UP Police SI/ASI Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Expected Marks and Result Updates

The UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 will be announced with result for candidates aspiring to join the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The cut-off marks play a crucial role in determining who qualifies for the next stage of the selection process. Understanding the expected cut-off trends, factors affecting the cut-off, and category-wise marks is essential for every serious aspirant.

This article provides the expected UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025, previous year trends, and the factors that can influence this year’s cut-off.

UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025

The UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on its official website after the completion of the written examination. The cut-off marks represent the minimum qualifying scores candidates must achieve to proceed to the next stage of selection, typically including documentation and physical tests.