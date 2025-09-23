General Knowledge Quiz on New GST Rates List

New GST Rates List 2025: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system in India underwent significant reforms, effective from September 22, 2025. The revised structure simplifies taxation with primary rates of 5% and 18%, and a special 40% rate for luxury and tobacco products.
Quiz on New GST Rates List 2025
1. Which of the following items now have a 0% GST rate?
A. UHT Milk
B. Butter
C. Cheese
D. Chocolates
Answer: A. UHT Milk
Information: UHT Milk is now taxed at 0%, down from 5%.
2. What is the new GST rate for packaged coconut water?
A. 5%
B. 18%
C. 28%
D. 40%
Answer: D. 40%
Information: Packaged coconut water now falls under the 40% GST slab.
3. Which of these items has seen a reduction in GST from 28% to 18%?
A. Cement
B. Coal
C. Tobacco products
D. Bidis
Answer: A. Cement
Information: Cement’s GST rate has been reduced from 28% to 18%.
4. Which product category now has a 5% GST rate, down from 12–18%?
A. Personal care items
B. Furniture
C. Toys
D. All of the above
Answer: D. All of the above
Information: Personal care items, furniture, and toys now have a 5% GST rate.
5. What is the new GST rate for tobacco products?
A. 5%
B. 18%
C. 28%
D. 40%
Answer: D. 40%
Information: Tobacco products now fall under the 40% GST slab.
6. What is the GST rate for packaged foods like chocolates and candies?
A. 5%
B. 12%
C. 18%
D. 28%
Answer: C. 18%
Information: Packaged confectionery now attracts an 18% GST rate.
7. Which of the following has a 0% GST for essential dairy items?
A. Cheese
B. Paneer
C. Butter
D. Yogurt
Answer: B. Paneer
Information: Paneer is included under zero-rated essential dairy products.
8. What is the current GST rate on cement?
A. 5%
B. 12%
C. 18%
D. 28%
Answer: C. 18%
Information: Cement has moved from 28% to 18% GST, as per the latest GST revision effective from September 2025.
9. Luxury cars in 2025 attract which GST rate?
A. 18%
B. 28%
C. 40%
D. 5%
Answer: C. 40%
Information: Luxury and premium cars now attract the highest GST slab of 40%.
10. Which beverages now have a 40% GST rate?
A. Packaged coconut water
B. Premium aerated drinks
C. Alcoholic beverages
D. All of the above
Answer: D. All of the above
Information: Luxury and other products, including premium drinks, are taxed at 40%.
11. Which of these household items now comes under 5% GST?
A. Furniture
B. Toys
C. Cleaning supplies
D. All of the above
Answer: D. All of the above
Information: Household items and personal use products attract a reduced 5% GST rate.
12. What is the new GST rate on coal in 2025?
A. 5%
B. 18%
C. 28%
D. 40%
Answer: B. 18%
Information: Coal now attracts an 18% GST, reduced from previous rates.
13. Which of the following is exempt from GST in 2025?
A. UHT Milk
B. Paneer
C. Khakhra
D. All of the above
Answer: D. All of the above
Information: Essential food items are exempted to benefit consumers.
14. What is GST rate on personal care items like soaps and shampoo?
A. 5%
B. 12%
C. 18%
D. 28%
Answer: A. 5%
Information: These everyday items have been moved to the lower 5% slab.
15. What GST slab is applied to luxury goods such as chocolates, tobacco, and premium drinks?
A. 5%
B. 18%
C. 28%
D. 40%
Answer: D. 40%
Information: Luxury goods and tobacco items now attract the 40% as per the revised GST slab.
