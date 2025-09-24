UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Out at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment:The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has declared the the UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, September 24, 2025. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the allotment PDF through the link on the website.

The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. To check the allotment result, students must visit the official website and login with their NET application number, roll number and course, According to the schedule released, candidates can download the allotment letter and report to the colleges allotted from September 25 to 27, September 29 to 30 and October 3, 2025.