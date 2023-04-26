SSC MTS Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions, Download Shift-Wise Papers PDF!

Download SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers PDF with solutions (2022, 2021, 2019). Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Exams can understand the competition level and ace their preparation. 

Download SSC MTS Previous Years’ Question Papers PDF Here.
Download SSC MTS Previous Years’ Question Papers PDF Here.

SSC MTS Question Papers must definitely be a part of your study plan to ace your preparation. With the previous years’ question papers, one can understand the difficulty level and pattern of questions asked and important topics which are often asked in the exam. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the question paper pdf along with answer keys for SSC MTS (2022, 2021, and 2019). One should allot one day in a week at least to practice and gain real-time experience of the exam.

In this article, we have provided the download link to past years’ SSC MTS question papers with solutions pdf along with the revised exam pattern.

SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers

The objective of SSC MTS previous years' question papers is to help aspirants understand the competition level and prepare accordingly. Solving previous year's papers will not only help them to understand their current level of preparation but will also boost their confidence and chances of qualifying for the exam. 

Career Counseling

Thus, aspirants should attempt these SSC MTS memory-based question papers to get an idea of the type of questions asked and the difficulty level to strengthen their performance and score high in the computer-based test.

SSC MTS 2022 Question Papers PDF

Have a look at the SSC MTS previous year's question paper pdf with solutions for the year 2022 shared below for the candidates who are preparing for an upcoming exam.

Date/Shift

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

5th July 2022

Download PDF

Download PDF

Download PDF

6th July 2022

Download PDF

Download PDF

Download PDF

7th July 2022 

Download PDF

Download PDF

Download PDF

8th July 2022

Download PDF

Download PDF

Download PDF

11th July 2022 

Download PDF

Download PDF

Download PDF

18th July 2022

Download PDF

Download PDF

Download PDF

19th July 2022

Download PDF

Download PDF

Download PDF

26th July 2022

Download PDF

Download PDF

Download PDF

SSC MTS Syllabus 2023: Latest MTS Exam Pattern, Download Syllabus PDF

Benefits of Solving SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers

There are a plethora of benefits to practicing previous years' question papers for the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination shared below:

  • Previous years' question papers will help candidates understand the actual exam format, difficulty level, exam trends over the years, types of questions asked, and marks distribution in all the sessions.
  • By practicing SSC MTS question papers with solutions, candidates will get an idea of the topics covered in the syllabus and understand which topics carry more marks weightage in the exam. 
  • Solving past year's papers will improve their speed of managing time effectively during the examination. This is crucial in the SSC MTS exam, which has a time limit of 45 Minutes in each session.
  • Practicing the SSC MTS question paper will help you to discover your strong and weak areas and allow you to focus more on the weak areas in order to boost your chances of scoring high in the exam.
  • Solving previous years' question papers regularly will enhance your confidence, and time management skills and strengthen your preparation for the actual exam.

How to Attempt SSC MTS Question Papers

The best approach to solve the previous year's question paper of the SSC MTS exam is to attempt them within the stopwatch. Hence, it is advisable to take a print of the previous year's question paper and then set a clock as per the time assigned in the exam pattern and start solving questions one by one. 

Once the time is up, stop solving the questions and then match your responses with the answer keys. After this, count the number of answers marked correctly on the question paper. Repeat the approach for every paper, identify your weak areas in the paper, work on improving the same, and again solve the question paper. This will help in enhancing your qualifying chances in the exam.

SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the exam last year was Easy to Moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and good attempts were as follows: General English language (easy to moderate, 21-23 good attempts), Numerical Aptitude (moderate, 18-20 good attempts), General Intelligence & Reasoning (easy to moderate, 21-23 good attempts) and General Awareness (easy to moderate, 20-22 good attempts). Check below the SSC MTS 2022 exam analysis for detailed section-wise topics asked and question weightage.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 CBE held on 5th, 6th & 7th July 2022

Category

(Number of Questions/Marks)

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

Numerical Aptitude

(25/25)

Basic Mathematical Skills: Number Systems, Decimals and Fractions, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time, Speed and Distance, Time and Work, etc.

Moderate

(18 to 20)

Attempt Numerical Aptitude Mock Test

General English

(25/25)

Basic English Language Knowledge: Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Antonyms, Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Passage

Easy to Moderate

(21 to 23)

Attempt General English Mock Test

General Intelligence & Reasoning

(25/25)

Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning: Analogies, Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Non-Verbal Reasoning (Paper-folding, Mirror Image)

Easy to Moderate

(21 to 23)

Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

General Awareness

(25/25)

Static GK & Current Affairs: Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity, Awards, Indian Constitution, and Scientific research etc.

Easy to Moderate

(20 to 22)

Attempt General Awareness Mock Test

Total 100 Objective MCQs

Easy to Moderate

(80 to 87)

 

SSC MTS Question Paper Pattern

The SSC MTS examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar). 

  • The computer-based examination will be held in two sessions: Session-I and Session-II and both sessions will be compulsory to be attempted.
  • The exam will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. 
  • The medium of questions will be English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.
  • There will be no negative marking in Session-I. In Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer.

Part

Subject

Number of Questions/Maximum Marks

Time Duration (For all four Parts)

Session-I

I

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

20/60

45 Minutes (60 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

II

Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving

20/60

Session II

I

General Awareness

25/75

45 minutes (60 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

II

English Language and Comprehension

25/75

FAQ

How to download SSC MTS Previous Year Papers?

To download SSC MTS previous papers, you can visit the official website of SSC. Here we have also provided the links to download the question papers of SSC MTS in the article.

What is the importance of SSC MTS Past Years’ Question Papers?

Solving SSC MTS previous year papers will help you to understand the actual exam format, difficulty level and trends over the years, types of questions asked, and marks distribution in all the sessions.

How to approach solving SSC MTS previous years' question paper?

The best approach to solve the previous year's question paper of the SSC MTS exam is to attempt them within the stopwatch. Download and take the printout of the previous year’s papers from the link shared above and set a clock as per the time assigned in the exam pattern and start solving questions one by one.

How many marks will be deducted for every wrong answer in the SSC MTS Question Paper?

There will be no negative marking in Session-I in the SSC MTS exam. However, in Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

Take Free Online SSC MTS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next