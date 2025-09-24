WBBPE TET Result 2025
Top 10 Aluminium Producing Countries in the World

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 24, 2025, 18:30 IST

China leads global aluminium production with 43 million metric tons, accounting for nearly 60% of the world's total. India and Russia rank second and third, respectively, followed by Canada and the UAE. These nations, comprising the top 10, are key players in meeting the rising global demand for aluminium in various industries.

Aluminium is one of the most vital metals in today's world, valued for its weight-to-strength ratio, resistance to corrosion, and diversity of applications across industries ranging from building construction to transport and electronics. With the worldwide push towards green manufacturing, light vehicles, and renewable energy gaining momentum by the day, the demand for aluminium grows exponentially.

Here is the list following closely the top 10 aluminium producing nations at the moment, in accordance with the industry trends of 2024-2025, in order to find out the key role each of them plays in this important industry.

Top 10 Aluminium Producing Countries (2024-2025)

Rank

Country

Production (Million Metric Tons)

Global Share (%)

1

China

43.0

~60

2

India

4.2

~6

3

Russia

3.8

~5

4

Canada

3.3

~4

5

United Arab Emirates

2.7

~4

6

Bahrain

1.6

~2

7

Australia

1.5

~2

8

Norway

1.3

~2

9

Brazil

1.1

~2

10

Iceland

0.92

~1

Key Country Snapshots

China: Far and away the leader of all other producers, with 43 million metric tons—nearly 60% of global production because of export-oriented manufacturing, megascale smelters, and high domestic consumption.

India: Following closely, with approximately 4.2 million metric tons, because of building, packaging, and transportation manufacturing requirements.

Russia: Has robust aluminium production (3.8 million metric tons), exporting to Europe and Asia despite recent trade embargoes.

Canada: A pioneer in utilizing hydroelectric power for smelting, a cost-effective and environmentally friendly major supplier.

The international aluminium production landscape is dynamic as well as fiercely competitive, with China's continued dominance and emergence of new sustainability leaders. Industrial policy, energy resources, and advanced technology propel the speed in the quest to meet an expanding international demand for light but durable products.

As aluminum remains vital to sectors such as mobility, infrastructure, and renewable energy, investment in cleaner, more efficient production will frame the future of industrial leadership making the top 10 countries core not only in production but also in redefining the modern world.

