IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet 2025 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Tentative Term End Exam Schedule PDF

Oct 14, 2025, 16:28 IST

IGNOU December TEE Exam Dates 2025: IGNOU declared the December 2025 TEE Exam Dates on its website. The December  2025 term end exams are likely to start on December 01, 2025. Students can get the direct link provided here and check the IGNOU December 2025 TEE Tentative Exam Dates.

IGNOU Exam Dates 2025 OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently declared the tentative Exam Dates for the December 2025 Term End Exams for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes. IGNOU December TEE Exam Dates have been released online on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The December term-end exams will tentatively start on December 01, 2025, in two shifts and will finish on January 14, 2025. 

As per the latest update, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the Exam Dates for the December 2025 TEE. All the students who are going to appear in the December 2025 term end exam can check the tentative IGNOU TEE Exam Dates on the official website of the University- ignou.ac.in

The online link for the submission of examination forms by eligible students for the December 2025 Term-end Examination has been activated on the official website. The students may submit the online examination form accordingly, by following the instructions and guidelines. As per the latest notice, the last date for submitting the Online Examination Form for both ODL and Online Programmes for the December 2025 TEE has been extended. Students can now fill the online exam form until October 20, and until October 26, 2025, by paying a late fee of Rs 1100.

All the eligible students can check the important dates regarding IGNOU December term-end exam 2025.

Event

Date

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Exam Form Start Date

October, 2025

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Exam Form End Date

October 20, 2025

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Exam Form End Date (With Late Fee)

October 26, 2025

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Exam Start Date

December 01, 2025 (Tentative) 

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Exam End Date

January 14, 2025 (Tentative)

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Result Date

First Week of March, 2025

Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights

Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985. 

University Name

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Established

1985

Location

New Delhi

IGNOU TEE December Exam Date

December 01 to January 14, 2025

IGNOU TEE December Exam Dates PDF

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Official Website

ignou.ac.in

