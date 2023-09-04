Mangalore University Results 2023 OUT: Download MU B.Sc, BA, BBA Result PDF at mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

MU Result 2023: Mangalore University (MU) declared the results for various UG programs 4th and 6th Sem. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

MU Result 2023: Mangalore University (MU) has recently declared the results for B.Sc, BA, BBA, B.Com 4th and 6th sem, and other exams. MU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

MU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Mangalore University (MU) released the results for B.Sc, BA, BBA, B.Com 4th and 6th sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Steps to Check MU Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mangalore University (MU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “Examination Results” given under the “Examinations” section.

Step 3: Chekc your course in the list

Step 4: Click on “My Result (Server -1/2)”

Step 5: Enter the Register Number, Sem and Click on “Show”

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

About Mangalore University (MU)

Mangalore University (MU), is located in Mangaluru, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1980 with jurisdiction over the districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu. It was the first university outside of British-administered Indian provinces. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Science & Technology, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Education.