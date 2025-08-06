Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

RBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025: A thorough understanding of the RBSE Class 9 English syllabus is crucial for success in the upcoming annual examinations. It empowers students to pinpoint essential topics, allocate their study time effectively, and craft robust learning strategies.
This article offers the most recent RBSE Class 9 English syllabus, featuring comprehensive subject-specific breakdowns. The revised curriculum can be accessed on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students have the option to download the Class 9 subject-wise syllabus in PDF format using the links provided.
RBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025: Exam Structure & Marking Scheme
Total Time: 3.15 Hours Total Marks: 100
|
Area of Learning
|
Marks
|Reading
|20
|Writing
|18
|Grammar
|12
|Text Book (Beehive)
|35
|Supp. Book (Moments)
|15
|Total Marks
|100
1. Reading
Two unseen passages for comprehension in about 400 words for both
Passage 1—(around 200 words) 10 Multiple Choice Questions including 2
questions on vocabulary—One testing the knowledge of similar word and the
other testing the knowledge of opposite word.
Passage 2—(around 200 words) 10 Very Short Answer Type comprehension
questions including questions on lexical items.
(Besides comprehension question, lexical items should also be tested)
2. Writing
(i) Letter Writing — (One out of two)
Informal — Personal, such as to family and friends.
Formal — Letters to the editor/the Principal of a school.
Email — Formal letters to the Principal of the school or to the editor of a
Newspaper or Magazine.
(ii) Short Paragraph—Speech or debate type, based on outline one out of two
(Limit : 80 to 100 words)
(iii) Short writing task in the form of dialogue or story on the basis of hints.
(Limit : 80 to 100 words)
3. Grammar
4 Multiple choice questions, 6 fill in the blanks type questions and 2 very short
answer type questions involving the use of particular structures within a content.
The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas for teaching-
(i) Tenses
(ii) Relative Pronouns
(iii) Determiners
(iv) Prepositions
4. Textbook & Supplementary Reader
Prose—Beehive
(i) One passage from the text book for comprehension (limit : 200 words) 8
(Besides comprehension question, lexical items should also be tested)
(ii) Three short answer type questions (out of four, around 20-30 words each) 6
(iii) One long answer type questions (out of two, around 80 words 5
(iv) One out of two questions on drama text (local and global comprehension question) in about 40 words.
Poetry—Beehive
(i) One out of two extracts—based on poetry from the text to test comprehension
and appreciation. (two questions)
(ii) Two out of three short answer type questions on interpretation of themes and
ideas of the prescribed poems. (around 20-30 words each)
(iii) One out of two long answer type question on interpretation of themes and ideas
contained in the poems. (around 80 words)
Supplementary Reader—Moments
(i) One out of two long answer type questions regarding character, plot or situations
occurring in the lessons. (around 80 words)
(ii) Two out of four short answer type questions. (around 60 words)
(iii) Four Multiple choice questions testing factual aspects of the lesson.
Prescribed Books :
1. Beehive—NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright
2. Moments—NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright
To download the complete RBSE Class 9th English Syllabus click on the link below and get it in PDF Format.

|
RBSE English Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 Downlaod PDF
How to Download RBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26?
-
Visit the official website: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
Navigate to the syllabus section: On the left side of the homepage, locate and click on "अनुदेशिका 2020 एवं पाठयक्रम 2023-2024,2024-2025 एवं 2025-2026".
-
Find your class syllabus: Scroll down the page to find the syllabus for your specific class.
-
Open and locate your subject: Open the PDF file of the syllabus and find your desired subject.
-
Download the PDF: Download the RBSE 9th syllabus PDF.
