Mangalore University Results 2023 OUT: Download MU B.Sc, BA, BBA Result PDF at mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

MU Result 2023: Mangalore University (MU) declared the results for various UG programs 4th and 6th Sem. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to check MU result 2023 here.
MU Result 2023: Mangalore University (MU) has recently declared the results for  B.Sc, BA, BBA, B.Com 4th and 6th sem, and other exams. MU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

MU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Mangalore University (MU) released the results for B.Sc, BA, BBA, B.Com 4th and 6th sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

MU Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Check MU Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mangalore University (MU) results 2023.

 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “Examination Results” given under the “Examinations” section.

Step 3: Chekc your course in the list

Step 4: Click on “My Result (Server -1/2)”

Step 5: Enter the Register Number, Sem and Click on “Show”

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

MU Results 2023: Direct Links

Recently Mangalore University (MU) released the results of various courses like B.Sc, BA, BBA, B.Com 4th and 6th sem, and other exams. Check here the direct link for Mangalore University, Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Course

Semester

Result Dates

Result Links

B.Sc (Interior Design & Decoration)

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Sc (Fashion Design)

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Sc (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics)

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Sc (Hospitality Science)

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Sc(Home Science)

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Sc

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

B.A (Human Resource Development)

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

B.A

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

BBA

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Com

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Social Work

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Sc (Animation Visual Effects)

4th and 6th

04-Sep-2023

Click here

About Mangalore University (MU)

Mangalore University (MU), is located in Mangaluru, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1980 with jurisdiction over the districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu. It was the first university outside of British-administered Indian provinces. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like  Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Science & Technology, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Education.

FAQ

Is Mangalore University Result 2023 Declared for B.Sc. 4th sem?

Yes, Mangalore University (MU) has released the results of B.Sc. 4th sem on its official website. The MU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Mangalore University result 2023 for BBA 6th semester?

The Mangalore University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Mangalore University results on this page.

Is Mangalore University recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Mangalore University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

