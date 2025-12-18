AIESEC in IIT Delhi Hosts 'Stand By Her 2025' to Celebrate Women’s Leadership

NEW DELHI,— In association with the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi, AIESEC in Delhi IIT successfully hosted its flagship event, Stand By Her 2025, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.
Held on November 29, the event championed women’s empowerment with support from official partner Havells and sports partner Kabaddi Champions League. The initiative aligned directly with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, specifically targeting Gender Equality (SDG 5), Decent Work (SDG 8), and Good Health (SDG 3).
Inspiring Sessions & Conversations
The stage first welcomed Nandini Sharma (‘thisis_alaska_’), a Miss Grand India 2025 finalist. Sharma energized the crowd with a talk on the power of reinvention, encouraging young women to embrace multifaceted identities without fear of judgment. She was followed by Dr. Sanjeen Sawhney, a Forbes Asia Power Businesswoman and Managing Director of ANB Auto India. Dr. Sawhney delivered a powerful address on financial freedom, asserting that true empowerment is rooted in economic independence and ethical leadership.
The event culminated in a dynamic panel discussion on leadership and resilience featuring Vanshikaa Oberoi, Founder of The Fingerprint Labs, Tanvee Tutlani, founder of Diet Smart, and Radhika Modi, a member of the UN Women 30 for 2030 Network. While Oberoi and Tutlani shared expertise on personal branding and wellness respectively, Modi brought a critical global perspective, leveraging her background as a researcher to discuss intersectionality and gender dynamics alongside the other panelists.
Behind the Scenes Excellence
The seamless execution of the event was driven by the AIESEC organizing committee under the leadership of Rudraksh Raj, Head of Business Development, alongside his managers Ujjwal Rohilla and Dhriti Gupta, whose strategic coordination ensured an impactful experience.
"Stand By Her is not just an event; it is a movement," noted an AIESEC representative. "With the support of the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, we have created a space where innovation meets inclusivity."
