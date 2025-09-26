List of Indian Actors, Actresses and Directors with the Most National Film Awards

India's National Film Awards are among the most prestigious honours in the country's cinema world. The government gives them to recognise excellence in films across languages and regions. Every year, actors, directors, and technicians are awarded for their outstanding work. But some actors have won these awards not just once, but multiple times. These stars have consistently delivered powerful performances. Their talent, dedication, and impact on Indian cinema are unmatched. Can you guess which actor has won the most National Film Awards for Best Actor? Is it Amitabh Bachchan? Or maybe Mohanlal? What about Kamal Haasan? When cinema’s finest come together ❤ An iconic moment with SRK, Mohanlal, Rani Mukerji & Vikrant Massey ✨#IIFA #NationalFilmAwards #SRK #Mohanlal #RaniMukerji #VikrantMassey pic.twitter.com/nqLDPzNGTt — IIFA (@IIFA) September 23, 2025

If you're not sure, don't worry. In this article, we'll take a look at the Indian actors who have won the most National Film Awards. From legends of Hindi cinema to stars of regional films, this list celebrates the finest performers in the country. List of Actors with the Most National Film Awards Here is a comprehensive list of male actors who have won the most National Film Awards in India. Actor Number of National Film Awards (Total Wins) Notable Award-Winning Films/Years Key Award Categories Prakash Raj 5 Iruvar (1997), Anthapuram (1998), Dhaya (2002), Kanchivaram (2007), Puttakkana Highway (2010) 1 Best Actor, 1 Best Supporting Actor, 1 Special Jury, 2 Best Feature Film (as Producer) Kamal Haasan 4 Moondram Pirai (1982), Nayakan (1987), Indian (1996), Thevar Magan (1992 - Best Feature Film as Producer) 3 Best Actor, 1 Best Feature Film (as Producer) Amitabh Bachchan 4 Agneepath (1990), Black (2005), Paa (2009), Piku (2015) 4 Best Actor in a Leading Role Mohanlal 4 Bharatham (1991), Vanaprastham (1999) (Actor & Producer), Kireedam (1989 - Special Jury) 2 Best Actor, 1 Special Jury, 1 Best Film (as Producer) Ajay Devgn 4 Zakhm (1998), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Tanhaji (2020) (Actor & Producer) 3 Best Actor, 1 Best Popular Film (as Producer) Dhanush 4 Aadukalam (2011), Asuran (2019), Kaaka Muttai (2014) (Co-producer), Visaranai (2015) (Co-producer) 2 Best Actor, 2 Best Feature Film (as Co-producer) Mammootty 3 Mathilukal (1989), Vidheyan (1993), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (1998) 3 Best Actor in a Leading Role Naseeruddin Shah 3 Sparsh (1979), Paar (1984), Iqbal (2006) 2 Best Actor, 1 Best Supporting Actor Mithun Chakraborty 3 Mrigayaa (1976), Tahader Katha (1993), Swami Vivekananda (1998) 1 Best Actor, 2 Best Supporting Actor Sanjeev Kumar 2 Dastak (1970), Koshish (1972) 2 Best Actor in a Leading Role Om Puri 2 Arohan (1982), Ardh Satya (1984) 2 Best Actor in a Leading Role

The 71st National Film Awards, presented in 2025, honoured films released in the year 2023, and one of the most prominent recipients of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award was Shah Rukh Khan. After a stellar career spanning over three decades, this marked Khan's first National Film Award, for his powerful and dual-role performance in the blockbuster action drama Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film saw Khan portray both a vigilante jailer, Azad, and his father, Vikram Rathore, delivering a performance that balanced mass appeal with a poignant social message. Sharing the honour was Vikrant Massey, recognised for his critically acclaimed, raw, and transformative portrayal of an ambitious UPSC aspirant in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's hit film, 12th Fail. This shared award highlighted the jury's appreciation for both commercially successful and socially relevant cinema, as well as intense, realistic storytelling.

List of Actresses with the Most National Awards Shabana Azmi holds the record for the most National Film Awards for an actress with five wins. Kangana Ranaut is notable for earning three Best Actress awards and one Supporting Actress award, including the rare feat of winning two awards for the same film in one year. Actress No. of National Film Awards Notable Award-Winning Films/Years Key Award Categories Shabana Azmi 5 Ankur (1975), Arth (1983), Khandhar (1984), Paar (1985), Godmother (1998) 5 Best Actress Sharada 3 Thulabharam (1968), Swayamvaram (1972), Nimajjanam (1978) 3 Best Actress Kangana Ranaut 4 Fashion (2008), Queen (2014), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Manikarnika & Panga (joint, 2019) 3 Best Actress, 1 Best Supporting Actress Smita Patil 2 Bhumika (1977), Chakra (1980) 2 Best Actress Shobhana 2 Manichitrathazhu (1993), Mitr, My Friend (2001) 2 Best Actress Tabu 2 Maachis (1996), Chandni Bar (2001) 2 Best Actress Sharanya Ponvannan 2 Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010), Joker (2016 - Best Supporting Actress) 1 Best Actress, 1 Best Supporting Actress Sharmila Tagore 2 Mausam (1975), Abar Aranye (2003) 2 Best Actress Priyanka Chopra 2 Fashion (2008), Mary Kom (2014) 2 Best Actress

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt for Mimi (2022).

Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award at the most recent ceremony (the 71st National Film Awards, for films certified in 2023) for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway . List of Directors with the Most National Awards Here is a list of Indian film directors who have won the most National Film Awards as of 2025. Director No. of Best Direction Awards Total National Film Awards (Approx.) Notable Award-winning Films/Years (for Direction/Film) Satyajit Ray 6 32 (various categories) Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956), Apur Sansar (1959), Charulata (1964), Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (1968), Seemabaddha (1972) Mrinal Sen 4 18 (various categories) Bhuvan Shome (1969), Chorus (1974), Mrigayaa (1976), Akaler Sandhane (1980) Girish Kasaravalli 4 14 (various categories) Ghatashraddha (1977), Tabarana Kathe (1986), Thaayi Saheba (1997), Dweepa (2002) Shyam Benegal 4 12 (various categories) Ankur (1974), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977) Rituparno Ghosh 2 12 (various categories) Utsab (2000), Abohoman (2010) Sudipto Sen 1 1 The Kerala Story (Best Direction, 71st NFA, 2025) Vidhu Vinod Chopra 0 (Best Direction) 3+ (various categories) 12th Fail (Best Feature Film, 71st NFA, 2025), Parinda, Mission Kashmir