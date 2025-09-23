General Knowledge Quiz on New GST Rates List

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
By Jasreet Kaur
Sep 23, 2025, 17:58 IST

View the full list of India's new GST rates, which go into effect today, September 22, 2025. GST rates on healthcare, lifestyle goods, entertainment, vehicles, food, beverages, and tobacco products have canged. Take the quiz to test your knowledge on new GST rates list.  

New GST Rates List 2025: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system in India underwent significant reforms, effective from September 22, 2025. The revised structure simplifies taxation with primary rates of 5% and 18%, and a special 40% rate for luxury and tobacco products.

Quiz on New GST Rates List 2025

1. Which of the following items now have a 0% GST rate?

A. UHT Milk

B. Butter

C. Cheese

D. Chocolates

Answer: A. UHT Milk

Information: UHT Milk is now taxed at 0%, down from 5%.

2. What is the new GST rate for packaged coconut water?

A. 5%

B. 18%

C. 28%

D. 40%

Answer: D. 40%

Information: Packaged coconut water now falls under the 40% GST slab.

3. Which of these items has seen a reduction in GST from 28% to 18%?

A. Cement

B. Coal

C. Tobacco products

D. Bidis

Answer: A. Cement

Information: Cement’s GST rate has been reduced from 28% to 18%.

4. Which product category now has a 5% GST rate, down from 12–18%?

A. Personal care items

B. Furniture

C. Toys

D. All of the above

Answer: D. All of the above

Information: Personal care items, furniture, and toys now have a 5% GST rate.

5. What is the new GST rate for tobacco products?

A. 5%

B. 18%

C. 28%

D. 40%

Answer: D. 40%

Information: Tobacco products now fall under the 40% GST slab.

6. What is the GST rate for packaged foods like chocolates and candies?

A. 5%

B. 12%

C. 18%

D. 28%

Answer: C. 18%

Information: Packaged confectionery now attracts an 18% GST rate.

7. Which of the following has a 0% GST for essential dairy items?

A. Cheese

B. Paneer

C. Butter

D. Yogurt

Answer: B. Paneer

Information: Paneer is included under zero-rated essential dairy products.

8. What is the current GST rate on cement?

A. 5%

B. 12%

C. 18%

D. 28%

Answer: C. 18%

Information: Cement has moved from 28% to 18% GST, as per the latest GST revision effective from September 2025. 

9. Luxury cars in 2025 attract which GST rate?

A. 18%

B. 28%

C. 40%

D. 5%

Answer: C. 40%

Information: Luxury and premium cars now attract the highest GST slab of 40%.

10. Which beverages now have a 40% GST rate?

A. Packaged coconut water

B. Premium aerated drinks

C. Alcoholic beverages

D. All of the above

Answer: D. All of the above

Information: Luxury and other products, including premium drinks, are taxed at 40%.

11. Which of these household items now comes under 5% GST?

A. Furniture

B. Toys

C. Cleaning supplies

D. All of the above

Answer: D. All of the above

Information: Household items and personal use products attract a reduced 5% GST rate.

12. What is the new GST rate on coal in 2025?

A. 5%

B. 18%

C. 28%

D. 40%

Answer: B. 18%

Information: Coal now attracts an 18% GST, reduced from previous rates.

13. Which of the following is exempt from GST in 2025?

A. UHT Milk

B. Paneer

C. Khakhra

D. All of the above

Answer: D. All of the above

Information: Essential food items are exempted to benefit consumers.

14. What is GST rate on personal care items like soaps and shampoo?

A. 5%

B. 12%

C. 18%

D. 28%

Answer: A. 5%

Information: These everyday items have been moved to the lower 5% slab.

15. What GST slab is applied to luxury goods such as chocolates, tobacco, and premium drinks?

A. 5%

B. 18%

C. 28%

D. 40%

Answer: D. 40%

Information: Luxury goods and tobacco items now attract the 40% as per the revised GST slab.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

