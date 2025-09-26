IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Attention to Detail Is Everything in This Puzzle – Can You Beat the Odds and Spot the Correct Car Shadow in This Challenging Brain Teaser IQ Test?

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 26, 2025, 20:50 IST

Finding the correct car shadow may sound easy, but this IQ test puzzle is a real challenge. Only those with keen focus and attention to detail can crack it.

Find the Correct Shadow
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain teasers are more than just simple puzzles; they’re a mental workout cleverly disguised as fun. These thought-provoking challenges push us to think beyond the obvious, encouraging creative problem-solving.

With countless varieties of brain teasers available online, each one presents unique challenges designed to sharpen your cognitive skills and enhance mental agility.

One brain teaser that's currently stumping people is finding the right silhouette. 

The image below features a vintage car. The challenge that arises for you is to find the correct silhouette that matches the image correctly. 

This fun challenge is a great way to test both your visual skills as well as attention to detail. 

Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle we have added more to this challenge: You need to solve this puzzle in 15 seconds.

So, can you rise to the occasion and solve this challenging brain teaser?

Start your timer and begin the search. All the best!

Brain Teaser: Find the Correct Shadow in 15 Seconds

shadow-puzzle

Source: Mind Your Logic

Brainteasers are a great way to keep your mind sharp, have some fun, and maybe even impress your friends with your problem-solving prowess.

This brain teaser involves figuring out a puzzle which is a test of your observation and creative thinking. By carefully examining the scene, you can solve it easily.

Did you solve the puzzle? 

The time is running out. Hurry up! 

When you're under time pressure, you have to focus your attention and think more quickly. This can help you to become better at recognising patterns and making logical connections.

The time is up! 

So, were you able to figure out the answer in this brain teaser? 

If you found it, then congratulations. Your analytical skills have paid off really well. 

If you didn’t find the solution to this challenging puzzle, don't give up, you can surely do it. Just scroll back up to the top and try to finish this puzzle. 

Here is the solution to the brainteaser. 

Find the Correct Shadow- Solution 

shadow-sol

Source: Mind Your Logic

Hope you liked this brain teaser. Share this puzzle with your loved ones and challenge them. You can also check out the below-mentioned puzzles and give a boost to your brain with these IQ Tests.

