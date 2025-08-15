Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Only 3 Out of 100 Can Use their HD-Eye Vision With 169+ IQ to Find out the Odd Number “16” in this “61” Numerical Optical Illusion! Are You?

Test your observation skills with this numerical optical illusion! Amid a repeating series of “61,” the hidden odd number “16” challenges only 1% of people with 140+ IQ. Spot it in 7 seconds to prove your sharp Hawk-Eye vision, enhance problem-solving, and boost cognitive abilities.

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 15, 2025, 12:37 IST
Find out the Odd Number “16” in this “61” Numerical Optical Illusion
Find out the Odd Number “16” in this “61” Numerical Optical Illusion

An optical illusion is a type of puzzle that creates a visual phenomenon where the brain perceives an image differently from its actual reality. These types of illusion make it happen because our eyes capture light and patterns, but the brain interprets them based on prior experiences, expectations, and context. Sometimes, these types of optical illusion can create visual information incomplete or ambiguous, leading the brain to “fill in” gaps, which creates false or distorted perceptions. These optical illusions can be asked in various patterns of questions that may be of different shapes, colours, patterns, or perspectives that trick the mind. These optical illusions can be classified into three types: literal illusions, physiological illusions, and cognitive illusions. 

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception and observation skills. The image appears to be a series pattern in the close box format, in which you can easily see the repeating pattern series of “61”.

The challenge is to find out the Odd Number “16” in this Numerical Optical Illusion.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 169 or higher with 20/20 vision? This numerical optical illusion can only be solved by 1%, and those who can use their Detective-Attention With Hawk–Eye Vision, they may be able to find out the Odd Number in this Numerical Optical Illusion within just 7 seconds. Are You?

Must Try: Only 1% Can Use their Detective-Attention Skill With Hawk–Eye Vision to Find out the Odd Number in this Numerical Optical Illusion! Are You?

Only 3 Out of 100 Can Use their HD-Eye Vision With 169+ IQ to Find out the Odd Number “16” in this “61” Numerical Optical Illusion! Are You?

At first glance, this numerical optical illusion appears to be in a repeating series of “61”. But in this repeating pattern of “61”, there is a hidden odd number “16” in this numerical optical illusion.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the odd number without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 169+ IQ level, could you find out the Odd Number “16” in this “61” Numerical Optical Illusion in 7 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Odd Number “16” in this Numerical Optical Illusion in 7 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 169+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to find out the Odd Number “16” in this Numerical Optical Illusion in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Try This: Are You Ready to Check Your Super-Visionary Eye-Skill? Then, Find the Word “Stand” in this Word Puzzle Brain Teaser

Solution for this Numerical Optical Illusion Challenge: Where is the odd number “16” hidden in the “61” repeating series?

So, are you excited to know where the odd number “16” is hidden in the “61” repeating series Numerical Optical Illusion?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now move to the 5th row from the bottom and move to the 9th number from the left side. There is “16”, which is the odd number hidden in the repeating series of “61”. Still not found, look down in the image, it has been drawnr.

So, now you all know where the odd number “16” is hidden in the “61” repeating series Numerical Optical Illusion test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Try This: Optical Illusion: Using Your HD Eye-Vision with 20/20 Eyesight, Find The Hidden “C” in the Seas of “0”


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News