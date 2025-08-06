Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

RBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025: A thorough understanding of the RBSE Class 9 English syllabus is crucial for success in the upcoming annual examinations. It empowers students to pinpoint essential topics, allocate their study time effectively, and craft robust learning strategies. This article offers the most recent RBSE Class 9 English syllabus, featuring comprehensive subject-specific breakdowns. The revised curriculum can be accessed on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students have the option to download the Class 9 subject-wise syllabus in PDF format using the links provided. RBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025: Exam Structure & Marking Scheme Total Time: 3.15 Hours Total Marks: 100 Area of Learning Marks Reading 20 Writing 18 Grammar 12 Text Book (Beehive) 35 Supp. Book (Moments) 15 Total Marks 100

1. Reading

Two unseen passages for comprehension in about 400 words for both

Passage 1—(around 200 words) 10 Multiple Choice Questions including 2

questions on vocabulary—One testing the knowledge of similar word and the

other testing the knowledge of opposite word.

Passage 2—(around 200 words) 10 Very Short Answer Type comprehension

questions including questions on lexical items.

(Besides comprehension question, lexical items should also be tested) 2. Writing

(i) Letter Writing — (One out of two)

Informal — Personal, such as to family and friends.

Formal — Letters to the editor/the Principal of a school.

Email — Formal letters to the Principal of the school or to the editor of a

Newspaper or Magazine.

(ii) Short Paragraph—Speech or debate type, based on outline one out of two

(Limit : 80 to 100 words)

(iii) Short writing task in the form of dialogue or story on the basis of hints.

(Limit : 80 to 100 words)

3. Grammar

4 Multiple choice questions, 6 fill in the blanks type questions and 2 very short

answer type questions involving the use of particular structures within a content.

The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas for teaching-

(i) Tenses

(ii) Relative Pronouns

(iii) Determiners

(iv) Prepositions 4. Textbook & Supplementary Reader

Prose—Beehive

(i) One passage from the text book for comprehension (limit : 200 words) 8

(Besides comprehension question, lexical items should also be tested)

(ii) Three short answer type questions (out of four, around 20-30 words each) 6

(iii) One long answer type questions (out of two, around 80 words 5

(iv) One out of two questions on drama text (local and global comprehension question) in about 40 words. Poetry—Beehive

(i) One out of two extracts—based on poetry from the text to test comprehension

and appreciation. (two questions)

(ii) Two out of three short answer type questions on interpretation of themes and

ideas of the prescribed poems. (around 20-30 words each)

(iii) One out of two long answer type question on interpretation of themes and ideas

contained in the poems. (around 80 words)