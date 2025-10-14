IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet 2025 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Tentative Term End Exam Schedule PDF

IGNOU Exam Dates 2025 OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently declared the tentative Exam Dates for the December 2025 Term End Exams for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes. IGNOU December TEE Exam Dates have been released online on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The December term-end exams will tentatively start on December 01, 2025, in two shifts and will finish on January 14, 2025.
IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet PDF
As per the latest update, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the Exam Dates for the December 2025 TEE. All the students who are going to appear in the December 2025 term end exam can check the tentative IGNOU TEE Exam Dates on the official website of the University- ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Exam Dates 2025
IGNOU December 2025 TEE Exam Form
The online link for the submission of examination forms by eligible students for the December 2025 Term-end Examination has been activated on the official website. The students may submit the online examination form accordingly, by following the instructions and guidelines. As per the latest notice, the last date for submitting the Online Examination Form for both ODL and Online Programmes for the December 2025 TEE has been extended. Students can now fill the online exam form until October 20, and until October 26, 2025, by paying a late fee of Rs 1100.
IGNOU December 2025 TEE Exam Form Link
IGNOU December 2025 TEE Important Dates
All the eligible students can check the important dates regarding IGNOU December term-end exam 2025.
Event
Date
IGNOU December TEE 2025 Exam Form Start Date
October, 2025
IGNOU December TEE 2025 Exam Form End Date
October 20, 2025
IGNOU December TEE 2025 Exam Form End Date (With Late Fee)
October 26, 2025
IGNOU December TEE 2025 Exam Start Date
December 01, 2025 (Tentative)
IGNOU December TEE 2025 Exam End Date
January 14, 2025 (Tentative)
IGNOU December TEE 2025 Result Date
First Week of March, 2025
Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights
Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985.
Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights
University Name
Indira Gandhi National Open University
Established
1985
Location
New Delhi
IGNOU TEE December Exam Date
December 01 to January 14, 2025
IGNOU TEE December Exam Dates PDF
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
Official Website
ignou.ac.in
