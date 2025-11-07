UP Police SI/ASI Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Expected Marks and Result Updates

The UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 will be announced with result for candidates aspiring to join the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The cut-off marks play a crucial role in determining who qualifies for the next stage of the selection process. Understanding the expected cut-off trends, factors affecting the cut-off, and category-wise marks is essential for every serious aspirant.
This article provides the expected UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025, previous year trends, and the factors that can influence this year’s cut-off.
UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025
The UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on its official website after the completion of the written examination. The cut-off marks represent the minimum qualifying scores candidates must achieve to proceed to the next stage of selection, typically including documentation and physical tests.
UP Police SI ASI Expected Cut Off 2025
Analyzing the previous year’s ASI Ministerial & ASIM UP Vigilance data, we can estimate the expected cut-off marks for this year. The table below is based on the trends seen in the 2024 cycle and the competition level in 2025.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off 2025 (Out of 400)
|
General (UR/OC)
|
325 – 330
|
EWS
|
315 – 320
|
OBC
|
310 – 318
|
SC
|
290 – 300
|
ST
|
260 – 270
UP Police SI ASI Previous Year Cut Off
Candidates should review past years’ data to understand the UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025. As per the official results (CEN-08/2024), the cut-off marks for various categories were as follows:
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
General (UR/OC)
|
323.4285
|
EWS
|
312.8755
|
OBC
|
316.7368
|
SC
|
296.2398
|
ST
|
263.0612
Factors Affecting UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025
Several factors influence how the UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 is determined. The following are some of the key elements:
-
Total Number of Vacancies
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam
-
Number of Applicants
-
Category-Wise Reservation
-
Previous Year Cut-Off Trends
Also Check:
UP Police SI ASI Question Paper 2025
How to Check the Official UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their official UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website: upprpb.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the latest notification link for “UP Police SI/ASI Result 2025.”
Step 3: Download the PDF containing category-wise cut-off marks.
Step 4: Compare score with the official cut-off to check your qualification status.
What After the UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025?
Candidates who meet the UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 will be shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment, which usually includes document verification and physical efficiency tests. Scoring slightly above the cut-off range is always advisable, as tie-breaking and normalization rules can impact final selection.
Therefore, aspirants should not only aim to meet the cut-off but exceed it with a safe margin to secure their position.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation