SSC MTS Notification 2023: 11000+ MTS, Havaldar Vacancy, Apply Online, Eligibility & More

SSC MTS Notification 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the online applications for SSC MTS Notification 2023 on ssc.nic.in. Check how to apply online for SSC MTS Notification 2023, Exam Date, Important Dates, Qualification, Vacancy Details, Eligibility, and other details here.

SSC MTS Notification 2023: If you are 10th passed government job aspirants then you have golden chance to grab government jobs under SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023. Yes, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the online application process for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2023 on its website.

As per the official notification released, Commission will be recruiting more than 11000 jobs for MTS and Havaldar Posts. There are total 10880 posts are for MTS and 529 are for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 17 February 2023.

The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination in April 2023 for recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff under General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various
Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories. 

All the details regarding SSC MTS 2023 Notification including apply online link, exam dates, age limit, exam pattern, selection process, salary and other important updates are available in this article.  

SSC MTS Notification 2023: Important Dates

Last Date for Receipt of Online Applications 17-02-2023 
Last Date for Online Fee Payment 19-02-2023 
Last Date for Generation of Offline Challan 19-02-2023
Last date for Payment through Challan 20-02-2023
Schedule of Computer Based Examination April, 2023


Vacancy Details SSC MTS Notification 2023 Job Notification: 

MTS 10880 
Havaldar in CBIC and CBN  529

 

Eligibility Criteria SSC MTS Notification 2023 Job Notification: 

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

 

Application Fee SSC MTS Notification 2023:

Fee payable: Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only).
Relaxation as per government norms. 

Age Limit  SSC MTS Notification 2023 Job Notification: 

18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).
18-27 years for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS.
You can check the notification link for relaxation in upper age limit. 

 

Scheme of Examination:

Selection for SSC MTS Notification 2023 will be based on the written examination which will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar).

Computer Based Examination:

Part  Subject Number of
Questions/
Maximum Marks		 Time Duration
Session-I      
I Numerical and
Mathematical Ability		 20/60  
II Reasoning Ability
and Problem Solving		 20/60  
Session-II      
I General Awareness 25/75  
II English Language
and Comprehension		 25/75  

Click Here For SSC MTS Notification 2023 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply SSC MTS Notification 2023 Job Notification: 

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on ssc.nic.in followed by the easy steps given below.

  • Step 1- Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.
  • Step2-On the home page, click on the Apply Online link.
  • Step-3-Provide your all credentials and fill up the details along with the photograph and signature.
    Preview and Submit an application form.
  • Step4-You are advised to Download SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 Application Form after submitting the soft copy for future reference.

 

FAQ

How can I download SSC MTS Notification 2023?

You can download the SSC MTS Notification 2023 through the link available on the official website of SSC.

What is the SSC MTS Notification 2023.

10th Passed Candidates can apply for these posts.

What is the distribution of posts in SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 details?

There Are Total 10880 Posts Of MTS And 529 For Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

