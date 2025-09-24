Is Delhi a City or State?

Delhi is neither a full-fledged state nor just a regular city. It is officially known as the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Here’s a detailed explanation of Delhi’s status, administration, and key facts.
What is Delhi?
Delhi is officially called the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT). It is a union territory with special status, combining features of both a state and a city.
Difference Between Delhi and New Delhi
Delhi refers to the larger territory, including multiple districts and urban areas, while New Delhi is the capital city of India, hosting the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and central government offices.
Delhi Union Territory vs State
Delhi has its own Legislative Assembly and Chief Minister, similar to a state. However, law and order, police, and land administration are controlled by the central government, which is why Delhi is not considered a full state.
Administrative Divisions of Delhi
Delhi is divided into 11 districts, including North Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, and the New Delhi district. Each district is overseen by a District Magistrate appointed by the central government.
Why Delhi is Called a Union Territory?
Delhi is a union territory because it is under the direct control of the President of India, represented by the Lieutenant Governor. This gives the central government authority over major administrative matters.
Population and Area of Delhi
Delhi has an estimated population of around 20 million (2025) and covers an area of 1,484 square kilometers. It is one of the most populous and densely populated union territories in India.
