AFCAT Selection Process 2025: Check All Stages of Recruitment Process in Detail

AFCAT Selection Process 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) sets the AFCAT selection process to recruit candidates for Group A Gazetted Officer roles in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The selection process has two main stages: an online test and the AFSB interview.

The AFCAT online test includes sections on General Awareness, English Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning, and Aptitude. The exam is scored out of 300 marks.

Candidates who pass the online test are invited to the AFSB (Air Force Selection Board) interview, where they are further assessed for suitability.

This process ensures that only the best candidates are selected to serve as officers in the Indian Air Force.

AFCAT Selection Process 2025

The AFCAT selection process 2025 has three main stages that candidates must clear to join their chosen branch in the Indian Air Force. Aspirants can apply for the Flying Branch (Pilot), Ground Duty Technical (Electrical, Mechanical), or Ground Duty Non-Technical (Administration, Logistics) roles.