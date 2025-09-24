CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly Headlines Today (25 September): PM Modi Invites for Mementos e-Auction 2025, India’s Naval Chief Meets Sri Lankan PM and Other News in English

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 24, 2025, 18:00 IST

This news article provides a comprehensive overview of today's top headlines for school assemblies on September 25, 2025. It covers national, international, sports, business, science, and technology news, and concludes with a "Thought of the Day" quote. For more details, please refer to the complete article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly
Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.

Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.

Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • Cabinet approves comprehensive  package of nearly 70 thousand cr to revitalize India’s shipbuilding & maritime ecosystem

  • External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar calls for UN reforms to encourage collaboration with Global South

  • Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says India expects to increase energy trade with US.

  • IIT Delhi Celebrates 5th Anniversary of I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics

  • EC Announces Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections in J&K, By-Election in Punjab

  • BJP Questions Congress for Holding CWC Meeting in Patna After 85 Years

  • PM Modi Highlights India’s Healthcare Transformation as Key to Development

  • PM Modi Invites Citizens to Participate in PM Mementos e-Auction 2025

  • Punjab Governor Kataria Meets PM Modi to Discuss Border Security, Development

Check: School Holiday on 24th September 2025

International News Headlines for School Assembly

  • External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar calls for UN reforms to encourage collaboration with Global South

  • Super Typhoon Ragasa Heads for China After Taiwan, Philippines Destruction

  • Sri Lanka Central Bank Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged at 7.75%

  • Sri Lankan PM Urges Collective Action on Indian Ocean Challenges at Galle Dialogue

  • Iran’s Khamenei Warns Against Nuclear Talks with US

  • India’s Naval Chief Meets Sri Lankan PM, Discusses Defence Cooperation

  • PM Modi Expresses Condolences on Demise of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti

  • Trump at UNGA: Recognition of Palestine Is Rewarding Hamas

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • ISSF Junior World Cup to kick off in New Delhi today

  • Govt brings out selection criteria for participation of individuals & teams in Asian Games 2026, other multi-sports events

  • India, Bangladesh Face Off in Asia Cup Super Fours Clash Tonight

  • Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh awarded wild card entry for upcoming FIDE World Cup 2025

  • 18-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team announced for Sultan of Johor Cup

Also Check 

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; Sensex Drops 344 Points

  • Next-Gen GST Reforms Simplify India’s Tax System

  • Next-generation GST reforms represent a significant step towards simplifying India’s indirect tax system

  • OECD Raises India’s 2025 GDP Forecast to 6.7%, Cuts Inflation Projection to 2.9%

  • Rupee Falls 44 Paise to 88.75 Against US Dollar

Thought of the Day

"The wise man doesn't give the right answers, he asks the right questions."

Meaning: True wisdom isn't about knowing everything, but about being curious enough to ask the right questions. It encourages us to think critically and learn by exploring, rather than just accepting facts.

Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly

Also Check|

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News