AFCAT Important Topics 2025: Check Section-wise Weightage and Preparation Tips

AFCAT Important Topics: The important topics for the AFCAT 2025 exam have been identified after carefully reviewing the previous years’ question papers and official syllabus. It has been noticed that most questions are repeatedly asked from specific areas over time. Focusing on these important AFCAT topics can significantly boost your chances of scoring well in the exam.
The Numerical Ability section in the AFCAT syllabus is based on Class 10-level mathematics, while questions from other sections are of graduation level. The AFCAT exam covers subjects like English, General Awareness, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. The EKT syllabus includes topics from Engineering Mathematics, Engineering Drawing, and Physics for candidates applying to the Technical Branch.
Read this article to explore all the important topics you must prepare for the AFCAT 2025 exam.
Important Topics for AFCAT 2025 Exam
Knowing the important topics for the AFCAT 2025 exam is crucial for creating a smart and effective study plan. AFCAT is a highly competitive test, but focusing on key topics from each section can significantly improve your chances of success. Make sure to thoroughly prepare all the essential topics to boost your overall performance and clear the exam with confidence.
Candidates can check some important topics for each section of AFCAT exam in the table below:
|
Section
|
Important Topics
|
Verbal Ability
|
Spotting Errors, Synonyms & Antonyms, Jumbled Sentences, Ordering of Sentences, One-word Substitution, Idioms & Phrases, Common Errors
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs, History, Geography, Indian Polity, Economics, Defence, Sports, Satellites, Missiles, National Parks
|
Reasoning
|
Figure Series, Figure Analogy, Odd One Out, Venn Diagram
|
Numerical Ability
|
Ratio, Profit & Loss, Simple & Compound Interest, Work/Energy
AFCAT Topic-Wise Weightage
Candidates should understand the topic-wise weightage for the AFCAT exam to focus on high-scoring areas, and plan their preparation effectively. The following is the detailed distribution of questions across all sections:
AFCAT English Language Weightage
The English section evaluates your grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. Below is the topic-wise question distribution:
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
4
|
Error Detection
|
3
|
Idioms/Phrases
|
3
|
Reading Comprehension
|
2
|
Antonym/Synonym
|
6
|
Cloze Test
|
5
AFCAT Reasoning & Military Aptitude Weightage
Reasoning and Military Aptitude test your logical thinking and problem-solving skills. The following is the topic-wise question:
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Non-Verbal (Image)
|
10
|
Odd One Out
|
5
|
Analogy
|
5
|
Venn Diagram
|
4
|
Complete the Pattern
|
5
|
Miscellaneous
|
5
AFCAT Numerical Ability Weightage
The Numerical Ability section measures your mathematical and analytical ability. Check the topic-wise question distribution:
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Profit/Loss and Discount
|
2
|
Ratio & Percentage
|
3
|
Mixture & Allegations
|
2
|
Algebra
|
2
|
Time and Work
|
2
|
Simplification
|
3
|
Speed and Distance
|
2
|
Average
|
2
AFCAT General Awareness Weightage
General Awareness covers current events and static GK. The following is the topic-wise weightage for this section:
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
History
|
5
|
Geography
|
4
|
Science
|
5
|
Polity
|
4
|
Current Affairs & Economics
|
7
|
Total
|
25
How to Prepare for AFCAT Exam?
AFCAT preparation requires a balanced strategy, covering all sections while focusing on time management and accuracy. The following are some essential preparation tips to help score high:
-
Know the syllabus and exam pattern before starting your preparation.
-
Create a realistic daily study plan and stick to it consistently.
-
Strengthen basics in Maths and Reasoning for accuracy and speed.
-
Read newspapers daily to improve vocabulary and current affairs knowledge.
-
Practice previous year question papers to understand exam trends.
-
Attempt mock tests regularly to enhance time management skills.
-
Revise important formulas, GK facts, and grammar rules frequently.
-
Focus on high-weightage topics first for better scoring potential.
-
Analyze mistakes after each test and work on weak areas.
