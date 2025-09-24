Is Delhi a City or State?

Delhi is neither a full-fledged state nor just a regular city. It is officially known as the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Here’s a detailed explanation of Delhi’s status, administration, and key facts.

What is Delhi?

Delhi is officially called the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT). It is a union territory with special status, combining features of both a state and a city.

Difference Between Delhi and New Delhi

Delhi refers to the larger territory, including multiple districts and urban areas, while New Delhi is the capital city of India, hosting the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and central government offices.

Delhi Union Territory vs State

Delhi has its own Legislative Assembly and Chief Minister, similar to a state. However, law and order, police, and land administration are controlled by the central government, which is why Delhi is not considered a full state.