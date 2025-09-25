Kendriya Vidyalaya School Autumn Break 2025: Check Holiday Schedule, Dates and Other Details

Kendriya Vidyalas across India have declared school holidays for Autumn session. According to the official schedule, the autumn break will be observed from September 27 to October 25 in all KV schools across the country. This period will allow students to get a well deserved rest from rigorous classes and a window to relax or prepare for forthcoming exams. Followed by the fall break, candidates will get winter break December 23, 2025 onwards, as designed by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

The KVS schools across India follow a centralised schedule, including gazetted holidays, restricted holidays, and term breaks to ensure uniformity. However the schedule is centralized, local adjustments are also incorporated as needed. The holiday calendar allows students and parents to effectively schedule academic commitments and personal engagements, serving as a reliable reference to the academic schedule. Parents and guardians of students are advised to keep checking the official KVS website or follow up with their respective schools for the complete list of holidays.