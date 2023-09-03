CDS 2023 Answer Key: Download PDF Maths, English, And GK for Set A, B, C, and D

CDS 2 Answer Key 2023 will be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission. Check Direct Link to Download UPSC CDS 2 Maths, English, GK Set A, B, C, and D Question Paper PDF and Unofficial Answer Key.

Get all the details of CDS 2 Answer Key 2023 here.

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key Download PDF 2023: The candidates who appeared in Combined Defence Service Exam 2 today i.e. on 03 September 2023 can check the answer key and question paper of the exam in this article. However, the official UPSC CDS Answer Key and Question Paper will be uploaded later by the Union Public Service Commission. The exam was conducted for a total of 5 lakhs students at various exam centres across the country.

This answer key PDF will help candidates to assess their performance and calculate their probable score. Applicants will know the number of questions they answered correctly and those they marked wrong.

UPSC CDS Answer Key 2023

The answer key is created for all sets including SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D. The candidates can download the UPSC Answer Key from the given PDFs and check the answers of the Maths, English and General Knowledge subjects. The official answer key pdf for CDS 2 2023 Exam will be released after the announcement of the final result.

SET English General Knowledge Mathematics SET A Available Soon Available Soon Available Soon SET B Available Soon Available Soon Available Soon SET C Available Soon Available Soon Available Soon SET D Available Soon Available Soon Available Soon

The candidates can also check the steps to download CDS 2 Answer Key from the official website below:

Step 1: Go to the commission website

Step 2: click on the ‘answer key’ tab

Step 3: Go to the answer key PDF given under ‘ Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023’

Step 4: Download UPSC CDS 2 Maths Answer Key PDF, UPSC CDS 2 English Answer Key and UPSC CDS 2 GK Answer Key PDF

Step 5: You can also take the print out of the answer key pdf for future use

UPSC CDS Question Paper 2023

There were multiple choice questions on English, Maths and GK. The question paper is given to candidates in paper format. Hence, we have provided them here in this article.

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2023 Overview

Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Name of the Exam CDS (Combined Defence Services) Exam II 2023 UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 03 September 2023 UPSC CDS 2 Exam Result Date Sep/October 2023 UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key Date After Final Result Official Website https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC CDS 2 Marking Scheme 2023

The candidates should know the exam pattern to understand the marking scheme. The question will be set for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy and for the Officers’ Training Academy

For IMA, INA, IAF Subject Maximum Marks Time English 120 2 hours General Knowledge 120 2 hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 hours

OTA Subject Maximum Marks Time English 100 2 hours General Knowledge 100 2 hours

Check Marking Scheme

For every correct answer: 1 mark will be given.

For every incorrect answer: 1/3rd or 0.33 marks will be deducted.

Total Marks = Number of Correct Answers – (Number of Wrong Answers × 0.33)

The candidates who clear the written test will be called for an interview round and a medical examination for final selection