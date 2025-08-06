NEET UG 2025: Counselling Schedule Revised; Check New Important Dates, Admissions and Classes Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling schedule. The NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 for the All India Quota (AIQ) will be released on August 9, 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG Counselling Round 1 for 85% state quota seats will need to be completed by August 18, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 State-wise Result Dates
The following revisions for the state-wise NEET UG Counselling 2025 have been followed so far:
|
NEET UG Admission State
|
Result Date
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
To Be Released Shortly
|
CENTAC Puducherry
|
Revised and Released
|
Jharkhand
|
Round 1: August 6, 2025
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Round 1: August 6, 2025
|
Kerala
|
Round 1 Released
|
Chhattisgarh
|
August 6, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Dates Revision OFFICIAL Notice
NEET UG States Counselling 2025 Revised Dates
The revised schedule for all rounds of the state-level NEET UG counselling 2025 is given below.
|
Rounds
|
State NEET UG Counselling
|
Verification of Selected Candidates by States
|
Round 1
|
August 9 - 18, 2025
|
August 25 - 26, 2025
|
Last date of joining
|
August 24, 2025
|
Round 2
|
August 27 - September 5, 2025
|
September 12 - 13, 2025
|
Last date of joining
|
September 11, 2025
|
Round 3
|
September 15 - 25, 2025
|
October 1, 2025
|
Last date of joining
|
September 30, 2025
|
Stray vacancy
|
October 2 - 5, 2025
|
Last date of joining
|
October 10, 2025
|
UG courses start date
|
September 5, 2025
