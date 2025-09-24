School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Cabinet approves comprehensive package of nearly 70 thousand cr to revitalize India’s shipbuilding & maritime ecosystem
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar calls for UN reforms to encourage collaboration with Global South
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says India expects to increase energy trade with US.
IIT Delhi Celebrates 5th Anniversary of I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics
EC Announces Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections in J&K, By-Election in Punjab
BJP Questions Congress for Holding CWC Meeting in Patna After 85 Years
PM Modi Highlights India’s Healthcare Transformation as Key to Development
PM Modi Invites Citizens to Participate in PM Mementos e-Auction 2025
Punjab Governor Kataria Meets PM Modi to Discuss Border Security, Development
International News Headlines for School Assembly
Super Typhoon Ragasa Heads for China After Taiwan, Philippines Destruction
Sri Lanka Central Bank Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged at 7.75%
Sri Lankan PM Urges Collective Action on Indian Ocean Challenges at Galle Dialogue
Iran’s Khamenei Warns Against Nuclear Talks with US
India’s Naval Chief Meets Sri Lankan PM, Discusses Defence Cooperation
PM Modi Expresses Condolences on Demise of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti
Trump at UNGA: Recognition of Palestine Is Rewarding Hamas
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
ISSF Junior World Cup to kick off in New Delhi today
Govt brings out selection criteria for participation of individuals & teams in Asian Games 2026, other multi-sports events
India, Bangladesh Face Off in Asia Cup Super Fours Clash Tonight
Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh awarded wild card entry for upcoming FIDE World Cup 2025
18-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team announced for Sultan of Johor Cup
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; Sensex Drops 344 Points
Next-Gen GST Reforms Simplify India’s Tax System
Next-generation GST reforms represent a significant step towards simplifying India’s indirect tax system
OECD Raises India’s 2025 GDP Forecast to 6.7%, Cuts Inflation Projection to 2.9%
Rupee Falls 44 Paise to 88.75 Against US Dollar
Thought of the Day
"The wise man doesn't give the right answers, he asks the right questions."
Meaning: True wisdom isn't about knowing everything, but about being curious enough to ask the right questions. It encourages us to think critically and learn by exploring, rather than just accepting facts.
