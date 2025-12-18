AIESEC in IIT Delhi Hosts 'Stand By Her 2025' to Celebrate Women’s Leadership

NEW DELHI,— In association with the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi, AIESEC in Delhi IIT successfully hosted its flagship event, Stand By Her 2025, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Held on November 29, the event championed women’s empowerment with support from official partner Havells and sports partner Kabaddi Champions League. The initiative aligned directly with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, specifically targeting Gender Equality (SDG 5), Decent Work (SDG 8), and Good Health (SDG 3).

Inspiring Sessions & Conversations

The stage first welcomed Nandini Sharma (‘thisis_alaska_’), a Miss Grand India 2025 finalist. Sharma energized the crowd with a talk on the power of reinvention, encouraging young women to embrace multifaceted identities without fear of judgment. She was followed by Dr. Sanjeen Sawhney, a Forbes Asia Power Businesswoman and Managing Director of ANB Auto India. Dr. Sawhney delivered a powerful address on financial freedom, asserting that true empowerment is rooted in economic independence and ethical leadership.