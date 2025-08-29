KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Jammu School Closed: Holiday Announced Until August 30 Due to Heavy Rainfall and Flooding

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 29, 2025, 10:34 IST

Jammu schools closed until August 30 due to heavy rainfall and flood situation. Classes to be held online for students from classes 9 to 12. Schools to follow SOPs before reopening

Jammu School Closed Until August 30
Jammu School Closed Until August 30
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of schools in the Jammu region until August 30. The school holiday has been announced after taking into consideration the heavy rainfall and flooding situation and the safety and well-being of students, teachers and staff members. 

Schools in Jammu have been closed since August 25 due to inclement weather conditions in the state. The order has been issued by the Director of School Education, Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, directing the heads of institutions to assess the feasibility of conducting online classes for students from classes 9 to 12. 

The Chief of Education Officers and Heads of Institutions are advised to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures for reopening of schools before resuming physical classes. All school authorities are also required to ensure thorough cleaning, sanitation and safety inspections of school premises prior to reopening.

