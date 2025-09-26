IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, and Good Attempts

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 26, 2025, 15:50 IST

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Paper Review 2025: The Indian Air Force started conducting the Agniveer exam on September 25, 2025. Check out the September 25, 2025, Agniveer exam analysis, difficulty level, good attempts, etc.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Paper Review 2025
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Paper Review 2025

Air Force Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: The Indian Air Force started conducting Air Force Agniveer 2025 Phase I exams on September 25, 2025, at designated test centres spread across the nation. The online exam will be conducted in three groups: Science Subjects, Other than Science Subjects and Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects in multiple shifts. 

In this article, we will discuss the analysis of the Indian Air Force Agniveer September 25 2025 papers based on the overall difficulty level, test takers, good attempts, and types of questions asked from different topics.

Air Force Agniveer 2025 Paper Analysis: September 25 Shift-wise Exam Review

Here, the candidates will get the shift-wise detailed analysis of the Agniveer 2025 Exam held on September 25, 2025, in all shifts. Today, the Indian Air Force conducted the exam for Agniveervayu for three groups- Science Subjects, Other than Science Subjects and Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates understand the papers' difficulty level.

Indian Air Force Agniveer 2025 Exam Analysis

Here we provide the shift-wise and section-wise analysis of the exams held on September 25, 2025.

Air Force Agniveer September 25 Shift 1 Exam Analysis 2025

Agniveervayu 02/2026 Exam Analysis: Science Subjects

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration (In Minutes)

Difficulty Level

Physics

25

25

20

Easy to moderate

Maths

25

25

20

Easy

English

20

20

20

Moderate

Total

70

70

60

Easy to moderate

Agniveervayu 02/2026 Exam Analysis: Other than Science Subjects

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration (In Minutes)

Difficulty Level

English

20

20

20

Easy to moderate

RAGA

30

30

25

Easy

Total

50

50

45

Moderate

Agniveervayu 02/2026 Exam Analysis: Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration (In Minutes)

Difficulty Level

Physics

25

25

20

Easy to moderate

Maths

25

25

20

Easy

English

20

20

20

Moderate

RAGA

30

30

25

Easy to moderate

Total

100

100

85

Moderate

Indian Air Force Agniveer Exam 2025

The candidates who join through the Agnipath scheme will get Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary, they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years. After successfully completing four years of service 25% of Agniveers will get permanent service based on organisational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Agniveer scheme given in the table below.

Indian Air Force Agniveer: Overview

Name of Scheme

Agnipath

Conducted by

Indian Air Force

Recruitment Level

Pan India

Tenure

4 Years

Salary

Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service

Selection Process

  • Computer Based Online Test

  • Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

  • Physical Measurement

  • Medical Test

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News