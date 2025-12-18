UP Police SI ASI Physical Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Schedule for PET and PST Here

UP Police SI ASI Physical Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the PET/PST exam date for Sub-Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posts on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will begin from 5 January 2026 as per the latest update. The complete PET/PST schedule and important details are provided in this article. Candidates are advised to read all exam instructions carefully and regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

UP Police SI ASI Physical Date 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the PET/PST exam date for UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posts. This recruitment drive aims to fill 921 vacancies, creating a valuable opportunity for candidates aspiring to join the Uttar Pradesh Police Department.