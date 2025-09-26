Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, and Good Attempts

Air Force Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: The Indian Air Force started conducting Air Force Agniveer 2025 Phase I exams on September 25, 2025, at designated test centres spread across the nation. The online exam will be conducted in three groups: Science Subjects, Other than Science Subjects and Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects in multiple shifts.
In this article, we will discuss the analysis of the Indian Air Force Agniveer September 25 2025 papers based on the overall difficulty level, test takers, good attempts, and types of questions asked from different topics.
Air Force Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: September 25 Shift-wise Exam Review
Here, the candidates will get the shift-wise detailed analysis of the Agniveer 2025 Exam held on September 25, 2025, in all shifts. Today, the Indian Air Force conducted the exam for Agniveervayu for three groups- Science Subjects, Other than Science Subjects and Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates understand the papers' difficulty level.
Indian Air Force Agniveer 2025 Exam Analysis
Here we provide the shift-wise and section-wise analysis of the exams held on September 25, 2025.
Air Force Agniveer September 25 Shift 1 Exam Analysis 2025
|
Agniveervayu 02/2026 Exam Analysis: Science Subjects
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration (In Minutes)
|
Difficulty Level
|
Physics
|
25
|
25
|
20
|
Easy to moderate
|
Maths
|
25
|
25
|
20
|
Easy
|
English
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
70
|
70
|
60
|
Easy to moderate
|
Agniveervayu 02/2026 Exam Analysis: Other than Science Subjects
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration (In Minutes)
|
Difficulty Level
|
English
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
Easy to moderate
|
RAGA
|
30
|
30
|
25
|
Easy
|
Total
|
50
|
50
|
45
|
Moderate
|
Agniveervayu 02/2026 Exam Analysis: Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration (In Minutes)
|
Difficulty Level
|
Physics
|
25
|
25
|
20
|
Easy to moderate
|
Maths
|
25
|
25
|
20
|
Easy
|
English
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
Moderate
|
RAGA
|
30
|
30
|
25
|
Easy to moderate
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
85
|
Moderate
Indian Air Force Agniveer Exam 2025
The candidates who join through the Agnipath scheme will get Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary, they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years. After successfully completing four years of service 25% of Agniveers will get permanent service based on organisational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Agniveer scheme given in the table below.
|
Indian Air Force Agniveer: Overview
|
Name of Scheme
|
Agnipath
|
Conducted by
|
Indian Air Force
|
Recruitment Level
|
Pan India
|
Tenure
|
4 Years
|
Salary
|
Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service
|
Selection Process
|
