SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 Increased: Check Region-wise MTS/Havaldar 12500+ Vacancies

SSC MTS 12500+ Vacancy Details 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy details on its official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC has announced 12523 Vacancies under SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2023 Recruitment. All the eligible candidates are advised to check the SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy thoroughly and submit the application form before 17th February 2023. Let's look at the region-wise and category-wise SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy Details under two age groups.
|
SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Dates
Check the important dates for SSC MTS recruitment shared below for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.
|
SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment
|
Dates
|
Notification Release
|
18th January 2023
|
Dates for submission of online applications
|
18th Jan to 17th Feb 2023
|
Last date and time for receipt of online
applications
|
17th Feb 2023 (23:00)
|
Last date and time for making online fee
payment
|
19th Feb 2023 (23:00)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
20th Feb 2023 (during working hours of Bank)
|
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form
Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges
|
23rd to 24th Feb 2023 (23:00)
|
Schedule of Computer Based Examination
|
April, 2023
SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 Overview
Have a look at the table to know the overview of the SSC Region-wise MTS & Havaldar Vacancy shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
TOTAL
|
MTS AGE GROUP 18-25
|
4115
|
2505
|
1051
|
679
|
979
|
9329
|
MTS AGE GROUP 18-27
|
1085
|
723
|
358
|
216
|
283
|
2665
|
Havaldar in CBIC
|
201
|
143
|
106
|
29
|
50
|
529
|
Grand Total
|
5401
|
3371
|
1515
|
924
|
1312
|
12523
SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 (18-25 years)
Check the SSC Region-wise MTS & Havaldar Vacancy shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Region
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Total
|
NWR
|
375
|
258
|
84
|
69
|
83
|
869
|
NR
|
1323
|
742
|
268
|
164
|
227
|
2724
|
CR
|
399
|
250
|
123
|
86
|
105
|
963
|
ER
|
257
|
133
|
86
|
33
|
80
|
589
|
NER
|
124
|
73
|
35
|
19
|
35
|
286
|
MPR
|
112
|
76
|
20
|
18
|
31
|
257
|
WR
|
789
|
552
|
181
|
185
|
201
|
1908
|
SR
|
479
|
310
|
158
|
78
|
160
|
1185
|
KKR
|
257
|
111
|
96
|
27
|
579
|
548
|
Total
|
4115
|
2505
|
1051
|
679
|
979
|
9329
SSC MTS and Havaldar Vacancy 2023 (18-27 years)
Have a look at the SSC Region-wise MTS & Havaldar Vacancy shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
|
Region
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Total
|
NWR
|
302
|
208
|
112
|
57
|
74
|
753
|
NR
|
188
|
124
|
53
|
37
|
52
|
454
|
CR
|
38
|
14
|
10
|
4
|
6
|
72
|
ER
|
214
|
162
|
76
|
41
|
64
|
557
|
NER
|
40
|
35
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
111
|
MPR
|
25
|
18
|
9
|
10
|
4
|
66
|
WR
|
106
|
62
|
31
|
19
|
25
|
243
|
SR
|
74
|
48
|
21
|
17
|
20
|
180
|
KKR
|
98
|
52
|
34
|
19
|
26
|
229
|
Total
|
1085
|
723
|
358
|
216
|
283
|
2665
How to Download SSC MTS Region-wise Vacancy PDF 2023?
Candidates can check the steps shared below for the smooth downloading process of the tentative SSC MTS Vacancy PDF 2023.
Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.
Step 2: Click on "Tentative Vacancy" under Candidate's Corner tab.
Step 3: Click on the "Others" tab and then click on the "Tentative Vacancies for MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN), Examination, 2022" link.
Step 4: The SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy PDF shall appear on your device.
Step 5: Download or take the printout of the PDF for future use.
We hope this article was informative for our readers. Candidates are advised to go through the SSC MTS Vacancy PDF carefully and submit the application form before the last date in order to participate in the recruitment process.