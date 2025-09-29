IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will conduct the IB Security Assistant Tier I exam on 29th and 30th September 2025. Candidates who are scheduled for upcoming shifts can use this detailed exam analysis to understand the overall exam pattern, section-wise difficulty, good attempts, and types of questions asked. This analysis helps aspirants plan their preparation and strategise for better performance.
The IB Security Assistant Tier I exam is 1 hour long and follows a negative marking scheme, with ¼ mark deducted for each wrong answer. The exam consists of 5 subjects, each carrying 20 marks, and all questions are objective type. The detailed exam analysis will be provided in this article once the exam is conducted.
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will conduct the IB Security Assistant 2025 exam on September 29th and 30th, 2025, at examination centres across the country. The first shift ran from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Candidates who appeared for the IB Security Assistant (SA/Executive) Tier 1 exam on 29th September 2025, Shift 1 shared that the overall paper was easy to moderate in difficulty. However, some questions were a bit lengthy and required detailed calculations.
This IB SA Exam Analysis 2025 offers important insights into the exam’s difficulty level, question types, and overall format. Candidates can use this review to understand the exam pattern, evaluate subject-wise performance, and plan their preparation for upcoming shifts.
Candidates can identify good attempts, analyse tricky sections, and improve their chances of qualifying in the exam by going through the IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025.
IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025 Overview
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released an official recruitment notification for Security Assistant positions. A total of 4987 vacancies have been announced. Candidates from across India can apply for these government job opportunities. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:
|
Organization
|
Intelligence Bureau
|
Type of Employment
|
Government Jobs
|
Total Vacancies
|
4987 Posts
|
Location
|
All India
|
Post Name
|
Security Assistant
|
Exam Date
|
29th and 30th September 2025
|
Official Website
|
www.mha.gov.in
IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level
The difficulty level of the IB SA 2025 exam was reported to be “Easy to Moderate” level, as per the feedback of candidates. Check the table below for a detailed analysis of each section to help aspirants understand the exam pattern and prepare effectively:
|Subject
|Difficulty Level
|General Awareness
|Easy to Moderate
|Quantitative Aptitude
|Easy to Moderate
|Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability& Reasoning
|Easy to Moderate
|English language
|Easy
|General Studies
|Easy
|Total
|Easy to Moderate
IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025 Good Attempts
The good attempts of IB SA 2025 exam held on 29th September is given in the table below. This analysis helps aspirants understand the number of questions they are likely to answer correctly in each section.
|Section
|Good Attempts
|Current Affairs
|12-13
|General Studies
|13-14
|Reasoning Ability
|19-20
|Quantitative Aptitude
|17-18
|English Language
|18-19
|Overall
|79-84
IB Security Assistant Exam Analysis 2025: Section-wise Overview
The IB SA MTS 2025 exam featured four main sections: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & Analytical Ability, and English Language. The exam consisted of a total of 100 questions.
This section-wise analysis is based on feedback from candidates and expert insights, highlighting the types of questions asked in each part of the exam. It helps aspirants understand the exam pattern, focus areas, and difficulty level for each section, enabling better preparation for future attempts.
General Studies
The General Studies section of the IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Exam 2025 was of easy to moderate difficulty. Questions were asked from history, polity, geography, and current affairs.
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
History (Gupta/Maurya Period)
|
3–4
|
Polity (73rd Amendment, Article 280)
|
5–6
|
Yojana
|
3–4
|
RPA Act Related
|
1–2
|
Geography (Forests, Temperate)
|
2–3
|
Ramsar Sites (State)
|
1
|
National Dance (State)
|
1
|
2011 Census (Literacy Rate)
|
1
|
Least Population Density State
|
1
|
Maharashtra Folk Dance
|
1
Numerical/Analytical Ability & Reasoning
This section was easy to moderate. Some questions were straightforward, while others were time-consuming. Topics included reasoning, coding, sequences, blood relations, and directions.
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
Coding-Decoding
|
1–2
|
Series
|
3
|
Ranking
|
1
|
Seating Arrangement
|
2
|
Order Sequence
|
2
|
Analogy
|
2
|
Mathematical Operations
|
1
|
Syllogism
|
2
|
Classification
|
1
|
Blood Relation
|
2
|
Direction
|
1
Quantitative Aptitude
The Quantitative Aptitude section was of easy to moderate difficulty. Questions included arithmetic, geometry, mensuration, ratio, and time-speed-work problems.
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
Profit & Loss
|
3
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Time & Work
|
1
|
Trains (Relative Speed)
|
1
|
LCM & HCF
|
1
|
Simple & Compound Interest
|
2
|
Average
|
1
|
Ratio
|
1
|
Pipe & Cistern
|
1
|
Mensuration
|
1
|
Geometry (Triangle)
|
1
English Language
The English Language section was easy. Questions focused on grammar, vocabulary, sentence correction, and comprehension.
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|
Antonyms/Synonyms
|
2
|
Article Fill in the Blank
|
1
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
1
|
One Word Substitution
|
1
|
PORS
|
2
|
Punctuation
|
3
|
Misspelt Word
|
2
|
Sentence Improvement
|
1
General Awareness
The General Awareness section included questions from current affairs, government schemes, and important events, making it easy to moderate for most candidates.
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
Khanjar Exercise
|
1
|
Winner Mindset Book
|
1
|
ISRO Formation
|
1
|
Ladli Yojna
|
1
