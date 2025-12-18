Autonomous vs. Affiliated Colleges: What’s the Difference?

When you're looking for a college, you’ll often see two main types: Autonomous and Affiliated. While both offer degrees, they work very differently behind the scenes.

Here is a simple breakdown to help you understand which one might be the better fit for your future.

What is an Affiliated College?

An affiliated college is like a branch of the University. It follows the rules, the syllabus, and the schedule set by that University.