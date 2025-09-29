Asia Cup Winners List 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 29, 2025, 12:44 IST

IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025: The IB Security Assistant Exam 2025 is scheduled for 29th and 30th September, with 4987 vacancies nationwide. Candidates can check detailed IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025, including section-wise difficulty, question types, and good attempts. This analysis helps aspirants plan their preparation and improve their performance in upcoming shifts.

IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025 Tier 1, Check Detailed Paper Review
IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will conduct the IB Security Assistant Tier I exam on 29th and 30th September 2025. Candidates who are scheduled for upcoming shifts can use this detailed exam analysis to understand the overall exam pattern, section-wise difficulty, good attempts, and types of questions asked. This analysis helps aspirants plan their preparation and strategise for better performance.

The IB Security Assistant Tier I exam is 1 hour long and follows a negative marking scheme, with ¼ mark deducted for each wrong answer. The exam consists of 5 subjects, each carrying 20 marks, and all questions are objective type. The detailed exam analysis will be provided in this article once the exam is conducted.

IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will conduct the IB Security Assistant 2025 exam on September 29th and 30th, 2025, at examination centres across the country. The first shift ran from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Candidates who appeared for the IB Security Assistant (SA/Executive) Tier 1 exam on 29th September 2025, Shift 1 shared that the overall paper was easy to moderate in difficulty. However, some questions were a bit lengthy and required detailed calculations. 

This IB SA Exam Analysis 2025 offers important insights into the exam’s difficulty level, question types, and overall format. Candidates can use this review to understand the exam pattern, evaluate subject-wise performance, and plan their preparation for upcoming shifts.

Candidates can identify good attempts, analyse tricky sections, and improve their chances of qualifying in the exam by going through the IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025.

IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025 Overview

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released an official recruitment notification for Security Assistant positions. A total of 4987 vacancies have been announced. Candidates from across India can apply for these government job opportunities. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:

Organization

Intelligence Bureau

Type of Employment

Government Jobs

Total Vacancies

4987 Posts

Location

All India

Post Name

Security Assistant

Exam Date

29th and 30th September 2025

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level

The difficulty level of the IB SA 2025 exam was reported to be “Easy to Moderate” level, as per the feedback of candidates. Check the table below for a detailed analysis of each section to help aspirants understand the exam pattern and prepare effectively:

Subject Difficulty Level
General Awareness Easy to Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate
Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability& Reasoning Easy to Moderate
English language Easy
General Studies Easy
Total Easy to Moderate

IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025 Good Attempts

The good attempts of IB SA 2025 exam held on 29th September is given in the table below. This analysis helps aspirants understand the number of questions they are likely to answer correctly in each section.

SectionGood Attempts
Current Affairs 12-13
General Studies 13-14
Reasoning Ability 19-20
Quantitative Aptitude 17-18
English Language 18-19
Overall 79-84

IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025: Section-wise Overview

The IB SA MTS 2025 exam featured four main sections: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & Analytical Ability, and English Language. The exam consisted of a total of 100 questions.

This section-wise analysis is based on feedback from candidates and expert insights, highlighting the types of questions asked in each part of the exam. It helps aspirants understand the exam pattern, focus areas, and difficulty level for each section, enabling better preparation for future attempts.

General Studies

The General Studies section of the IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Exam 2025 was of easy to moderate difficulty. Questions were asked from history, polity, geography, and current affairs.

Topic

Number of Questions

History (Gupta/Maurya Period)

3–4

Polity (73rd Amendment, Article 280)

5–6

Yojana

3–4

RPA Act Related

1–2

Geography (Forests, Temperate)

2–3

Ramsar Sites (State)

1

National Dance (State)

1

2011 Census (Literacy Rate)

1

Least Population Density State

1

Maharashtra Folk Dance

1

Numerical/Analytical Ability & Reasoning

This section was easy to moderate. Some questions were straightforward, while others were time-consuming. Topics included reasoning, coding, sequences, blood relations, and directions.

Topic

Number of Questions

Coding-Decoding

1–2

Series

3

Ranking

1

Seating Arrangement

2

Order Sequence

2

Analogy

2

Mathematical Operations

1

Syllogism

2

Classification

1

Blood Relation

2

Direction

1

Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude section was of easy to moderate difficulty. Questions included arithmetic, geometry, mensuration, ratio, and time-speed-work problems.

Topic

Number of Questions

Profit & Loss

3

Percentage

1

Time & Work

1

Trains (Relative Speed)

1

LCM & HCF

1

Simple & Compound Interest

2

Average

1

Ratio

1

Pipe & Cistern

1

Mensuration

1

Geometry (Triangle)

1

English Language

The English Language section was easy. Questions focused on grammar, vocabulary, sentence correction, and comprehension.

Topic

Number of Questions

Cloze Test

5

Antonyms/Synonyms

2

Article Fill in the Blank

1

Idioms & Phrases

1

One Word Substitution

1

PORS

2

Punctuation

3

Misspelt Word

2

Sentence Improvement

1

General Awareness

The General Awareness section included questions from current affairs, government schemes, and important events, making it easy to moderate for most candidates.

Topic

Number of Questions

Khanjar Exercise

1

Winner Mindset Book

1

ISRO Formation

1

Ladli Yojna

1


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

Read More

