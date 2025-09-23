General Knowledge Quiz on New GST Rates List

New GST Rates List 2025: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system in India underwent significant reforms, effective from September 22, 2025. The revised structure simplifies taxation with primary rates of 5% and 18%, and a special 40% rate for luxury and tobacco products.

Quiz on New GST Rates List 2025

1. Which of the following items now have a 0% GST rate?

A. UHT Milk

B. Butter

C. Cheese

D. Chocolates

Answer: A. UHT Milk

Information: UHT Milk is now taxed at 0%, down from 5%.

2. What is the new GST rate for packaged coconut water?

A. 5%

B. 18%

C. 28%

D. 40%

Answer: D. 40%

Information: Packaged coconut water now falls under the 40% GST slab.

3. Which of these items has seen a reduction in GST from 28% to 18%?

A. Cement

B. Coal

C. Tobacco products

D. Bidis

Answer: A. Cement

Information: Cement’s GST rate has been reduced from 28% to 18%.