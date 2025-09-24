RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Out at upneet.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 24, 2025, 17:11 IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates can download the round 2 seat allotment result through the link on the official counselling website - upneet.gov.in 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result
Key Points

  • UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result to be anniunced today
  • Download allotment result at upneet.gov.in with course, roll number, NEET application number
  • Allotment ller to be available for download from September 25

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment:The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has declared the the UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, September 24, 2025. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the allotment PDF through the link on the website. 

The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. To check the allotment result, students must visit the official website and login with their NET application number, roll number and course,  According to the schedule released, candidates can download the allotment letter and report to the colleges allotted from September 25 to 27, September 29 to 30 and October 3, 2025. 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment - Click Here

Steps to Download UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment 

The UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is available for download. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 2 allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the Course, roll number, NEET application number 

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

