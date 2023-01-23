SSC MTS Eligibility 2023: 10th Pass Can Apply! Check Age Limit, Physical Standards for Havaldar Posts

SSC MTS Eligibility 2023: Check eligibility criteria for SSC MTS 2023 recruitment including the age limit, relaxation in the upper age limit, educational qualification & Physical Standards for Havaldar CBIC/CBN Posts.

SSC MTS Eligibility 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria in the official notification at its website -ssc.nic.in. Candidates who will satisfy all the age limit criteria, educational qualifications (10th Pass), and other factors will only be considered eligible to appear in the Multi Tasking Staff recruitment 2023. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in Computer Based Examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar). Let's look at the SSC MTS eligibility criteria 2023 in detail.

SSC MTS 2023 Important Dates

Check the important dates for SSC MTS recruitment shared below for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Dates Notification Release Download Notification 18th January 2023 Dates for submission of online applications 18th Jan to 17th Feb 2023 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 17th Feb 2023 (23:00) Last date and time for making online fee payment 19th Feb 2023 (23:00) Last date for payment through Challan 20th Feb 2023 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 23rd to 24th Feb 2023 (23:00) Schedule of Computer Based Examination April, 2023

SSC MTS Vacancies 2023

Recently, the commission has increased the number of vacancies for SSC MTS & Havaldar Posts to 12523. Tentative vacancies for the posts are as under:

Post Name Vacancies (Tentative) Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff - MTS (AGE GROUP 18-25) 9329 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff - MTS (AGE GROUP 18-27) 2665 Havaldar in CBIC and CBN 529 Total 12523

SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Before applying for the different SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment drive:

SSC MTS 2023 Age Limit (As on 1st Jan 2023)

Candidates should fulfill the SSC MTS Age Limit Criteria in order to be considered eligible to appear for the upcoming Multi Tasking Staff recruitment. The age limit for all the posts is as follows:

Post Name Age Limit MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 2nd January 1998 and not later than 1st January 2005) Havaldar in CBIC (Department of

Revenue) and few posts of MTS 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 2nd January 1996 and not later than 1st January 2005)

SSC MTS 2023 Age Relaxation

Along with the SSC MTS Age Limit, there shall be age relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved categories as shared below:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 7 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 8 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age

SSC MTS 2023 Educational Qualification (As on 17th Feb)

The SSC MTS Educational Qualification criteria will be as follows:

The candidates should have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

All the candidates who are shortlisted for Document Verification will be required to submit the relevant documents such as Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates, etc. for completion of Matriculation or equivalent in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification.

SSC MTS 2023 Nationality

A candidate should be either:

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India

SSC MTS Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The followings is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN:

PET Male Female Walking 1600 meters in 15 minutes 1 Km in 20 minutes

SSC MTS Physical Standard Test (PST)

The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are as follows:

Gender Height Chest Male 157.5 cms. (relaxable by 5 cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes) Unexpanded: 76 cms Minimum expansion: 5 cms Gender Height Weight Female 152 cms. (relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes) 48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes)

Candidates must fulfill all the SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria before applying for the post. If they fail to satisfy any of the conditions, then it will directly lead to the rejection of their candidature.