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: The Directorate of Education, Delhi has announced the schedule foir school holidays in government, government aided and private schools in the city. According to the schedule released, schools will be closed for Autumn Break from September 29 to October 1, 2025. It must be noted that schools will reopen on October 3, 2025 as October 2 is a public holiday for Gandhi Jayanti. 

The notification issued has further reminded schools to ensure to complete their required working days. As per an earlier circular issued, schools must have atleast 220 working days for upper primary classes and 200 for primary classes every year. Schools heads have also been asked to ensure that the holidays do not reduce the required working days. 

Delhi School Holidays 2025 - Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the Delhi School Autumn Holiday break below

Academic Session started

April 1, 2025

Summer vacation 

May 11 and June 30

Autumn break

September 29 and October 1, 2025

Winter Vacations

January 1 to 15, 2026

School Holidays in October

Schools wil, be closed in October for a few festivals. The holidays in  October begin with the Gandhi Jayanti Holiday on October 2. This year Dessehra also falls on October 2. Followed by this, schools will be closed on October 20 for Diwali. Holiday is also expected for October 22 and 23 on the occasion of Govardhan Puja and Bhai Duj. This however has to be con firmed by school authorities. Students are advised to keep in touch with school authorities for latest updates.

Also Read: Kendriya Vidyalaya School Autumn Break 2025: Check Holiday Schedule, Dates and Other Details

