IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet 2025 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Tentative Term End Exam Schedule PDF

IGNOU Exam Dates 2025 OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently declared the tentative Exam Dates for the December 2025 Term End Exams for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes. IGNOU December TEE Exam Dates have been released online on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The December term-end exams will tentatively start on December 01, 2025, in two shifts and will finish on January 14, 2025.

IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet PDF

As per the latest update, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the Exam Dates for the December 2025 TEE. All the students who are going to appear in the December 2025 term end exam can check the tentative IGNOU TEE Exam Dates on the official website of the University- ignou.ac.in