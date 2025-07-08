Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RBSE Class 9 Syllabus: The official RBSE Class 9 syllabus for 2025-26 is now available. This detailed, subject-wise PDF is a crucial resource for students, educators, and parents, outlining curriculum topics, learning objectives, and the course structure. It also details the examination pattern, including assessment types and weighting, allowing students to strategize. We encourage all Class 9 students to download and review this comprehensive syllabus for a successful academic year.

Jul 8, 2025, 13:10 IST
RBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025: A thorough understanding of the RBSE Class 9 syllabus is crucial for success in the upcoming annual examinations. It empowers students to pinpoint essential topics, allocate their study time effectively, and craft robust learning strategies.

This article offers the most recent RBSE Class 9 syllabus, featuring comprehensive subject-specific breakdowns. The revised curriculum can be accessed on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students have the option to download the Class 9 subject-wise syllabus in PDF format using the links provided.

RBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 Subject-wise

All the major subjects covered under the Rajasthan Board Class 9 are mentioned here, along with their syllabus links. The links consist of syllabus PDFs, which will be updated gradually with the latest ones as soon as the board publishes them. Till then, refer to these RBSE 9th syllabus articles.

Hindi
English
Science
Maths
SST

How to Download RBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26?

  1. Visit the official website: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

  2. Navigate to the syllabus section: On the left side of the homepage, locate and click on "अनुदेशिका 2020 एवं पाठयक्रम 2023-2024,2024-2025 एवं 2025-2026".

  3. Find your class syllabus: Scroll down the page to find the syllabus for your specific class.

  4. Open and locate your subject: Open the PDF file of the syllabus and find your desired subject.

  5. Download the PDF: Download the RBSE 9th syllabus PDF.

Will RBSE Class 9 follow the 2024-25 Syllabus for the 2025-26 Academic Year?

Yes, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will likely follow the same syllabus for Class 9 in the 2025-26 academic year as it did in 2024-25. While the RBSE does occasionally update its syllabus, there are no current indications or announcements of changes for the upcoming academic year for Class 9.

