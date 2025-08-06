NEET UG 2025: Counselling Schedule Revised; Check New Important Dates, Admissions and Classes Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling schedule. The NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 for the All India Quota (AIQ) will be released on August 9, 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG Counselling Round 1 for 85% state quota seats will need to be completed by August 18, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 State-wise Result Dates

The following revisions for the state-wise NEET UG Counselling 2025 have been followed so far: