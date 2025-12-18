UP Police SI ASI Physical Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Schedule for PET and PST Here

UP Police SI ASI Physical Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the PET/PST exam date for Sub-Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posts on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in.
The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will begin from 5 January 2026 as per the latest update. The complete PET/PST schedule and important details are provided in this article. Candidates are advised to read all exam instructions carefully and regularly check the official website for the latest updates.
UP Police SI ASI Physical Date 2026
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the PET/PST exam date for UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posts. This recruitment drive aims to fill 921 vacancies, creating a valuable opportunity for candidates aspiring to join the Uttar Pradesh Police Department.
Candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination can now check the UP Police SI ASI PET/PST Exam Date 2026 on the official website. As per the latest notification, the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted from 5 January 2026. Applicants are advised to visit the official portal regularly for further updates and instructions.
UP Police SI ASI PET PST Exam Date 2025-26 Overview
UPPRPB has released the PET/PST exam date for UP Police SI and ASI recruitment. Candidates who qualified the written exam can check key details below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector (SI) & Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)
|
Total Vacancies
|
921
|
PET/PST Exam Date
|
5 January 2026
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Official Website
|
uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police SI ASI Physical Eligibility 2026
Candidates who have qualified in the written examination for UP Police SI and ASI posts must meet the prescribed physical eligibility criteria to appear for the PET/PST stage. The physical standards related to height, weight, and chest measurement are provided in the table below.
|
Gender
|
Height
|
Weight
|
Chest
|
Male
|
Gen/OBC/SC: 163 cm
ST: 156 cm
|
Not Applicable
|
Gen/OBC/SC: 77–82 cm
ST: 75–80 cm
|
Female
|
Gen/OBC/SC/ST: 150 cm
ST: 145 cm
|
Gen/OBC/SC: 40 kg
ST: 40 kg
|
Not Applicable
Candidates are advised to carefully check these UP Police SI ASI Physical Eligibility 2026 requirements before appearing for the PET/PST, as failure to meet the standards may lead to disqualification. Regular physical practice and proper preparation will help candidates successfully clear this stage.
UP Police SI ASI PET PST Preparation Tips
Preparing for the UP Police SI ASI PET/PST is crucial for clearing the physical tests and securing a position in the Uttar Pradesh Police. The following are some key tips to help get ready:
-
Follow a daily fitness routine that includes running, brisk walking, stretching, and basic strength exercises to build stamina and endurance.
-
Practice running regularly. Focus on long-distance and sprint exercises to improve speed, stamina, and breathing control.
-
Eat balanced meals rich in protein, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid junk food and stay hydrated throughout the day.
-
Warm-up and cool-down exercises reduce the risk of injuries and enhance performance during PET.
-
Ensure proper sleep and recovery to keep energy levels high and muscles well-rested. Avoid overtraining, especially before the exam.
-
Keep track of exam guidelines, reporting time, and dress code to ensure a smooth PET/PST experience.
