AFCAT Important Topics 2025: Check Section-wise Weightage and Preparation Tips

AFCAT Important Topics: The important topics for the AFCAT 2025 exam have been identified after carefully reviewing the previous years’ question papers and official syllabus. It has been noticed that most questions are repeatedly asked from specific areas over time. Focusing on these important AFCAT topics can significantly boost your chances of scoring well in the exam.

The Numerical Ability section in the AFCAT syllabus is based on Class 10-level mathematics, while questions from other sections are of graduation level. The AFCAT exam covers subjects like English, General Awareness, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. The EKT syllabus includes topics from Engineering Mathematics, Engineering Drawing, and Physics for candidates applying to the Technical Branch.

Read this article to explore all the important topics you must prepare for the AFCAT 2025 exam.