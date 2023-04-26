SSC MTS Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions, Download Shift-Wise Papers PDF!

Download SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers PDF with solutions (2022, 2021, 2019). Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Exams can understand the competition level and ace their preparation.

SSC MTS Question Papers must definitely be a part of your study plan to ace your preparation. With the previous years’ question papers, one can understand the difficulty level and pattern of questions asked and important topics which are often asked in the exam. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the question paper pdf along with answer keys for SSC MTS (2022, 2021, and 2019). One should allot one day in a week at least to practice and gain real-time experience of the exam.

In this article, we have provided the download link to past years’ SSC MTS question papers with solutions pdf along with the revised exam pattern.

SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers

The objective of SSC MTS previous years' question papers is to help aspirants understand the competition level and prepare accordingly. Solving previous year's papers will not only help them to understand their current level of preparation but will also boost their confidence and chances of qualifying for the exam.

Thus, aspirants should attempt these SSC MTS memory-based question papers to get an idea of the type of questions asked and the difficulty level to strengthen their performance and score high in the computer-based test.

SSC MTS 2022 Question Papers PDF

Have a look at the SSC MTS previous year's question paper pdf with solutions for the year 2022 shared below for the candidates who are preparing for an upcoming exam.

Benefits of Solving SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers

There are a plethora of benefits to practicing previous years' question papers for the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination shared below:

Previous years' question papers will help candidates understand the actual exam format, difficulty level, exam trends over the years, types of questions asked, and marks distribution in all the sessions.

By practicing SSC MTS question papers with solutions, candidates will get an idea of the topics covered in the syllabus and understand which topics carry more marks weightage in the exam.

Solving past year's papers will improve their speed of managing time effectively during the examination. This is crucial in the SSC MTS exam, which has a time limit of 45 Minutes in each session.

Practicing the SSC MTS question paper will help you to discover your strong and weak areas and allow you to focus more on the weak areas in order to boost your chances of scoring high in the exam.

Solving previous years' question papers regularly will enhance your confidence, and time management skills and strengthen your preparation for the actual exam.

How to Attempt SSC MTS Question Papers

The best approach to solve the previous year's question paper of the SSC MTS exam is to attempt them within the stopwatch. Hence, it is advisable to take a print of the previous year's question paper and then set a clock as per the time assigned in the exam pattern and start solving questions one by one.

Once the time is up, stop solving the questions and then match your responses with the answer keys. After this, count the number of answers marked correctly on the question paper. Repeat the approach for every paper, identify your weak areas in the paper, work on improving the same, and again solve the question paper. This will help in enhancing your qualifying chances in the exam.

SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the exam last year was Easy to Moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and good attempts were as follows: General English language (easy to moderate, 21-23 good attempts), Numerical Aptitude (moderate, 18-20 good attempts), General Intelligence & Reasoning (easy to moderate, 21-23 good attempts) and General Awareness (easy to moderate, 20-22 good attempts). Check below the SSC MTS 2022 exam analysis for detailed section-wise topics asked and question weightage.

SSC MTS Question Paper Pattern

The SSC MTS examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar).

The computer-based examination will be held in two sessions: Session-I and Session-II and both sessions will be compulsory to be attempted.

The exam will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions.

The medium of questions will be English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.

There will be no negative marking in Session-I. In Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer.