CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

NEET UG 2025: Counselling Schedule Revised; Check New Important Dates, Admissions and Classes Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the NEET UG Counselling schedule. The NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 for the All India Quota (AIQ) will be available on August 9, 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 6, 2025, 17:34 IST
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised.
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised.
Register for Result Updates

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling schedule. The NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 for the All India Quota (AIQ) will be released on August 9, 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG Counselling Round 1 for 85% state quota seats will need to be completed by August 18, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 State-wise Result Dates 

The following revisions for the state-wise NEET UG Counselling 2025 have been followed so far:

NEET UG Admission State

Result Date

Uttar Pradesh

To Be Released Shortly

CENTAC Puducherry

Revised and Released

Jharkhand

Round 1: August 6, 2025

Madhya Pradesh

Round 1: August 6, 2025

Kerala

Round 1 Released 

Chhattisgarh

August 6, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Dates Revision OFFICIAL Notice

Also Read:

GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria – Check Qualification, Age & More

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025: UPMSP Supplementary Result Date and Time Here

NEET UG States Counselling 2025 Revised Dates 

The revised schedule for all rounds of the state-level NEET UG counselling 2025 is given below.

Rounds

State NEET UG Counselling

Verification of Selected Candidates by States

Round 1

August 9 - 18, 2025

August 25 - 26, 2025

Last date of joining

August 24, 2025

  

Round 2

August 27 - September 5, 2025

September 12 - 13, 2025

Last date of joining

September 11, 2025

  

Round 3

September 15 - 25, 2025

October 1, 2025

Last date of joining

September 30, 2025

  

Stray vacancy

October 2 - 5, 2025

  

Last date of joining

October 10, 2025

  

UG courses start date 

September 5, 2025

  

Related Stories

Also Read:

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: MH CET UG Round 1 Merit List Release Today at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Check Your Counselling Status Here

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 OUT, Check Details, Direct Link to Result Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News