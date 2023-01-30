SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 Increased: Check Region-wise MTS/Havaldar 12500+ Vacancies

SSC MTS 12500+ Vacancy Details 2023: Check the details of 12500+ vacancies for MTS and Havaldar Posts for all categories and regions announced by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website.

SSC MTS 12500+ Vacancy Details 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy details on its official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC has announced 12523 Vacancies under SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2023 Recruitment. All the eligible candidates are advised to check the SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy thoroughly and submit the application form before 17th February 2023. Let's look at the region-wise and category-wise SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy Details under two age groups.

SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Dates

Check the important dates for SSC MTS recruitment shared below for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Dates Notification Release Download Notification 18th January 2023 Dates for submission of online applications 18th Jan to 17th Feb 2023 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 17th Feb 2023 (23:00) Last date and time for making online fee payment 19th Feb 2023 (23:00) Last date for payment through Challan 20th Feb 2023 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 23rd to 24th Feb 2023 (23:00) Schedule of Computer Based Examination April, 2023

SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table to know the overview of the SSC Region-wise MTS & Havaldar Vacancy shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Post Name UR OBC SC ST EWS TOTAL MTS AGE GROUP 18-25 4115 2505 1051 679 979 9329 MTS AGE GROUP 18-27 1085 723 358 216 283 2665 Havaldar in CBIC 201 143 106 29 50 529 Grand Total 5401 3371 1515 924 1312 12523

SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 (18-25 years)

Check the SSC Region-wise MTS & Havaldar Vacancy shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Region UR OBC SC ST EWS Total NWR 375 258 84 69 83 869 NR 1323 742 268 164 227 2724 CR 399 250 123 86 105 963 ER 257 133 86 33 80 589 NER 124 73 35 19 35 286 MPR 112 76 20 18 31 257 WR 789 552 181 185 201 1908 SR 479 310 158 78 160 1185 KKR 257 111 96 27 579 548 Total 4115 2505 1051 679 979 9329

SSC MTS and Havaldar Vacancy 2023 (18-27 years)

Have a look at the SSC Region-wise MTS & Havaldar Vacancy shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Region UR OBC SC ST EWS Total NWR 302 208 112 57 74 753 NR 188 124 53 37 52 454 CR 38 14 10 4 6 72 ER 214 162 76 41 64 557 NER 40 35 12 12 12 111 MPR 25 18 9 10 4 66 WR 106 62 31 19 25 243 SR 74 48 21 17 20 180 KKR 98 52 34 19 26 229 Total 1085 723 358 216 283 2665

How to Download SSC MTS Region-wise Vacancy PDF 2023?

Candidates can check the steps shared below for the smooth downloading process of the tentative SSC MTS Vacancy PDF 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.

Step 2: Click on "Tentative Vacancy" under Candidate's Corner tab.

Step 3: Click on the "Others" tab and then click on the "Tentative Vacancies for MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN), Examination, 2022" link.

Step 4: The SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy PDF shall appear on your device.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of the PDF for future use.

We hope this article was informative for our readers. Candidates are advised to go through the SSC MTS Vacancy PDF carefully and submit the application form before the last date in order to participate in the recruitment process.