Coding Decoding Questions & Answers: Download 50+ Solved Questions PDF Here

Coding Decoding Questions & Answers PDF Download: In Government exams like, SSC, Railways, UPSC, Defence, Banking, Teaching & other State Govt Exams, you will find a question asked every year from Coding-Decoding topic of Reasoning Section. Coding-Decoding is an integral part of the Logical Reasoning section in many competitive exams. It basically judges the candidate’s ability to decipher the code language. In each question of this topic, a word and a coded form of the word will be given. Students are required to decode the logic behind this coding and then apply the same logic to another given word for finding the answer in the form of a code.

Types of Coding-Decoding Questions

The questions on coding and decoding are basically of three types as given below:

1. LETTER TO LETTER CODING

Example: In a certain code ‘SHIMLA’ is written as ‘RGHLKZ, how will PATNA be coded then?

Solution: Each letter is coded as the letter previous to it, i.e.

S = R, H = G, I = H, M = L, L = K, A = Z.

PATNA will be coded as OZSMZ.

2. LETTER TO NUMBER CODING

Example: DAZE is written as 41265 in a certain code. How will BOY be written in the same code?

Solution: In this question the position of each alphabet is given like

D = 4, A = 1, Z = 26 and E = 5.

So, the code for BOY will be 21525 as B = 2, O = 15 and Y = 25.

3. CODING OF A WORD IN A SENTENCE

Example: In a certain code ‘415’ means ‘milk is hot’; ‘18’ means ‘hot soup’; and ‘895’ means ‘soup is tasty’. What number will indicate the word ‘tasty’?

Solution: The code for ‘hot’ is 1.

So, the code of ‘soup’ is 8.

Now the code of ‘is’ is 5.

Hence, we can say that the code of ‘tasty’ is 9.

Practice 50+ Solved Coding Decoding Questions for Govt Exams

1. If in a certain language, PAPER is written as OZODQ. Which word would be written as RZKD?

SEAL SALE SELL SKIP

2. If in a certain language, MANIPULATION is written as NOITALUPINAM. Which word would be written as ERUTCURTS?

STRUCTURE FRACTURE MANUFACTURE LECTURE

3. If in a certain language, TRIANGLE is written as SSHBMHKF. In the same language, COUNTRY is written as:

BPVOSSX DNVMUQZ BPTOSSX DNVNVQ

4. In a certain language, TRY is coded as ABC and SHAPE is coded as DEFGH. How can THREE be coded in the same language?

ABEHH BAEFH AECHF AEBHH

5. In a certain code language, ANGLE is coded as IJKMN and STRIKE is coded as OPQRSN. How can TRIANGLE be coded in the same language?

PQRQJJMN PQMNROJJ POMNROJJ PQRIJKMN

6. In a certain code language, BRAIN is coded as ZYXWV and CREATE is coded as UYTXST. How can CERTAIN be written in the same language?

UTYSXWV UTYSVWX UTYSXVW UTYVWXS

7. If in a certain code language, TEACHER is coded as klmnolp. How can EARTH be coded in the same language?

lmpok lmpko lmkop lmokp

8. If OUGHT is coded as ABCDE in a certain language. How can TOUGH be coded in the same language?

ABCDE BCDEA CDEAB EABCD

9. If BITER is coded as KLMNO in a certain language. How can TRIBE be coded in the same language?

MOLNK MOLKN MOKLN MOKNL

If GROWN is coded as ABCDE in a certain code language. How can WRONG be coded in the same language?

DBACE DBAEC DBCAE DBCEA

If F = 6, CAT = 24, then WORD =?

59 60 61 62

If DOG is coded as 4157, then how would BLUE be coded?

212215 213215 212125 212521

13. If EDUCATION is coded as 2F5D1V34P, then how can EQUAL be coded?

2R15M 2RM15 2R51M 2R5M1

If N = 16, FAN = 27, then FRANCE =?

56 57 58 59

If the letters in PRABA are coded as 27595 and THILAK are coded as 368451, how can BHARATI be coded?

9567568 9675538 9657538 9567538

16. In a certain code language, ‘pen pencil’ is written as '$%' and 'eraser sharpener' is written as '@#' and ‘pencil eraser’ is written as ‘$@’. Then, what is the code for ‘pen’?

# $ @ % None of these

Directions (Q. 17 – 20): In each of the following questions, a word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as in the two given matrices. The columns and rows of Matrix I are numbered from 0 to 4 and those of Matrix II from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and then the column number e.g., in the matrices for questions 1 to 4, M can be represented by 14, 21, etc.; O can be represented by 20, 32, etc. Similarly you have to identify the correct set for the word given in each question.

Matrix I

0 1 2 3 4 0 F O M S R 1 S R F O M 2 O M S R F 3 R F O M S 4 M S R F O

Matrix II

5 6 7 8 9 5 A T D I P 6 I P A T D 7 T D I P A 8 P A T D I 9 D I P A T

17. MOST

40, 44, 22, 89 33, 20, 11, 79 21, 00, 03, 88 02, 13, 34, 56

18. ROAD

42, 32, 79, 58 23, 32, 98, 99 11, 13, 67, 69 04, 20, 55, 78

19. STOP

10, 56, 44, 97 41, 68, 01, 77 22, 75, 32, 86 33, 99, 42, 59

20. FOAM

24, 01, 55, 22 00, 01, 67, 33 12, 13, 67, 23 43, 52, 56, 33

21. In a certain code, WORKABLE is written as VOYZPILD, how will BLUNDERS be written in same code?

CMVOEST TSEOVMC YOFMWVIH HIVWMFOY

22. If P means 'add to', V means 'multiply by', M means 'subtract from' and L means 'divide by' then

30 L 2 P 3 V 6 M 5 = ?

18 28 31 103

23. In a certain coded language BAT is coded as 2012, BALL is coded as 121212. What will be the code for BOWLER?

1851223152 1815221352 95323152 185223152

24. In a certain code language, ‘pen pencil’ is written as '$%' and 'eraser sharpener' is written as '@#' and ‘pencil eraser’ is written as ‘$@’. Then, what is the code for ‘pen’?

