AFCAT Selection Process 2025: Check All Stages of Recruitment Process in Detail

AFCAT Selection Process 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) sets the AFCAT selection process to recruit candidates for Group A Gazetted Officer roles in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The selection process has two main stages: an online test and the AFSB interview.
The AFCAT online test includes sections on General Awareness, English Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning, and Aptitude. The exam is scored out of 300 marks.
Candidates who pass the online test are invited to the AFSB (Air Force Selection Board) interview, where they are further assessed for suitability.
This process ensures that only the best candidates are selected to serve as officers in the Indian Air Force.
AFCAT Selection Process 2025
The AFCAT selection process 2025 has three main stages that candidates must clear to join their chosen branch in the Indian Air Force. Aspirants can apply for the Flying Branch (Pilot), Ground Duty Technical (Electrical, Mechanical), or Ground Duty Non-Technical (Administration, Logistics) roles.
The selection process starts with an online AFCAT exam, testing candidates on General Awareness, English, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning, and Aptitude. Candidates who qualify are called for the AFSB (Air Force Selection Board) Interview, where they are assessed on Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs), psychology, and personality.
Candidates recommended by the AFSB must then undergo a medical examination to ensure they meet the Indian Air Force’s health standards. A merit list is prepared based on overall performance of a candidate. Those on the list are invited to begin training at the Air Force Academy.
The AFCAT selection process is designed to identify the best candidates who show strong aptitude, knowledge, leadership qualities, and meet the strict medical standards of the Indian Air Force.
AFCAT Selection Process Stages 2025
Candidates must successfully clear each stage of the selection process to join the Indian Air Force through AFCAT. Candidates who pass one stage can move on to the next. Below is are AFCAT selection process stages to help you understand the steps involved:
-
AFCAT Written Exam: An online test covering General Awareness, English, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning, and Aptitude.
-
AFSB Interview: Conducted by the Air Force Selection Board to assess Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs), personality, and psychology.
-
Medical Test: A detailed medical examination to ensure candidates meet Indian Air Force health standards.
-
Final Merit List: A list prepared based on overall performance in all stages. Selected candidates are invited for training at the Air Force Academy.
AFCAT Written Exam 2025
The AFCAT 2025 Written Exam is an online computer-based test (CBT) designed to assess candidates on key areas. The exam has four main sections:
-
General Awareness
-
Verbal Ability in English
-
Numerical Ability and Reasoning
-
Military Aptitude Test
Candidates can check the AFCAT exam pattern for all posts in the table below:
|
Exam
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Language
|
Type
|
AFCAT
|
General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning & Aptitude
|
100
|
300
|
120 Minutes
|
English
|
Objective Type
AFCAT Interview Process 2025
Candidates who clear the AFCAT written exam are shortlisted for the AFSB Interview. Those applying through NCC Special Entry or Meteorology Branch go directly to AFSB testing without the written exam.
The AFSB Interview has three stages:
Stage 1: Screening Test
Screening tests will be conducted on day 1 of arrival at the AFSB centre. Stage 1 includes:
-
Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) Test: Assesses Quantitative Ability and Logical Reasoning.
-
Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PPDT): Candidates view a picture briefly and write a story about it. They discuss their stories in a group to reach a common conclusion.
Results for Stage 1 are announced the same day. Candidates who pass move on to Stage 2, while others return home.
Stage 2: AFSB Interview Main Tests
Stage 2 is more detailed and spans 4-5 days. It covers:
-
Psychological Tests (PT): A series of assessments to evaluate candidates’ mental fitness. This usually happens after lunch on the first day of Stage 2.
-
Group Testing (GT): Candidates are split into groups to solve tactical problems under the supervision of a Group Testing Officer (GTO). It evaluates teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving skills.
-
Personal Interview (PI): A one-on-one session with an Interviewing Officer. Interviews are scheduled in advance and may occur on different days during Stage 2.
-
Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS): Conducted on Day 5, mandatory for candidates applying for the Flying Branch.
Important Note: Tattoos are only allowed on the inner forearm (inside elbow to wrist) or the reverse side of the palm. Use of narcotics is strictly prohibited.
Also Check:
List of Documents Required for AFCAT AFSB Interview 2025
Candidates must bring these documents to the AFSB center:
-
Original and two photocopies of 10th/Matriculation certificates and mark sheets.
-
Original and two photocopies of 10+2 mark sheets and certificates.
-
Original or provisional graduation degree certificates with two attested copies.
-
NCC Certificate (if applicable).
-
No Objection Certificate (NOC) from current employer (if employed).
-
Valid Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (if applicable).
-
20 recent passport-size color photographs.
-
Original tickets for inbound travel (for TA reimbursement).
Candidates must ensure all documents are original and carry attested copies as needed.
AFCAT 2025 Medical Examination
Candidates must undergo a Medical Exam after clearing the written exam and AFSB Interview.
This medical assessment checks both mental and physical health to ensure candidates are fit for service.
Candidates recommended by the AFSB will be directed to:
-
Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME), New Delhi or
-
Institute of Aviation Medicine, Bengaluru
Details about the medical exam schedule will be shared via the official website, SMS, or email.
AFCAT Selection and Merit List 2025
Candidates who successfully clear all stages (written exam, AFSB Interview, and medical examination) will be placed on the final merit list.
Merit List Criteria:
-
Scores in the AFCAT Online Written Test
-
AFSB Interview Performance
-
Medical Examination Results
The Indian Air Force will publish the merit list on its official website. Candidates can check their results there.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation