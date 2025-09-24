RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025
Chhattisgarh School Holiday: Check Complete Holiday Calendar for 2025-26 Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 24, 2025, 12:45 IST

Check here the complete list of school holidays for schools in Chhattisgarh. Schools will be closed for Dussehra, Diwali holidays and for the winter and summer vacations in December 2025 and May 2026. Get details here.

Chhattisgarh School Holiday, Check Holiday Calendar Here
Key Points

  • Chhattisgarh government issused holiday calendar for 2025-26 academic year
  • Schools to be closed for Dussehra and Diwali in October 2025
  • Winter vacations in December 2025 and Summer vacations in May 2026

Chhattisgarh School Holidays: The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has announced the 2025-206 school holiday calendar. The calendar includes the list of school holidays in the coming festive months for schools across the state.

The month of October is a major festive month in India with Puja holidays and Diwali celebrations. As per the calendar released, schools in Chhattisgarh will have a total of 64 days of school holiday which includes, Dussehra, Diwali and the summer and winter vacations. 

October comes with Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja which are the major festivals celebrated in the state. Schools in Chhattisgarh will be closed for six days from September 29 to October 4 for Dussehra. It must be noted that this year, Dussehra is being celebrated on October 2, 2025. 

Diwali holidays in schools will be for a total of five days from October 20 to 25, 2025.This year Diwali is being celebrated on October 20, 2025. 

Chhattisgarh School Winter Vacations

Winter vacations in schools will begin from December 22, 2025. Schools will remain closed until December 27, 2025. It must however be noted that there are chances of the holidays being extended considering the weather conditions during the winter season. 

Summer Vacations in Chhattisgarh

Schools in Chhattisgarh will close for the summer vacations from May 1 to June 15, 2026. Schools will be closed for close to 46 days as pert of the summer vacation. 


