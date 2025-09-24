Chhattisgarh School Holiday: Check Complete Holiday Calendar for 2025-26 Here

Chhattisgarh School Holidays: The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has announced the 2025-206 school holiday calendar. The calendar includes the list of school holidays in the coming festive months for schools across the state.

The month of October is a major festive month in India with Puja holidays and Diwali celebrations. As per the calendar released, schools in Chhattisgarh will have a total of 64 days of school holiday which includes, Dussehra, Diwali and the summer and winter vacations.

October comes with Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja which are the major festivals celebrated in the state. Schools in Chhattisgarh will be closed for six days from September 29 to October 4 for Dussehra. It must be noted that this year, Dussehra is being celebrated on October 2, 2025.

Diwali holidays in schools will be for a total of five days from October 20 to 25, 2025.This year Diwali is being celebrated on October 20, 2025.