SSC MTS 2023 Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Check Pay Scale, Job Profile & Promotion

SSC MTS Salary 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct a competitive examination to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission) and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission). The candidates selected for the post will receive lucrative SSC MTS salaries, career growth, and job security. Along with the lucrative SSC MTS Salary, the candidates will receive various allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc.

All the eligible candidates who have applied for the post should be familiar with the SSC MTS Salary & Job Profile to avoid any kind of confusion. It will also help them to identify whether they are comfortable with the responsibilities assigned to them upon joining the post. In this blog, we have shared complete information on the SSC MTS Salary including pay scale, job profile, promotion, and career growth in this article.

SSC MTS Salary Structure

As per the 7th pay commission, the SSC MTS In-Hand Salary would range between Rs 18,000 to Rs 22000 per month in the pay band of (Rs 5200- Rs 20200) depending on the job posting city. The basic salary of the SSC MTS post shall be Rs 18,000 per month with a Grade Pay of Rs 1800. Check out the table below to know about the SSC MTS Salary Structure.

Area Grade Pay-1800 Grade Pay-1800 Grade Pay-1800 Cities X (Tier I) Y (Tier-II) Z (Tier-III) Basic Pay Rs 18000 Rs 18000 Rs 18000 HRA Rs 4320 Rs 2880 Rs 1440 DA - - - Travelling Allowances Rs 1350 Rs 900 Rs 900 Gross Salary Rs 23670 Rs 21780 Rs 20340 NPS Rs 1800 Rs 1800 Rs 1800 CGHS Rs 125 Rs 125 Rs 125 CGEGIS Rs 1500 Rs 1500 Rs 1500 Deduction Rs 3425 Rs 3425 Rs 3425 SSC MTS In-Hand Salary Rs 20245 Rs 18355 Rs 16915

SSC MTS Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic SSC MTS Salary, the candidates will also receive certain allowances after joining the post. The list of perks and allowances is shared below:

Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Traveling Allowances

Pension Scheme

Medical Allowances

Post-Retirement Benefits

Other Allowances

SSC MTS Job Profile 2023

The job profile of Multi-Tasking Staff is a bit challenging as the selected candidates are expected to perform all the duties assigned to them in the working days. Check out the SSC MTS Job Profile shared below before applying for the post:

Take care of the cleanliness of the Office.

Carrying the important files and papers within the premises of the building.

Maintenance of office records.

Provide assistance with computer work.

Provide assistance in daily office tasks like dispatch, dairy, etc.

Maintain hygiene in the office.

Perform all the non-clerical work as assigned by senior officials.

Delivering the Posts.

Driving Vehicles, if possessing a valid driving license.

Any other tasks assigned by higher officials.

SSC MTS Career Growth and Promotion

Candidates who are appointed for the SSC Multi-tasking Staff post will also get the chance to participate in the promotions based on their work performance, seniority, and years of experience. The SSC MTS employees receive various kinds of increments, i.e., Promotional Increment, Annual Increments, and Increments based on posts and responsibilities. Also, the SSC MTS Salary is increased with every promotion as shared below:

SSC MTS Promotion Year of Service & Increment First Promotion Three Year of Service- Rs 1900/- Second Promotion Three Year of Service -Rs 2000/- Third Promotion Five Years of Service- Rs 2400/- Final Promotion Continue Upto Rs 5400/-

We hope this article was informative for our readers. It is crucial for the aspirants to get well-versed with the SSC MTS Salary & Job Profile to understand the pay scale, salary structure, and promotion before applying for the post so that there is no confusion after the appointment.