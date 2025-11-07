UP Police SI/ASI Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Expected Marks and Result Updates

RRB Group D City Slip 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Nov 7, 2025, 12:43 IST

The UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result by UPPRPB. This year’s cut-off is expected to rise slightly due to increasing competition. Factors like exam difficulty, number of vacancies, and applicant turnout affect the marks. Candidates can find expected cut-off, past data, and important exam insights in this article.

UP Police SI/ASI Cut Off 2025
UP Police SI/ASI Cut Off 2025

The UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 will be announced with result for candidates aspiring to join the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The cut-off marks play a crucial role in determining who qualifies for the next stage of the selection process. Understanding the expected cut-off trends, factors affecting the cut-off, and category-wise marks is essential for every serious aspirant.

This article provides the expected UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025, previous year trends, and the factors that can influence this year’s cut-off. 

UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 

The UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on its official website after the completion of the written examination. The cut-off marks represent the minimum qualifying scores candidates must achieve to proceed to the next stage of selection, typically including documentation and physical tests.

UP Police SI ASI Expected Cut Off 2025

Analyzing the previous year’s ASI Ministerial & ASIM UP Vigilance data, we can estimate the expected cut-off marks for this year. The table below is based on the trends seen in the 2024 cycle and the competition level in 2025.

Category

Expected Cut Off 2025 (Out of 400)

General (UR/OC)

325 – 330

EWS

315 – 320

OBC

310 – 318

SC

290 – 300

ST

260 – 270

UP Police SI ASI Previous Year Cut Off 

Candidates should review past years’ data to understand the UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025. As per the official results (CEN-08/2024), the cut-off marks for various categories were as follows:

Category

Cut Off Marks

General (UR/OC)

323.4285

EWS

312.8755

OBC

316.7368

SC

296.2398

ST

263.0612

Factors Affecting UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025

Several factors influence how the UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 is determined. The following are some of the key elements:

  • Total Number of Vacancies

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

  • Number of Applicants

  • Category-Wise Reservation

  • Previous Year Cut-Off Trends

How to Check the Official UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their official UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website: upprpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the latest notification link for “UP Police SI/ASI Result 2025.”

Step 3: Download the PDF containing category-wise cut-off marks.

Step 4: Compare score with the official cut-off to check your qualification status.

What After the UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025?

Candidates who meet the UP Police SI ASI Cut Off 2025 will be shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment, which usually includes document verification and physical efficiency tests. Scoring slightly above the cut-off range is always advisable, as tie-breaking and normalization rules can impact final selection.

Therefore, aspirants should not only aim to meet the cut-off but exceed it with a safe margin to secure their position.

