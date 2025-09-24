UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Out at upneet.gov.in

Key Points
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment:The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has declared the the UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, September 24, 2025. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the allotment PDF through the link on the website.
The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. To check the allotment result, students must visit the official website and login with their NET application number, roll number and course, According to the schedule released, candidates can download the allotment letter and report to the colleges allotted from September 25 to 27, September 29 to 30 and October 3, 2025.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment - Click Here
Steps to Download UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment
The UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is available for download. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the round 2 allotment result link
Step 3: Enter the Course, roll number, NEET application number
Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
