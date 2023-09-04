Mangalore University Results 2023 OUT: Download MU B.Sc, BA, BBA Result PDF at mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

MU Result 2023: Mangalore University (MU) has recently declared the results for B.Sc, BA, BBA, B.Com 4th and 6th sem, and other exams. MU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in
MU Results 2023
|
MU Result 2023
Steps to Check MU Results 2023
Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mangalore University (MU) results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “Examination Results” given under the “Examinations” section.
Step 3: Chekc your course in the list
Step 4: Click on “My Result (Server -1/2)”
Step 5: Enter the Register Number, Sem and Click on “Show”
Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference
MU Results 2023: Direct Links
Recently Mangalore University (MU) released the results of various courses like B.Sc, BA, BBA, B.Com 4th and 6th sem, and other exams. Check here the direct link for Mangalore University, Result 2023 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Semester
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
B.Sc (Interior Design & Decoration)
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
B.Sc (Fashion Design)
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
B.Sc (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics)
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
B.Sc (Hospitality Science)
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
B.Sc(Home Science)
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
B.Sc
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
B.A (Human Resource Development)
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
B.A
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
BBA
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
B.Com
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
Bachelor of Social Work
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
|
B.Sc (Animation Visual Effects)
|
4th and 6th
|
04-Sep-2023
About Mangalore University (MU)
Mangalore University (MU), is located in Mangaluru, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1980 with jurisdiction over the districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu. It was the first university outside of British-administered Indian provinces. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)
University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Science & Technology, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Education.