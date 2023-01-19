Latest SSC MTS Syllabus 2023: New MTS Exam Pattern, No Tier 2 Exam

New SSC MTS Syllabus and Paper Pattern 2023: Download the latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus for SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Process including the Computer Based Exam and Physical Test (PET/PST).

New SSC MTS Syllabus and Paper Pattern 2023: The SSC MTS 2023 Notification has been released at its official website - ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

SSC MTS 2023 Important Dates

Check the important dates of the SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Process:

SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Dates Notification Release Download Official Notification 18th January 2023 Dates for submission of online applications 18th Jan to 17th Feb 2023 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 17th Feb 2023 (23:00) Last date and time for making online fee payment 19th Feb 2023 (23:00) Last date for payment through Challan 20th Feb 2023 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 23rd to 24th Feb 2023 (23:00) Schedule of Computer Based Examination April, 2023

SSC MTS Vacancies 2023

More than 11000 vacancies have been announced under the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2023 Recruitment Drive. Tentative vacancies for the posts are as under:

Post Name Vacancies (Tentative) Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff - MTS 10880 (approx.) Havaldar in CBIC and CBN 529 Total 11409

SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2023 (NEW)

SSC MTS 2023 examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar).

SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2023 for CBE

This time the commission has totally revamped the exam pattern of the SSC MTS Computer Based Test. Let’s look in detail the changes made by the commission for the SSC MTS Computer Based Exam 2023:

1. SSC MTS CBE 2023 will be conducted in 15 Languages

The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages:

LANGUAGES FOR SSC MTS CBE 2023 S. No. Language Code 1 Hindi 01 2 English 02 3 Assamese 03 4 Bengali 04 5 Gujarati 05 6 Kannada 06 7 Konkani 07 8 Malayalam 08 9 Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei) 09 10 Marathi 10 11 Odia (Oriya) 11 12 Punjabi 12 13 Tamil 13 14 Telugu 14 15 Urdu 15

2. SSC MTS CBE 2023 will be held in two sessions

Computer Based Examination will be conducted in two Sessions: Session-I and Session-II and both the Sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.

SSC MTS CBE 2023 LATEST EXAM PATTERN Sessions Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration (For all four Parts) Session-1 I. Numerical and Mathematical Ability 20/60 45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) II. Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving 20/60 Session-2 I. General Awareness 25/75 45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) II. English Language and Comprehension 25/75

Let’s look at some important features of SSC MTS 2023 CBE:

Question Type: Computer Based Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Computer Based Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions (MCQs). Negative Marking: There will be no negative marking in Session-I. In Session-II, there will be negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

There will be no negative marking in Session-I. In Session-II, there will be negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions. Normalization of Marks: Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. Minimum qualifying marks in Session-I and as well as in Session-II of Computer Based Examination are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General (UR) 30% OBC/ EWS 25% All other Categories 20%

State-wise Cut-off Marks: For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UTwise cut-offs in Session-II. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE.

For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UTwise cut-offs in Session-II. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE. Shortlisting Criteria: For the post of MTS, Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Session-II of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in Session-II of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Session-II of CBE.

SSC MTS CBE 2023 Syllabus Session-wise

Candidates should check the detailed syllabus of all the sections and prepare a study plan which will be helpful to concentrate more on their weakest topics. Check the SSC MTS & Havaldar Syllabus for the Computer Based Exam as shared below:

SSC MTS CBE 2023 NEW SYLLABUS Session-1 Subjects Detailed Syllabus Numerical and Mathematical Ability It will include questions on problems relating to Integers and Whole Numbers, LCM and HCF, Decimals and Fractions, Relationship between numbers, Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS, Percentage, Ratio and Proportions, Work and Time, Direct and inverse Proportions, Averages, Simple Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures, Distance and Time, Lines and Angles, Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Square and Square roots etc. Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving The questions in this part intend to measure the candidates’ general learning ability. The questions will be broadly based on Alpha-Numeric Series, Coding and Decoding, Analogy, Following Directions, Similarities and Differences, Jumbling, Problem Solving and Analysis, Nonverbal Reasoning based on diagrams, age Calculations, Calendar and Clock, etc. Session-2 Subjects Detailed Syllabus General Awareness The broad coverage of the test will be on Social Studies (History, Geography, Art and Culture, Civics, Economics), General Science and Environmental studies up to 10th Standard. English Language and Comprehension Candidates' understanding of the basics of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. and to test comprehension, a simple paragraph may be given and question based on the paragraph to be asked. Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability, there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the Paper.

SSC Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2023 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)

The PET/ PST standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are shared below:

SSC Havaldar Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The followings is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN:

PET Male Female Walking 1600 meters in 15 minutes 1 Km in 20 minutes

SSC MTS Physical Standard Test (PST)

The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are as follows:

Gender Height Chest Male 157.5 cms. (relaxable by 5 cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes) Unexpanded: 76 cms Minimum expansion: 5 cms Gender Height Weight Female 152 cms. (relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes) 48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes)

PET/ PST will be conducted by CBIC/ CBN at various centres finalized by them. The candidates may be called for PET/ PST to any centre across the country.

SSC MTS 2023 Document Verification

All the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents as shared below:

Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate

Caste/ Category Certificate

Educational Qualifications Marksheet/Certificates.

Persons with Disabilities Certificate

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

No Objection Certificate

Other Required Documents

SSC MTS 2023 Final Selection

Final selection and allocation of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs will be made on the basis of performance of the candidates in Session-II of CBE, the preference of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs given by them in the online Application Form and the age-group of the candidates.

As the vacancies for the post of MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, therefore, in the final result, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs. For the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age-group of 18-25 years.

Further allocation of Ministries/ Department/ Offices in the allocated States/ UTs for the post of MTS will be made by the Regional Offices of the Commission by using the standard methodology.

We hope this article was insightful for all the candidates. It is important for the candidates to get familiar with the SSC MTS Syllabus and exam pattern before starting their preparation to prepare for all the topics important for the exam.