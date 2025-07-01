AFCAT Salary 2025: Check Salary Structure, In Hand Salary, Benefits and Perks Here

AFCAT Salary 2025: The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 is conducted twice a year to select officers for Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) and Flying Branch positions. Both permanent and short-service commissions are offered. Many graduates are drawn to AFCAT 2025 because of its attractive salary, allowances, and respected job profile.
The AFCAT 2025 salary structure depends on the role and responsibilities of the officer. It includes a base salary plus several allowances and benefits. Officers can get extra pay for operational duties or postings in remote areas. There are also performance-based increments in the Indian Air Force.
As per Level 10 of the 7th Pay Commission, the starting salary for newly commissioned officers is around Rs 56,100 per month. This amount increases with allowances such as Transport Allowance, House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Flying Pay for eligible branches. Officers also enjoy benefits like medical facilities, pensions, and other perks.
Candidates preparing for AFCAT 2025 should understand the detailed salary structure and job profiles to know the full range of financial and career benefits offered by the Indian Air Force.
AFCAT Salary 2025
The Indian Air Force (IAF) offers attractive salaries and benefits for candidates selected through the AFCAT 2025 exam. Both Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) and Flying Branch officers receive competitive pay. It makes this one of the most sought-after defence career options for graduates.
During training, Flying Officers earn a stipend between Rs 56,100 and Rs 69,400. After successfully completing training and joining active service, their monthly salary starts at around Rs 85,372. The IAF also holds departmental exams to support career growth and promotions for both Flying Officers and Ground Staff.
AFCAT Salary Structure 2025
The salary for a Flying Officer commissioned through AFCAT 2025 is determined as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Below is the detailed pay structure:
|
Rank
|
Flying Officer
|
Level
|
10
|
Pay Scale (Defence Pay Matrix)
|
INR 56,100 – INR 1,77,500
|
Military Service Pay (MSP)
|
INR 15,500 per month
This structured pay includes the basic pay scale and a Military Service Pay with other allowances like HRA, transport allowance, and special flying pay depending on the posting and duties.
What Is the AFCAT Salary During the Training Period?
Candidates selected through AFCAT 2025 receive a monthly stipend during their training instead of a full salary. This stipend helps cover living expenses while they undergo different phases of training. The amount varies depending on the training stage and rank:
|
Training Phase
|
Approx. Monthly Stipend
|
Phase-I (Flying Officer)
|
Around Rs 56,100
|
Phase-II (Flight Lieutenant)
|
Approximately Rs 61,300
|
Phase-III (Squadron Leader)
|
Around Rs 69,400
AFCAT In-Hand Salary 2025
Indian Air Force (IAF) Commissioned Officers receive attractive in-hand salaries, along with a wide range of perks and benefits. The monthly pay varies depending on the officer’s branch and rank.
Check what candidates can expect as their in-hand monthly salary for AFCAT 2025 in the table below:
|
Branch
|
Monthly Salary
|
Yearly Salary (Approx.)
|
Flying Branch
|
Rs 85,372
|
Rs 8 – 10 lakh
|
Ground Duty (Technical)
|
Rs 74,872
|
Rs 7 – 9 lakh
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical)
|
Rs 71,872
|
Rs 7 – 9 lakh
Perks and Benefits for IAF Officers
The IAF is dedicated to ensuring an excellent quality of life for its officers and their families. Apart from the in-hand salary, officers enjoy numerous additional benefits, such as:
-
Educational Assistance
-
Scholarships and Welfare Programs
-
Comprehensive Insurance Cover
-
Easy Loan Facilities
-
Medical Allowances
-
Placement and Career Support
-
Quality Accommodation
-
Rail Travel Concessions
-
Institutional and Mess Memberships
-
Generous Leave Entitlements
-
Access to CSD (Canteen Stores Department) Facilities
These combined salary and benefit packages make a career in the Indian Air Force through AFCAT 2025 highly rewarding, both financially and personally.
AFCAT Flying Branch Salary 2025
The AFCAT 2025 Flying Branch salary varies by rank and years of service. Officers in the Flying Branch receive a structured pay package that includes basic pay, Military Service Pay (MSP), Flying Pay, and several allowances. Below are the monthly salary components and deductions for a newly commissioned Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force.
|
Salary Component
|
Amount (Rs)
|
Basic Pay
|
56,100
|
Military Service Pay (MSP)
|
15,500
|
Flying Pay
|
25,000
|
Dearness Allowance (28%)
|
15,708
|
Transport Allowance (X-class cities)
|
7,200
|
DA on TA (28%)
|
2,016
|
Kit Maintenance
|
600
|
Gross Monthly Salary
|
1,22,024
AFCAT Technical Salary 2025 for Ground Duty
The AFCAT Technical Salary 2025 for Ground Duty (Technical) officers in the Indian Air Force depends on the officer’s rank and years of service. Below are the estimated annual salary ranges for different ranks:
-
Flight Lieutenant: Rs 10 – 12 lakh per year
-
Flying Officer: Rs 8 – 10 lakh per year
Candidates selected for the Ground Duty (Technical) branch receive a structured salary package that includes basic pay, Military Service Pay (MSP), Technical Pay, and allowances. Check the detailed monthly salary below:
|
Salary Component
|
Amount (Rs)
|
Basic Pay
|
56,100
|
Military Service Pay (MSP)
|
15,500
|
Technical Pay
|
10,000
|
Dearness Allowance (28%)
|
15,708
|
Transport Allowance (X-class cities)
|
7,200
|
DA on TA (28%)
|
2,016
|
Gross Monthly Salary
|
1,06,524
AFCAT Non-Technical Salary 2025 for Ground Duty
The AFCAT Non-Technical Salary 2025 for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) officers also varies depending on rank and experience. The estimated annual salary range is approximately Rs 8 to 10 lakh per year.
Candidates appointed to Ground Duty (Non-Technical) roles receive the following monthly salary:
|
Salary Component
|
Amount (Rs)
|
Basic Pay
|
56,100
|
Military Service Pay (MSP)
|
15,500
|
Dearness Allowance (28%)
|
15,708
|
Transport Allowance (X-class cities)
|
7,200
|
DA on TA (28%)
|
2,016
|
Gross Monthly Salary
|
96,524
What Are the Promotions and Career Growth in AFCAT Salary 2025?
The Indian Air Force (IAF) offers a well-defined career progression for officers selected through AFCAT 2025. Promotions depend on performance, years of service, and successful completion of departmental exams.
Typically, officers are promoted to Flight Lieutenant after completing three years of service as Flying Officers. To qualify, they must clear departmental examinations that test general knowledge and subjects relevant to their role and rank advancement.
After six years of service, officers are eligible for promotion to Squadron Leader. Notably, Engineer Technical Officers receive an additional two years of seniority, which can accelerate their promotion timeline.
All officers must clear the C Examination, which assesses readiness for higher responsibilities and departmental promotion criteria.
Below is the typical career progression and rank structure in the Indian Air Force:
|
Rank
|
Level
|
Flying Officer
|
–
|
Flight Lieutenant
|
Junior Level
|
Squadron Leader
|
Junior Level
|
Wing Commander
|
Executive Level
|
Group Captain
|
Executive Level
|
Air Commodore
|
Director Level
|
Air Vice-Marshal
|
Director Level
|
Air Marshal
|
Director Level
|
Air Chief Marshal
|
Chief
