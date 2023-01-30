JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 Increased: Check Region-wise MTS/Havaldar 12500+ Vacancies

SSC MTS 12500+ Vacancy Details 2023: Check the details of 12500+ vacancies for MTS and Havaldar Posts for all categories and regions announced by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website.

SSC MTS 12500+ Vacancy Details 2023
SSC MTS 12500+ Vacancy Details 2023

SSC MTS 12500+ Vacancy Details 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy details on its official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC has announced 12523 Vacancies under SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2023 Recruitment. All the eligible candidates are advised to check the SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy thoroughly and submit the application form before 17th February 2023. Let's look at the region-wise and category-wise SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy Details under two age groups.

SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Dates

Check the important dates for SSC MTS recruitment shared below for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment

Dates

Notification Release

Download Notification

18th January 2023

Dates for submission of online applications

18th Jan to 17th Feb 2023

Last date and time for receipt of online

applications

17th Feb 2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee

payment

19th Feb 2023 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan

20th Feb 2023 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form

Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges

23rd to 24th Feb 2023 (23:00)

Schedule of Computer Based Examination

April, 2023

SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table to know the overview of the SSC Region-wise MTS & Havaldar Vacancy shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

TOTAL

MTS AGE GROUP 18-25

4115

2505

1051

679

979

9329

MTS AGE GROUP 18-27

1085

723

358

216

283

2665

Havaldar in CBIC

201

143

106

29

50

529

Grand Total

5401

3371

1515

924

1312

12523

SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 (18-25 years)

Check the SSC Region-wise MTS & Havaldar Vacancy shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Region

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Total

NWR

375

258

84

69

83

869

NR

1323

742

268

164

227

2724

CR

399

250

123

86

105

963

ER

257

133

86

33

80

589

NER

124

73

35

19

35

286

MPR

112

76

20

18

31

257

WR

789

552

181

185

201

1908

SR

479

310

158

78

160

1185

KKR

257

111

96

27

579

548

Total

4115

2505

1051

679

979

9329

SSC MTS and Havaldar Vacancy 2023 (18-27 years)

Have a look at the SSC Region-wise MTS & Havaldar Vacancy shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Region

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Total

NWR

302

208

112

57

74

753

NR

188

124

53

37

52

454

CR

38

14

10

4

6

72

ER

214

162

76

41

64

557

NER

40

35

12

12

12

111

MPR

25

18

9

10

4

66

WR

106

62

31

19

25

243

SR

74

48

21

17

20

180

KKR

98

52

34

19

26

229

Total

1085

723

358

216

283

2665

How to Download SSC MTS Region-wise Vacancy PDF 2023?

Candidates can check the steps shared below for the smooth downloading process of the tentative SSC MTS Vacancy PDF 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.

Step 2: Click on "Tentative Vacancy" under Candidate's Corner tab.

Step 3: Click on the "Others" tab and then click on the "Tentative Vacancies for MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN), Examination, 2022" link.

Step 4: The SSC MTS & Havaldar Vacancy PDF shall appear on your device.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of the PDF for future use.

We hope this article was informative for our readers. Candidates are advised to go through the SSC MTS Vacancy PDF carefully and submit the application form before the last date in order to participate in the recruitment process.

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies have been announced under SSC MTS & Havaldar 2023 Recruitment?

A total of 12523 MTS & Havaldar vacancies have been announced by The Staff Selection Commission.

Q2. How to download SSC MTS Vacancy 2023?

Candidates can download the SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 from the official website - ssc.nic.in

Q3. What is the selection process under SSC MTS Recruitment 2023?

The SSC MTS selection process includes Computer Based Examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for Havaldar post).

