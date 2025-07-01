AFCAT Salary 2025: Check Salary Structure, In Hand Salary, Benefits and Perks Here

AFCAT Salary 2025: The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 is conducted twice a year to select officers for Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) and Flying Branch positions. Both permanent and short-service commissions are offered. Many graduates are drawn to AFCAT 2025 because of its attractive salary, allowances, and respected job profile. The AFCAT 2025 salary structure depends on the role and responsibilities of the officer. It includes a base salary plus several allowances and benefits. Officers can get extra pay for operational duties or postings in remote areas. There are also performance-based increments in the Indian Air Force. As per Level 10 of the 7th Pay Commission, the starting salary for newly commissioned officers is around Rs 56,100 per month. This amount increases with allowances such as Transport Allowance, House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Flying Pay for eligible branches. Officers also enjoy benefits like medical facilities, pensions, and other perks.

Candidates preparing for AFCAT 2025 should understand the detailed salary structure and job profiles to know the full range of financial and career benefits offered by the Indian Air Force. AFCAT Salary 2025 The Indian Air Force (IAF) offers attractive salaries and benefits for candidates selected through the AFCAT 2025 exam. Both Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) and Flying Branch officers receive competitive pay. It makes this one of the most sought-after defence career options for graduates. During training, Flying Officers earn a stipend between Rs 56,100 and Rs 69,400. After successfully completing training and joining active service, their monthly salary starts at around Rs 85,372. The IAF also holds departmental exams to support career growth and promotions for both Flying Officers and Ground Staff.

AFCAT Salary Structure 2025 The salary for a Flying Officer commissioned through AFCAT 2025 is determined as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Below is the detailed pay structure: Rank Flying Officer Level 10 Pay Scale (Defence Pay Matrix) INR 56,100 – INR 1,77,500 Military Service Pay (MSP) INR 15,500 per month This structured pay includes the basic pay scale and a Military Service Pay with other allowances like HRA, transport allowance, and special flying pay depending on the posting and duties. What Is the AFCAT Salary During the Training Period? Candidates selected through AFCAT 2025 receive a monthly stipend during their training instead of a full salary. This stipend helps cover living expenses while they undergo different phases of training. The amount varies depending on the training stage and rank:

Training Phase Approx. Monthly Stipend Phase-I (Flying Officer) Around Rs 56,100 Phase-II (Flight Lieutenant) Approximately Rs 61,300 Phase-III (Squadron Leader) Around Rs 69,400 AFCAT In-Hand Salary 2025 Indian Air Force (IAF) Commissioned Officers receive attractive in-hand salaries, along with a wide range of perks and benefits. The monthly pay varies depending on the officer’s branch and rank. Check what candidates can expect as their in-hand monthly salary for AFCAT 2025 in the table below: Branch Monthly Salary Yearly Salary (Approx.) Flying Branch Rs 85,372 Rs 8 – 10 lakh Ground Duty (Technical) Rs 74,872 Rs 7 – 9 lakh Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Rs 71,872 Rs 7 – 9 lakh Perks and Benefits for IAF Officers The IAF is dedicated to ensuring an excellent quality of life for its officers and their families. Apart from the in-hand salary, officers enjoy numerous additional benefits, such as:

Educational Assistance

Scholarships and Welfare Programs

Comprehensive Insurance Cover

Easy Loan Facilities

Medical Allowances

Placement and Career Support

Quality Accommodation

Rail Travel Concessions

Institutional and Mess Memberships

Generous Leave Entitlements

Access to CSD (Canteen Stores Department) Facilities These combined salary and benefit packages make a career in the Indian Air Force through AFCAT 2025 highly rewarding, both financially and personally. Also Check: AFCAT Syllabus 2025 AFCAT Flying Branch Salary 2025 The AFCAT 2025 Flying Branch salary varies by rank and years of service. Officers in the Flying Branch receive a structured pay package that includes basic pay, Military Service Pay (MSP), Flying Pay, and several allowances. Below are the monthly salary components and deductions for a newly commissioned Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force.

Salary Component Amount (Rs) Basic Pay 56,100 Military Service Pay (MSP) 15,500 Flying Pay 25,000 Dearness Allowance (28%) 15,708 Transport Allowance (X-class cities) 7,200 DA on TA (28%) 2,016 Kit Maintenance 600 Gross Monthly Salary 1,22,024 AFCAT Technical Salary 2025 for Ground Duty The AFCAT Technical Salary 2025 for Ground Duty (Technical) officers in the Indian Air Force depends on the officer’s rank and years of service. Below are the estimated annual salary ranges for different ranks: Flight Lieutenant: Rs 10 – 12 lakh per year

Flying Officer: Rs 8 – 10 lakh per year Candidates selected for the Ground Duty (Technical) branch receive a structured salary package that includes basic pay, Military Service Pay (MSP), Technical Pay, and allowances. Check the detailed monthly salary below:

Salary Component Amount (Rs) Basic Pay 56,100 Military Service Pay (MSP) 15,500 Technical Pay 10,000 Dearness Allowance (28%) 15,708 Transport Allowance (X-class cities) 7,200 DA on TA (28%) 2,016 Gross Monthly Salary 1,06,524 AFCAT Non-Technical Salary 2025 for Ground Duty The AFCAT Non-Technical Salary 2025 for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) officers also varies depending on rank and experience. The estimated annual salary range is approximately Rs 8 to 10 lakh per year. Candidates appointed to Ground Duty (Non-Technical) roles receive the following monthly salary: Salary Component Amount (Rs) Basic Pay 56,100 Military Service Pay (MSP) 15,500 Dearness Allowance (28%) 15,708 Transport Allowance (X-class cities) 7,200 DA on TA (28%) 2,016 Gross Monthly Salary 96,524

What Are the Promotions and Career Growth in AFCAT Salary 2025? The Indian Air Force (IAF) offers a well-defined career progression for officers selected through AFCAT 2025. Promotions depend on performance, years of service, and successful completion of departmental exams. Typically, officers are promoted to Flight Lieutenant after completing three years of service as Flying Officers. To qualify, they must clear departmental examinations that test general knowledge and subjects relevant to their role and rank advancement. After six years of service, officers are eligible for promotion to Squadron Leader. Notably, Engineer Technical Officers receive an additional two years of seniority, which can accelerate their promotion timeline. All officers must clear the C Examination, which assesses readiness for higher responsibilities and departmental promotion criteria.