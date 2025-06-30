AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form Last Date, Apply Online for 284 Vacancies at afcat.cdac.in - More Details here

AFCAT 2 Application Form Last Date: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the AFCAT 2 2025 application window on July 1, 2025. Candidates who have not applied should visit the official website afcat.cdac.in and complete their application. Candidates who are graduated and aged 20 to 24 years are eligible to apply for AFCAT 2 2025. Applicants must pay an exam fee of INR 550 online through credit card, debit card, or net banking after filling out the form. The AFCAT 2025 online exam is scheduled for August 23, 24, and 25. The selection process includes a computer-based test and an Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form Last Date The Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the AFCAT 2 2025 application window tomorrow, July 1, 2025. The AFCAT online application started on June 1, 2025 with the release of the official AFCAT 2 notification PDF.

Candidates who have not applied yet should complete the form before the deadline. The AFCAT 2 2025 exam dates have already been announced. The online exam will be held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2025. The selection process includes a computer-based test followed by an AFSB interview. How to Fill AFCAT 2 Application Form 2025? Candidates must submit their AFCAT 2 application online before the deadline tomorrow. The following are steps to complete AFCAT 2 2025 application on the official website: Step 1: Go to the official AFCAT website: afcat.cdac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button on the homepage. Step 3: Register by entering all required details carefully. Step 4: Log in using your credentials and fill in the complete application form with accurate information. Step 5: Pay the application fee online and submit your form.

Documents Required for AFCAT 2 Application Form 2025 Candidates make sure they have the following documents ready to ensure a smooth process before starting the AFCAT 2 2025 online application: Aadhaar Card for identity verification.

Credit or Debit Card for paying the application fee online.

Mark Sheets of Class 12 and graduation/diploma/integrated postgraduate courses.

Scanned Copies of your recent passport-size photograph, signature, and left thumb impression. Having these documents prepared in advance will help complete the AFCAT 2 application form quickly and without errors. AFCAT 2 2025 Application Fee After completing the AFCAT 2 2025 application form, candidates must pay an examination fee of INR 550. The fee can be paid easily online using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Payment status will show the registration number on the screen once the bank confirms the transaction. Candidates will also receive confirmation of the fee payment on their registered email ID and mobile number. It ensures their application is successfully submitted. AFCAT 2 2025 Application Correction The Indian Air Force (IAF) will open the AFCAT 2 2025 application correction window after the application process closes. Candidates can edit only two sections during this period: ‘Fill Application Form’ and ‘Upload Document’. Candidates can update the following details: Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Passport Size Photograph

Signature

Thumb Impression Apart ftom this, no other fields can be changed. No extra fee is charged for making these corrections. This facility is available only to those who have successfully registered and paid the application fee.