# $ @ %

25. In a certain code, ‘commit also make policy’ is written as ‘%e4 !y6 #t6 @o4’; ‘policy craze anger mobile’ is written as ‘!y6 @r5 %e6 #e5’; ‘allow mild course prize’ is written as ‘!e5 %d4 #e6 @w5’, and ‘craze manner pump artist’ is written as ‘%r6 #e5 !p4 @t6’. Then, what does ‘#e6 #e5 @04’ stand for?

artist mild craze also make course craze also course commit course mobile

26. If ‘+’ stands for ‘-‘ , ‘-‘ stands for ‘x’, ’x’ stands for ‘÷’and ‘÷’stands for ‘+’ .Then, what is the value of 56x7÷13-11+15-8÷2-7?

30 60 95 45

27. In a certain code language ‘123’ stands for ‘I am servant’, ‘279’ stands for ‘servant always miserable’ and ‘684’ stands for ‘poverty is curse’, then which numeric value stands for ‘always’?

6 7 4 Cannot be determined

28. If U + V means U is the brother of V, W – X means W is the father of S, X Y means X is the sister of Y, Y Z means Z is the mother of Y. Which of the following means that N is the mother of O?

L + MN O L – M O P M + L O N N M L O

29. If + means ÷, × means -, ÷ means × and - means+, than 16 + 12 × 8 ÷ 6 - 8 =?

-12 -20/3 20/3 -116/3

30. If ‘A’ denotes “divided by”, ‘B’ denotes “added to”, ‘X’ denotes “subtracted from”, ‘R’ denotes “multiplied by”, then 18 R 12 A 4 X 8 B 6 =?

52 102 45 32

Direction (31 - 35): Read the following information carefully and answer these questions:

In a certain coding system,

‘816321’ means ‘the big lion scared the rat’;

‘64851’ means ‘the scared rat ran away’;

‘7621’ means ‘the rat was big’;

‘341’ means ‘the lion ran’

31. What is the code for ‘the lion was scared’?

8763 8731 8453 8463

32. What is the code for ‘big’?

1 3 4 2

33. What is the code for ‘away’?

6 7 5 2

34. What is the code for ‘ran’?

6 3 1 4

35. What is the code for ‘rat’?

5 6 4 3

Direction (36 - 40): Read the following information carefully and answer these questions:

In a certain coding system, the following statements are written as:

“Time and tide waits for none” is written as ‘5N!, 6M$, 7.5T&, 6D$, 4.50*, 6N% ‘;

“Truth always prevails” is written as ‘9Y!, 12L+, 7.5T$’ and

“Say Hello World” is written as ‘5A/, 7.5L<, 7.5L&’.

36. How can the word "scream" be coded as in the above language?

a) 9A\

b) 9S\

c) 9A/

d) 6M/

37. What is the code for "shouting”?

a) 9S+

b) 6R<

c) 12N/

d) 60/

38. What is the code for "hamstring"?

a) 5H<

b) 9N>

c) 9H<

d) 13.5N<

39. What is the code for "take him home"?

a) 6A>, 4.5M,$ 6M<

b 61<, 4.5M$, 6K>

c)5i<, 6K$, 6M<

d) 6M>, 4.5M<, 6K$

40. What is the code for "fine"?

a) 4F*

b) 6N*

c) 6F!

d) 6N<

Direction (41 - 45): Read the following information carefully and answer these questions:

In a certain coding system, the following statements are written as:

‘people are earning money’ is written as ‘ck pd ta sp’,

‘companies are paying more’ is written as ‘kl sp ps qr’,

‘earning with more money’ is written as ‘pd kl sa ck’ and

‘getting work paying money’ is written as ‘op ck al ps’.

41. What is the code for ‘more money’?

a) sa ck

b) ck kl

c) op ta

d) kl sa

42. Which of the following can be coded as ‘sa’?

a) with

b) earning

c) getting

d) paying

43. What is the code for ‘are with paying’?

a) sp ps sa

b) kl sp ps

c) sp pd ck

d) ck pd ps

44. What is the code for ‘companies’?

a) qr

b) kl

c) ta

d) pd

45. Which could be the code for ‘people work hard’?

a) al pd ta

b) ta ck hj

c) sa kl op

d) ta op hk

Directions (46 – 50): Study the following information to answer the given questions:

In a certain code language ‘ hard of perusing MBBS’ is written as ‘cl sa nk jo’, ‘Nepal diminishes in education’ is written as ‘ha fa rs da’, ‘MBBS education of Nepal’ is written as ‘sa rs cl da’ and ‘hard MBBS in Nepal’ is written as ‘cl fa jo da’.

46. What is the code for ‘MBBS education’ in the given code language?

cl fa cl rs da fa rs da

47. What is the code for ‘diminishes’ in the given code language?

ha fa rs da

48. What does the code ‘jo’ stand for in the given code language?

hard in Nepal education

49. What is the code for ‘Nepal’ in the given code language?

rs da fa Can’t be determined

50. ‘nk fa da’ is the code for which of the following?

Education of Nepal Diminished in Nepal perusing in Nepal Can’t be determined